Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust - Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust - Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF said on August 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 will receive the payment on September 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.65%, the lowest has been 2.27%, and the highest has been 3.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=38).

The current dividend yield is 14.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust - Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 36.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGSD is 0.55%, a decrease of 26.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.78% to 8,466K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

McIlrath & Eck holds 2,592K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGSD by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 1,131K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares, representing an increase of 15.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGSD by 12.82% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,113K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 94.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGSD by 1,653.72% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 425K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares, representing a decrease of 105.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGSD by 55.18% over the last quarter.

Opes Wealth Management holds 265K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 12.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGSD by 1.36% over the last quarter.

