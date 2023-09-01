Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust - Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust - Capital Group Municipal Income ETF said on August 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 will receive the payment on September 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.98%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 2.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=38).

The current dividend yield is 13.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust - Capital Group Municipal Income ETF. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 20.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGMU is 0.39%, a decrease of 28.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.40% to 3,772K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 685K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares, representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGMU by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 361K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares, representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGMU by 3.56% over the last quarter.

Pillar Wealth Advisors holds 348K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares, representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGMU by 23.99% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 231K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 27.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGMU by 770.30% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 210K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 85.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGMU by 551.49% over the last quarter.

