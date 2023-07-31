Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust - Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust - Capital Group Municipal Income ETF said on July 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.81 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 1, 2023 will receive the payment on August 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.95%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 2.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=34).

The current dividend yield is 13.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust - Capital Group Municipal Income ETF. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 19.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGMU is 0.52%, an increase of 68.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.18% to 2,763K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 637K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares, representing an increase of 31.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGMU by 128,930.14% over the last quarter.

Pillar Wealth Advisors holds 381K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing an increase of 54.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGMU by 133.34% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 343K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing an increase of 15.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGMU by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Capital Planning holds 206K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGMU by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 204K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing an increase of 50.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGMU by 87.03% over the last quarter.

