Capital Group Companies Inc - Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Capital Group Companies Inc - Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF said on August 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.27 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 will receive the payment on September 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.08%, the lowest has been 3.03%, and the highest has been 4.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=69).

The current dividend yield is 3.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Group Companies Inc - Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 11.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGCP is 0.95%, an increase of 19.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62.14% to 27,641K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WNY Asset Management holds 2,236K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares, representing an increase of 26.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGCP by 19.37% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,549K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Souders Financial Advisors holds 1,491K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing an increase of 33.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGCP by 32.55% over the last quarter.

Johnson Bixby & Associates holds 1,488K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares, representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGCP by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 1,488K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares, representing an increase of 56.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGCP by 1,333.28% over the last quarter.

