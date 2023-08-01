Capital Group Companies Inc - Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Capital Group Companies Inc - Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF said on July 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.09 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 1, 2023 will receive the payment on August 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.06%, the lowest has been 3.03%, and the highest has been 4.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=65).

The current dividend yield is 1.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Group Companies Inc - Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 29.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGCP is 0.82%, an increase of 70.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.59% to 18,938K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WNY Asset Management holds 1,637K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039K shares, representing an increase of 36.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGCP by 41.56% over the last quarter.

Johnson Bixby & Associates holds 1,488K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares, representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGCP by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Mml Investors Services holds 1,102K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares, representing a decrease of 17.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGCP by 93,455.94% over the last quarter.

Souders Financial Advisors holds 988K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGCP by 97,976.86% over the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 823K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares, representing an increase of 30.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGCP by 19.47% over the last quarter.

