Capital Group CEO: How I Went From $100K in Savings to a Billionaire

He’s one of the richest people in the world, but Fernando De Leon worked for his wealth. The Leon Capital Group founder grew up in poverty, defying the odds to ultimately join the billionaire’s club.

As of Sept. 15, 2025, De Leon’s net worth is $2.8 billion, according to Forbes. The publication also gave him a self-made score of 10, awarded to those who grew up poor and overcame significant obstacles — also bestowed upon George Soros and Oprah Winfrey.

In 2006, at age 26, De Leon started what was then a modest real estate company with around $100,000 in savings. Since then, his company has grown to 12 independently managed subsidiaries in the financial services, healthcare and real estate sectors, employing 9,000 people worldwide, according to the Leon Capital Group website.

Keep reading to learn how De Leon went from humble entrepreneur to one of the richest people in the world.

Finding a Niche

Since he had limited capital when starting his real estate business, DeLeon had to think outside the box.

Specifically, he used his skills to persuade government leaders to change zoning designations for land, created option contracts to control the purchase and sale of the land and sold them to national homebuilders, he told Chad Silverstein of Authority Magazine.

“These builders were complex organizations that couldn’t do what I did, and I gradually built a business out of doing things others could not do,” he said.

De Leon echoed the importance of not letting a lack of capital get in your way of starting a business on the Tiger Sisters podcast. If you don’t have the funds, he said, you need to get creative through an idea, tactic, insight, persuasion, charisma or any unique skill you can offer.

“You’re going to find a way to maneuver around the opportunity and find value and extract it,” he said. “This is something that anybody can do.”

Being Adaptable

The ability to navigate different business environments and constantly pivot to meet changing needs got De Leon through his early business years, he said. This has become a crucial way of thinking for all 14 businesses under his company’s umbrella.

Clearly, De Leon isn’t afraid to make his own rules; however, he told Silverstein it’s important to have the acumen to determine which established rules to keep and which to ignore. Going against industry standards can be intimidating, but he said doing so is necessary to get ahead.

“If you do what everyone else does, you’re going to get the same results that everyone else gets,” he said. “If you act average, you’re going to be average.”

Becoming a contrarian is a risk, but it can offer a greater reward and mean you’ll have less competition, he said.

On the Tiger Sisters podcast, De Leon echoed the importance of facing your fears and bucking norms. He noted that everyone has fears about something they don’t understand or have much knowledge of, but those who succeed leverage their fears and adapt around them.

“If you’re comfortable, you’re not doing it right,” he said.

Having a Foot in Both Worlds

To be an impactful leader, you need to look toward the future while remaining focused on the present, he told Silverstein.

“Great leaders have a foot in both worlds,” he said. “They dream about the future while firmly rooted in today’s realties, executing their plans step by step.”

Focusing on both the present and the future is necessary, because understanding today’s trends leads to a successful tomorrow.

