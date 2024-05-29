News & Insights

Capital Group Adjusts Stake in Keywords Studios

May 29, 2024 — 03:50 am EDT

Keywords Studios (GB:KWS) has released an update.

The Capital Group Companies, Inc., an American financial organization, has altered its stake in Keywords Studios PLC, crossing a notable threshold in voting rights on May 23, 2024. This change in shareholding was officially reported to the company the following day. The group, which manages investment funds and accounts, does not hold these shares for its own benefit, but rather on behalf of clients under its discretionary investment management.

