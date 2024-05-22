News & Insights

Capital Environment Holdings' Annual Meeting Agenda

Capital Environment Holdings Limited (HK:3989) has released an update.

Capital Environment Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for June 25, 2024, in Beijing, where shareholders will review the audited financial statements, re-elect directors, and re-appoint auditors. The meeting will also include a resolution to authorize the board to issue additional shares and set director remuneration. The key decisions made during this meeting will shape the company’s strategy and governance for the coming year.

