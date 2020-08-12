Capital & Counties Properties H1 Loss Widens; Defers Dividend Decision

(RTTNews) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc or CAPCO (CAPC.L) reported Wednesday that its first half loss attributable to owners of the parent was 440.7 million pounds, wider than loss of 87.2 million pounds in the year-ago period. Basic loss per share was 51.7 pence, compared to loss of 10.2 pence a year ago.

Underlying earnings per share were 0.3 pence, compared to 0.5 pence last year.

Revenue from continuing operations declined to 38.1 million pounds from 40.1 million pounds last year. Net rental income from continuing operations fell to 18.1 million pounds from last year's 31.0 million pounds.

CAPCO said its board of directors has deferred the dividend decision for 2020 until the end of the year.

