Capital & Counties Properties gets buyout interest from Nicholas Candy's firm

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

A consortium led by Candy Ventures, an investment vehicle of luxury property developer Nicholas Candy, said on Monday it was in early talks for a possible cash offer for property manager Capital & Counties Properties Plc.

UK-based Capital & Counties has a market value of about 2.1 billion pounds ($2.71 billion).

($1 = 0.7745 pounds)

