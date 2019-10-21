Capital & Counties Properties gets buyout interest from Nicholas Candy's firm

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Candy Ventures, an investment vehicle of luxury property developer Nicholas Candy, said on Monday it was in early talks for a possible cash offer for property manager Capital & Counties Properties Plc CAPCC.L.

UK-based Capital & Counties has a market value of about 2.1 billion pounds ($2.71 billion).

($1 = 0.7745 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

