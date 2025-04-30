CAPITAL CLEAN ENERGY CARRIERS Earnings Preview: Recent $CCEC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CAPITAL CLEAN ENERGY CARRIERS ($CCEC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $107,553,900 and earnings of $0.41 per share.

CAPITAL CLEAN ENERGY CARRIERS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCEC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/23/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/11/2024

