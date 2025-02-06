Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results and Strategic Shift Towards Gas Transportation

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. reported Q4 2024 financial results, showing significant revenue growth and strategic shifts towards gas transportation.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (CCEC) reported significant financial results for Q4 2024, with revenues of $105.1 million, a 64% increase from the previous year, and net income from continuing operations soaring to $20.8 million, compared to $1.1 million in Q4 2023. The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.15 and completed the sale of three debt-free container vessels as part of its strategic shift towards gas transportation, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and emerging energy commodities. CCEC has acquired 11 new LNG carriers and invested further in gas carriers, expecting deliveries between 2026 and 2027. The company has maintained a robust revenue backlog of over $2.5 billion and noted that it is insulated from current spot market volatility. Additionally, CCEC's total cash reached $336.5 million with an increase in shareholders' equity to $1.34 billion by year-end 2024.

Announced a dividend of $0.15 for the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.



Significantly increased revenues from continuing operations by 64% year-over-year, reaching $105.1 million, showcasing strong operational performance.



Achieved a dramatic increase in net income from continuing operations, rising 1,791% to $20.8 million, reflecting effective cost management and growth in the gas transport sector.



Secured a contracted revenue backlog of over $2.5 billion, supporting future revenue stability and growth prospects in the gas transportation market.

Significant increase in total debt by $810.5 million, raising concerns about financial leverage and potential risks associated with higher interest expenses.

Increased interest expense and finance costs by 42% compared to the previous year, indicating a strain on financial resources and profitability.

Weakness in the underlying spot and short-term period markets, which could adversely affect future revenue generation and fleet utilization.

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (the “Company,” “CCEC” or “we” or “us”) (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, today released its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.









Key Quarterly Highlights











Announced dividend of $0.15 for the fourth quarter of 2024



Concluded the sale of three debt-free container sister vessels







In November 2023, the Company announced its decision to shift its strategic focus towards the transportation of various forms of gas to industrial customers, including liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) and new commodities emerging in connection with the energy transition. As a result, the Company agreed to acquire 11 newbuild LNG carriers (“LNG/C”) (the “Newbuild LNG/C Vessels”) and in June 2024, the Company further invested in 10 gas carriers, including four LCO2/multi gas and six LPG-ammonia carriers (the “Gas Fleet”). Since December 2023, the Company has also completed or entered into agreements for the sale of 12 container vessels.





In view of this strategic shift, we present our financial results on a continuing operations basis, except for where reference is made to discontinued operations. Financial results from continuing operations include revenues, expenses and cash flows arising from our 15 vessels currently in-the-water, including 12 latest generation LNG/Cs and three 13,000 twenty equivalent unit (“TEU”) Neo-Panamax container vessels.





Financial results from discontinued operations include revenues, expenses and cash flows arising from the 12 container vessels we have sold or agreed to sell following the announcement of our strategic shift in November 2023. Please refer to Appendix A Discontinued Operations.









Key Financial Highlights (continuing operations)



















Three-month period ended December 31,















2024





2023





Increase









Revenues





$105.1 million





$64.2 million





64%









Expenses (excluding impairment of vessels)





$48.7 million





$34.4 million





42%









Interest expense and finance cost





$36.7 million





$25.8 million





42%









Impairment of vessels





-





$3.2 million





-









Net Income





$20.8 million





$1.1 million





1,791%









1







15.0





10.5





43%















Management Commentary







Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, Chief Executive Officer of CCEC, commented:







“





We continue to make progress on our chosen objective of positioning the Company as the premier carrier of gas including emerging trades from the energy transition. The sale of four of our wide beam 5,000 TEU container vessels has been completed, with the last vessel expected to be delivered later in the first quarter of 2025. This sale will further solidify our position as a gas-focused platform with built-in growth driven by the delivery of 16 new gas carriers over six quarters, starting in 2026. Importantly, CCEC is largely insulated from current spot market conditions, with our first open newbuilding scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.









We anticipate that the weakness in the underlying spot and short-term period markets is likely to act as a catalyst for a potentially substantial reduction in older technology LNG vessels in the global fleet. In addition, the new U.S. administration’s stated intention to help boost US LNG exports should further support what we expect to be already a tight long-term demand supply picture, when it comes to LNG shipping. With the support of a current contracted revenue backlog of more than $2.5 billion, the board and management look forward to expanding CCEC’s profile and narrative to reach a broader and more diversified investor base."









Overview of Fourth Quarter 2024 Results







Net income from continuing operations for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, was $20.8 million, compared with net income from continuing operations of $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.





Total revenue from continuing operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $105.1 million, compared to $64.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in revenue was attributable to the five LNG/C vessels acquired by the Company, namely the LNG/C Amore Mio I acquired in the fourth quarter of 2023, the LNG/C Axios II acquired in the first quarter of 2024, and the LNG/C Apostolos, the LNG/C Aktoras and the LNG/C Assos acquired in the second quarter of 2024, which increased the average number of vessels to 15.0 from 10.5 in the same quarter of last year.





Total expenses from continuing operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, were $48.7 million, compared to $34.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 (excluding a non-cash impairment charge of $3.2 million in total that we recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023 in connection with the sale of the M/V Cape Agamemnon). Total vessel operating expenses from continuing operations during the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to $17.7 million, compared to $11.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in vessel operating expenses from continuing operations was mainly due to the net increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet. Total expenses from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 also include vessel depreciation and amortization of $24.2 million, compared to $14.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in depreciation and amortization from continuing operations during the fourth quarter of 2024 was attributable to the net increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet. General and administrative expenses from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to $4.3 million, a reduction of $1.4 million compared to total general and administrative expenses of $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to costs associated with the acquisition of the “Newbuild LNG/C Vessels” that were incurred during the fourth quarter of last year.





Total other expenses, net from continuing operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, were $35.5 million compared to $25.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total other expenses, net from continuing operations include interest expense and finance cost of $36.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $25.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in interest expense and finance cost from continuing operations was mainly attributable to the increase in the Company’s average indebtedness as a result of the net increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet, partly offset by the decrease in the weighted average interest rate compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.





1





Average number of vessels is measured by aggregating the number of days each vessel was part of our fleet during the period and dividing such aggregate number by the number of calendar days in the period.













Company Capitalization







As of December 31, 2024, total cash amounted to $336.5 million. Total cash includes restricted cash of $22.5 million, which represents the minimum liquidity requirement under our financing arrangements.





As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s total shareholders’ equity amounted to $1,343.0 million, an increase of $168.1 million compared to $1,174.9 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase reflects total net income from operations of $193.6 million for the twelve months to December 31, 2024, the amortization associated with the equity incentive plan of $6.9 million and other comprehensive gain of $1.3 million relating to the net effect of the cross-currency swap agreement we designated as an accounting hedge, partly offset by distributions declared and paid during the period in the total amount of $33.8 million.





As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s total debt was $2,598.3 million before financing fees, reflecting an increase of $810.5 million compared to $1,787.8 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase is attributable to (i) the drawdown of $910.0 million in total of bank debt and the drawdown of $134.8 million in total under the $220.0 million unsecured seller’s credit issued to the Company by Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. (the “LNG Seller’s Credit”), in connection with the acquisition of four LNG/C carriers and (ii) the refinancing of the outstanding indebtedness of the LNG/C Aristidis I, the LNG/C Attalos and the LNG/C Asklipios which released $130.2 million of gross additional liquidity. The increase of the Company’s total debt was partly offset by (i) scheduled principal payments for the year of $118.3 million, (ii) the early repayment in full of the seller’s credit issued to the Company by Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. (“Capital Maritime”) for an amount of $6.0 million to finance the past acquisition of three container vessels (iii) the early repayment in full of the facilities related to three container vessel sales in the total amount of $88.9 million due to the vessels’ sale, (iv) the $16.4 million decrease as of December 31, 2024 in the U.S. Dollar equivalent of the euro-denominated bonds issued by CPLP Shipping Holdings Plc in October 2021 and July 2022 and (v) the repayment in full of the LNG Seller’s Credit.





As of December 31, 2024, the weighted average margin on our floating debt amounting to $2,093.4 million was 1.84% over SOFR and the weighted average interest rate on our fixed rate debt amounting to $505.0 million was 4.41%.







ATM Offering







On January 27, 2025, we entered into an open market sale agreement with Jefferies LLC, under which we may sell, from time to time through Jefferies LLC, as our sales agent, new common shares having an aggregate offering amount of up to $75.0 million. We intend to use the net proceeds from the sales of new common shares, after deducting the sales agent’s commissions and our offering expenses, for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, the acquisition of new vessels, the repayment or refinancing of all or a portion of our outstanding indebtedness and funding of working capital requirements or capital expenditures.







Container Divestment Update







During the third quarter of 2024, the Company announced it had entered into five agreements for the sale of five container sister vessels: the M/V Hyundai Prestige, the M/V Hyundai Premium, the M/V Hyundai Paramount, the M/V Hyundai Privilege and the M/V Hyundai Platinum, (each 63,010 DWT/ 5,023 TEU container vessel, built 2013, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., S. Korea) to a third party. Of these, the M/V Hyundai Prestige, the M/V Hyundai Premium and the M/V Hyundai Paramount were successfully delivered to their new owners in the fourth quarter of 2024, and the M/V Hyundai Privilege in January 2025. The M/V Hyundai Platinum is expected to be delivered to her new owners during the first quarter of 2025.







Under-Construction Fleet Update







The Company’s under-construction fleet includes six additional latest generation LNG/Cs (comprising the remaining Newbuild LNG/C Vessels that have not yet been delivered to the Company) and the Gas Fleet. The Company expects delivery of these 16 new gas carriers to occur between the first quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2027. The following table sets out the Company’s schedule of expected capex payments for its under-construction fleet as of December 31, 2024.







Capex Schedule of CCEC in USD million, as of December 31, 2024:

















2025









2026









2027









TOTAL

















Q1









Q2









Q3









Q4









Q1









Q2









Q3









Q4









Q1









Q2









Q3















LNG/Cs



2







-





49.9





25.6





50.6





511.0





51.2





149.7





149.7





307.2





-





-





1,294.9









Gas Fleet





45.4





22.5





15.5





22.0





74.0





105.4





123.2





47.7





89.3





46.9





35.9





627.8











TOTAL









45.4









72.4









41.1









72.6









585.0









156.6









272.9









197.4









396.5









46.9









35.9









1,922.7

















Quarterly Dividend Distribution







On January 22, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend per share of $0.15 for the fourth quarter of 2024 payable on February 12, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 6, 2025.







LNG Market Update







Despite demand for LNG reaching its seasonal peak in the fourth quarter, high European gas prices combined with delays in the commissioning of certain natural gas liquefaction projects and subdued demand from Asia led to an oversupply of vessels. This, in turn, led to a further fall in spot charter rates across both basins compared to the previous quarter, following a steady decline experienced throughout the year.





According to analysts, rates for a 2-stroke vessel averaged $29,054 per day in the fourth quarter, while one year time charter rates stood at similar levels. Longer-term charter rates continue to command a significant premium compared to shorter-term rates, with the last fixture over 10 years for delivery of a latest generation two-stroke vessel in 2027, being reported close to $90,000 per day.





LNG trade grew by approximately 1.7% in 2024 on the back of limited project start-ups. Over the same period, the LNG/C fleet grew by 62 ships, the majority of which had been ordered against US projects that were delayed. The delivery ramp-up throughout the year was significant, with ten deliveries in the first quarter of the year increasing to 23 by the fourth quarter. Currently 317 vessels are on order. Looking further ahead, long term prospects for the LNG/C market remain robust – we expect this to be the case especially for modern, latest generation vessels, like those controlled by CCEC. On the one hand, the current weakness in the spot and short-term markets is expected to accelerate the commercial removal of older, smaller and less efficient vessels - a process that increased in pace last year with a record of eight older Steam Turbine vessels sold for demolition. Currently, the steam turbine fleet comprises approximately 200 vessels or 32% of the current fleet. On the other hand, the ~200 mtpa of incremental LNG liquefaction capacity that has taken FID and is expected to come online between 2025-2028 and an additional circa ~150 to 170 mtpa that is awaiting regulatory and investment approvals, which are expected to be accelerated under the new US administration, mean that demand for LNG/Cs is expected to exceed current supply over the coming years, leading to a tightening market from 2026 and especially 2027 onwards.









Conference Call and Webcast









Today, February 6, 2025, the Company will host an interactive conference call at 09:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.









Conference Call Details









Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote Capital Clean Energy Carriers to the operator and/or conference ID 13751252.



Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers



.





Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the “call me” option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away.



Click here for the “call me” option



.









Slides and Audio Webcast









There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website



http://ir.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com/



and click on Webcasts & Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants in the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.









About Clean Energy Carriers Corp.









Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is one of the world’s leading platforms of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC’s in-the-water fleet includes 16 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG/Cs and four legacy Neo-Panamax container vessels, one of which we have agreed to sell within the first quarter of 2025. In addition, CCEC’s under-construction fleet includes six additional latest generation LNG/Cs, six dual-fuel medium gas carriers and four handy liquid CO2/multi-gas carriers, to be delivered between the first quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2027.





For more information about the Company, please visit:



www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com











Forward-Looking Statements











The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, among other things, statements related to CCEC’s ability to pursue growth opportunities and CCEC’s expectations or objectives regarding future vessel deliveries and charter rate expectations, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in our annual report filed with the SEC on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on April 23, 2024 and amended on May 22, 2024, and the risk factors set out in Exhibit 99.8 to our Report on Form 6-K furnished on August 26, 2024. Unless required by law, CCEC expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. CCEC does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.







Contact Details:







Investor Relations / Media







Brian Gallagher





EVP Investor Relations





Tel. +44-(770) 368 4996





E-mail:



b.gallagher@capitalmaritime.comm







Nicolas Bornozis





Capital Link, Inc. (New York)





Tel. +1-212-661-7566





E-mail:





ccec@capitallink.com









Source: Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.















Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income









(In thousands of United States Dollars, except for number of shares and earnings per share)

















For the three-month









period ended December 31,













For the year













ended December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















Revenues









105,118













64,190













369,413













241,767

















Expenses:



























Voyage expenses





2,596









2,334









10,547









12,213













Vessel operating expenses





15,056









10,043









55,353









41,726













Vessel operating expenses - related parties





2,623









1,778









9,550









6,780













General and administrative expenses





4,272









5,735









16,682









13,445













Vessel depreciation and amortization





24,192









14,478









86,156









54,866













Impairment of vessel





-









3,201









-









11,157















Operating income, net









56,379













26,621













191,125













101,580

















Other income / (expense), net:



























Interest expense and finance cost





(36,653)









(25,808)









(139,831)









(95,743)













Other income, net





1,118









292









3,315









1,253















Total other expense, net









(35,535





)













(25,516





)













(136,516





)













(94,490





)

















Net income from continuing operations









20,844













1,105













54,609













7,090

















Net income from discontinued operations









81,412













11,625













139,025













40,118

















Net income from operations









102,256













12,730













193,634













47,208















Net income attributable to General Partner





-









110









743









680













Deemed dividend to General Partner





-









-









46,184









-













Net income attributable to unvested shares





391









119









808









929













Net income attributable to common shareholders





101,865









12,501









145,899









45,599







































Net income from continuing operations per:





























Common shares, basic and diluted









0.36













0.05













0.14













0.33

















Weighted average shares outstanding:





























Common shares, basic and diluted









58,390,900













25,941,874













56,094,666













21,182,471

















Net income from discontinued operations per:





























Common shares, basic and diluted









1.39













0.44













2.46













1.83

















Weighted average shares outstanding:





























Common shares, basic and diluted









58,390,900













25,941,874













56,094,666













21,182,471

















Net income from operations per:





























Common shares, basic and diluted









1.74













0.48













2.60













2.15

















Weighted average shares outstanding:





























Common shares, basic and diluted









58,390,900













25,941,874













56,094,666













21,182,471





















Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In thousands of United States Dollars)





















As of December





31, 2024













As of December





31, 2023













Assets





























Current assets



























Cash and cash equivalents





$





313,988





$





192,420









Trade accounts receivable, net









3,853









3,103









Prepayments and other assets









7,512









6,748









Due from related party









1,131









402









Inventories









4,844









3,004









Claims









865









865









Current assets of discontinued operations









73,350









18,962











Total current assets













405,543













225,504













Fixed assets



























Advances for vessels under construction – related party









54,000









174,400









Vessels, net and vessels under construction









3,527,305









2,212,613











Total fixed assets













3,581,305













2,387,013













Other non-current assets



























Above market acquired charters









101,574









73,969









Deferred charges, net









361









-









Restricted cash









22,521









11,721









Derivative asset









1,574









6,636









Prepayments and other assets









4









1,325









Non-current assets of discontinued operations









-









434,131











Total non-current assets













3,707,339













2,914,795













Total assets









$









4,112,882









$









3,140,299













Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity





























Current liabilities



























Current portion of long-term debt, net





$





128,383





$





93,457









Trade accounts payable









15,119









9,809









Due to related parties









3,542









4,156









Accrued liabilities









32,157









18,658









Deferred revenue









29,804









19,100









Current liabilities of discontinued operations









16,372









38,750











Total current liabilities













225,377













183,930













Long-term liabilities



























Long-term debt, net









2,450,129









1,585,196









Derivative liabilities









18,114









7,180









Below market acquired charters









75,659









85,408









Deferred revenue









634









4,001









Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations (including $6,000 payable to related party as of December 31, 2023)









-









99,651











Total long-term liabilities













2,544,536













1,781,436













Total liabilities













2,769,913













1,965,366











Commitments and contingencies









-











-













Total shareholders’ equity













1,342,969













1,174,933













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$









4,112,882









$









3,140,299

























Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(In thousands of United States Dollars)

















For the years ended





December 31,

















2024









2023













Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations:





























Net income from operations









$









193,634













$









47,208















Less: Net income from discontinued operations









139,025













40,118















Net income from continuing operations











54,609













7,090















Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



























Vessel depreciation and amortization









86,156













54,866













Impairment of vessels









-













11,157













Gain on sale of vessels









-













-













Amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs









3,347













1,977













Amortization / accretion of above / below market acquired charters









15,864













(4,646





)









Amortization of ineffective portion of derivatives









(209)













(260)













Equity compensation expense









6,918













3,786













Change in fair value of derivatives









10,934













(5,529)













Unrealized bonds exchange differences









(9,848)













6,018













Unrealized cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash exchange differences









-













-















Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



























Trade accounts receivable, net









(750)













(1,015)













Prepayments and other assets









557













682













Due from related party









716













(1,847)













Inventories









(1,840)













1,476













Claims









-













-













Trade accounts payable









5,524













3,351













Due to related parties









1,386













1,140













Accrued liabilities









13,806













3,801













Deferred revenue









7,337













8,498















Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations









$









194,507













$









90,545

















Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations:



























Vessel acquisitions, vessels under construction and improvements including time and bareboat charter agreements









(1,200,981)













(451,598)













(Expenses for sale of vessels paid) / Proceeds from sale of vessels, net









(219)













20,540















Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations









$









(1,201,200





)













$









(431,058





)

















Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations:



























Proceeds from long-term debt









1,582,000













392,000













Deferred financing and offering costs paid









(12,911)













(3,841)













Payments of long-term debt









(792,480)













(75,474)













Proceeds from rights offering









-













45,817













Rights offering costs paid









(476)













(824)













Repurchase of common units









-













(4,112)













Dividends paid









(33,813)













(12,242)















Net cash provided by financing activities of continuing operations









$









742,320













$









341,324

















Net (decrease) / increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations









$









(264,373





)













$









811

















Cash flows from discontinued operations



























Operating activities









46,011













98,830













Investing activities









448,062













(16,034)













Financing activities









(97,332)













(34,312)















Net increase / (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations













396,741

















48,484

















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













132,368

















49,295

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the year









$









204,141













$









154,846

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the year









$









336,509













$









204,141

















Supplemental cash flow information



























Cash paid for interest







$







131,870











$







98,606















Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities



























Capital expenditures included in liabilities









4,140













6,684













Capitalized dry-docking costs included in liabilities









4,149













4,149













Deferred financing costs included in liabilities









86













1,934













Expenses for sale of vessels included in liabilities









5,396













440













Seller’s credit agreement in connection with the acquisition of vessel-owning companies









134,764













-













Sale and lease back agreements and credit facility assumed in connection with the acquisition of vessel-owning companies









-













196,317













Amounts for the acquisition of vessel-owning companies and companies owning vessels under construction, netted against the amount due from CMTC pursuant to the Standby Purchase Agreement









-













279,783













Advances for vessels under construction – related party, netted against the amount due from CMTC pursuant to the Standby Purchase Agreement









-













174,400













Re-issuance of treasury units in connection with the acquisition of a vessel-owning company









-













-















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



























Cash and cash equivalents









313,988













192,420













Restricted cash - non-current assets









22,521













11,721















Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows









$









336,509













$









204,141





























Appendix A







I.



Discontinued Operations - Vessels

















Name of Vessel









Type









TEU









Memorandum of Agreement Date









Delivery/Expected Delivery











M/V Akadimos





Neo Panamax Container Vessel





9,288





January 31, 2024





March 8, 2024









M/V Long Beach Express





Panamax Container Vessel





5,089





December 15, 2023





February 26, 2024









M/V Seattle Express





Panamax Container Vessel





5,089





February 14, 2024





April 26, 2024









M/V Fos Express





Panamax Container Vessel





5,089





February 14, 2024





May 3, 2024









M/V Athenian





Neo Panamax Container Vessel





9,954





March 1, 2024





April 22, 2024









M/V Athos





Neo Panamax Container Vessel





9,954





March 1, 2024





April 22, 2024









M/V Aristomenis





Neo Panamax Container Vessel





9,954





March 1, 2024





May 3, 2024









M/V Hyundai Premium





Neo Panamax Container Vessel





5,023





September 12, 2024





November 22, 2024









M/V Hyundai Paramount





Neo Panamax Container Vessel





5,023





September 12, 2024





December 20, 2024









M/V Hyundai Prestige





Neo Panamax Container Vessel





5,023





September 12, 2024





December 5, 2024









M/V Hyundai Privilege





Neo Panamax Container Vessel





5,023





September 12, 2024





January 10, 2025









M/V Hyundai Platinum





Neo Panamax Container Vessel





5,023





September 12, 2024





First quarter of 2025

















II.



Discontinued Operations - Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income









(In thousands of United States Dollars)

















For the three-month









period ended December 31,













For the year













ended December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















Revenues









12,791













31,319













70,575













118,819

















Expenses / (income), net:



























Voyage expenses





208









680









1,400









2,707













Vessel operating expenses





2,976









7,674









17,353









33,064













Vessel operating expenses - related party





444









1,058









2,615









4,119













Vessel depreciation and amortization





-









7,729









11,018









29,333













Impairment of vessel





-









340









-









340













Gain on sale of vessels





(72,205)









-









(103,807)









-















Operating income, net









81,368













13,838













141,996













49,256

















Other income / (expense), net:



























Interest expense and finance cost





(77)









(2,098)









(3,132)









(9,115)













Other income / (expense), net





121









(115)









161









(23)















Total other income / (expense), net









44













(2,213





)













(2,971





)













(9,138





)

















Net income from discontinued operations









81,412













11,625













139,025













40,118



















During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company disposed of the following vessels that were presented as assets held for sale under total current assets of discontinued operations recognizing, a gain on the sale of vessels of $72,205.











Vessel









MOA Date









Delivery date











M/V Hyundai Premium





September 12, 2024





November 22, 2024









M/V Hyundai Paramount





September 12, 2024





December 20, 2024









M/V Hyundai Prestige





September 12, 2024





December 5, 2024

















III.



Discontinued Operations - Unaudited Condensed selected balance sheets information









(In thousands of United States Dollars)





















As of December 31, 2024













As of December 31, 2023











Cash and cash equivalents





$





38





$





2









Trade accounts receivable, net









636









14









Prepayments and other assets









907









1,954









Inventories









-









2,549









Claims









49









49









Assets held for sale









71,720









14,394











Total current assets of discontinued operations













73,350













18,962











Vessels, net









-









419,672









Above market acquired charters









-









9,420









Deferred charges, net









-









4,714









Prepayments and other assets









-









325











Total non-current assets of discontinued operations













-













434,131











Current portion of long-term debt, net









-









9,659









Trade accounts payable









3,026









4,607









Due to related parties









-









3,823









Accrued liabilities









12,443









9,895









Deferred revenue









903









9,319









Below market acquired charters associated with vessels held for sale









-









1,447











Total current liabilities of discontinued operations













16,372













38,750











Non-current liabilities associated with vessels held for sale (including $6,000 payable to related party as of December 31, 2023)









-









86,983









Below market acquired charters









-









3,135









Deferred revenue









-









9,533











Total non-current liabilities of discontinued operations









$









-









$









99,651









