Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. to Participate in 19th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum in New York City

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. will participate in the Capital Link International Shipping Forum on March 31, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC) has announced its participation in the 19th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum, scheduled for March 31, 2025, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. At the event, CCEC's senior executives will engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, discussing macroeconomic trends and market dynamics in the shipping sector. This year's forum will offer insights from industry leaders and cover various shipping markets following annual corporate results. CCEC will participate in a panel focused on the Gas Shipping Sector. The company, known for its innovative gas carriage solutions, operates a fleet of 16 high-specification vessels and is expanding its fleet with additional vessels scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2027. Interested investors can register for meetings through the provided links.

Potential Positives

Participation in a leading industry forum provides visibility and opportunities for networking with institutional investors, which could enhance the company’s investor relations.

Presentation at the Gas Shipping Sector panel positions Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. as an industry participant focused on key trends in the transitioning energy market.

The company’s ongoing commitment to expanding its fleet with advanced vessels signals significant growth potential and a strategic focus on the future of gas carriage solutions.

Release of annual corporate results during the forum may lead to informed discussions with investors, potentially boosting investor confidence and interest in the company's performance and strategies.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of the sale of one vessel could indicate potential downsizing or a need to liquidate assets, raising concerns about the company's growth strategy.

The need for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors suggests potential challenges in securing investor confidence or support.

Participation in the forum may highlight the necessity for the company to engage with investors more actively to improve its market perception amidst industry uncertainties.

FAQ

When is the 19th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum?

The forum will take place on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Where will the shipping forum be held?

The event will be held at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

How can investors schedule one-on-one meetings?

Investors can register for one-on-one meetings through the Capital Link signup link provided.

What topics will be discussed at the shipping forum?

The forum will cover macroeconomic trends and market dynamics affecting the global shipping sector.

Is there a cost to attend the Capital Link Forum?

Attendance at Capital Link Forums is complimentary for all participants.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CCEC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCEC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/23/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/11/2024

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 09/23/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CCEC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CCEC forecast page.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, today announced that it will participate in the 19th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum on Monday, March 31, 2025, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. During the forum, the senior executive team will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.





The 19th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum is a leading event that brings together executives, investors, and analysts to discuss key macroeconomic trends and market dynamics shaping the global shipping sector. The 19th edition of the forum will provide a comprehensive review and outlook of various shipping markets, featuring insights from industry leaders and timely discussions following the release of annual corporate results.





Attendance at Capital Link Forums is complimentary.





To view the full forum agenda, please visit:







https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2025newyork/agenda.html







Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. will participate in the following panel:









Gas Shipping Sector 8:30 AM – 9:10 AM ET













Institutional Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting can register via the following link and select ‘Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp’







https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2025newyork/signup-1x1.html









About





Capital





Clean





Energy





Carriers





Corp.







Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is one of the world’s leading platforms of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC’s in-the-water fleet includes 16 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG/Cs and four legacy Neo-Panamax container vessels, one of which we have agreed to sell within the first quarter of 2025. In addition, CCEC’s under construction fleet includes six additional latest generation LNG/Cs, six dual-fuel medium gas carriers and four handy liquid CO2/multi-gas carriers, to be delivered between the first quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2027.





For more information about the Company, please visit: www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com.







Contact





Details:









Capital





GP





L.L.C.







Brian Gallagher





EVP Investor Relations





Tel. +44-(770) 368 4996





E-mail:





b.gallagher@capitalmaritime.com











Investor





Relations





/





Media







Nicolas Bornozis





Capital Link Inc. (New York)





Tel. +1-212-661-7566





E-mail:





ccec@capitallink.com









Source: Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.