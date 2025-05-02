Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, and host a conference call.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC) announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on May 8, 2025, before the NASDAQ market opens. On the same day, CCEC will host an interactive conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results, with details for registration and access provided in the press release. The company, a key player in gas carriage solutions and energy transition, operates a fleet of 15 current vessels and has additional ships under construction. For further information, CCEC's website offers access to the webcast and presentation slides related to the conference call.

Announcement of first quarter financial results indicates transparency and commitment to investor communication.

Scheduled interactive conference call allows for direct engagement with investors and analysts, promoting investor relations.

The company is expanding its fleet with state-of-the-art vessels, which highlights its focus on growth and modernization in the energy transition sector.

Participation in the conference call through multiple convenient registration options enhances accessibility for stakeholders.

The announcement comes before the release of financial results, which may indicate that the company is anticipating negative news or subpar performance based on past results.



The press release lacks specific highlights or context regarding the company's recent business operations or strategic developments, which may leave stakeholders uncertain about the company's direction.



The emphasis on a conference call for discussing financial results may place additional scrutiny on the company, potentially leading to increased investor anxiety regarding its performance.

$CCEC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCEC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/23/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CCEC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CCEC forecast page.

ATHENS, Greece, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC) today announced that before the NASDAQ market opens on May 8, 2025, CCEC will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. On the same day, Thursday, May 8, 2025, CCEC will host an interactive conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.







Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time by registering at the link provided below.







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI8dede40289cf49c9acc43cdc809a8777







Upon registering, participants will receive the dial-in information, and a unique PIN required to access the call. An email confirmation with full access details will also be sent to the registered email address.





Alternatively, participants may use the “Call Me” option available on the same registration link for a faster connection. By entering their phone number, they will receive an immediate callback from a U.S. based number to join the call.







There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website





http://ir.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com





and click on Webcasts & Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.







To easily add this event to your calendar, please use the following links:









Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is one of the world’s leading platforms of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC’s in-the-water fleet includes 15 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG/Cs and three legacy Neo-Panamax container vessel. In addition, CCEC’s under construction fleet includes six additional latest generation LNG/Cs, six dual-fuel medium gas carriers and four handy liquid CO2/multi-gas carriers, to be delivered during 2026 and 2027.





For more information about CCEC, please visit





www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com





.







Capital





Clean Energy Carriers Corp.







Brian Gallagher





EVP Investor Relations





Tel. +44-(770) 368 4996





E-mail:





b.gallagher@capitalmaritime.com











Nicolas Bornozis





Capital Link, Inc. (New York)





Tel. +1-212-661-7566





E-mail:





ccec@capitallink.com









Source: Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.



