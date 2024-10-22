Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Shareholder Meeting

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) has released an update.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., listed on NASDAQ as CCEC, has announced its annual shareholder meeting on December 5, 2024, in Greece. The company, a leader in gas carriage solutions, is expanding its fleet with new LNG carriers and dual-fuel vessels while selling off some older container vessels. This strategic move is part of their focus on the energy transition, which could interest investors looking at sustainable shipping options.

For further insights into CCEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.