CAPITAL CITY BK GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $CCBG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CAPITAL CITY BK GROUP ($CCBG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $60,945,000 and earnings of $0.75 per share.
CAPITAL CITY BK GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of CAPITAL CITY BK GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 70,004 shares (+43.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,565,646
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 54,059 shares (+33.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,981,262
- MURPHY, MIDDLETON, HINKLE & PARKER, INC. added 44,572 shares (+38.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,602,809
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 35,912 shares (+48.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,316,174
- UBS GROUP AG removed 30,184 shares (-65.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,106,243
- AXECAP INVESTMENTS, LLC added 24,552 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $882,889
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 23,113 shares (+42.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $847,091
