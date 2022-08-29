Capital City Bank Group's (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 26th of September to $0.17, which will be 6.3% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.16. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.9%.

Capital City Bank Group's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end.

Capital City Bank Group has a good history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at 9 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio of 32%shows that Capital City Bank Group would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 69.3%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 21% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NasdaqGS:CCBG Historic Dividend August 29th 2022

Capital City Bank Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The annual payment during the last 9 years was $0.08 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.64. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 26% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Capital City Bank Group has been growing its earnings per share at 22% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Capital City Bank Group's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Capital City Bank Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

