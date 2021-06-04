Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.15

Capital City Bank Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CCBG) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.15 per share on 21st of June. The dividend yield will be 2.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Capital City Bank Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, Capital City Bank Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 11.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 50%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGS:CCBG Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.1% per annum over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see Capital City Bank Group has been growing its earnings per share at 31% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Capital City Bank Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Capital City Bank Group might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Capital City Bank Group (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

