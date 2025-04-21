Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Strong Earnings and Improved Financial Metrics for First Quarter 2025

Capital City Bank Group reported Q1 2025 net income of $16.9 million, a significant increase from previous quarters.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. reported a net income of $16.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, showing improvement from both the previous quarter and the same period a year ago. A notable 2.6% increase in revenues was driven by a rise in deposit balances and enhanced credit quality metrics, including a reduction in net loan charge-offs. The company's tax-equivalent net interest income increased to $41.6 million, with a marginal improvement in net interest margin to 4.22%. Noninterest income also rose by 6.1%, largely due to growth in mortgage banking and wealth management fees, while noninterest expenses were reduced by 7.4%. Total deposits increased to $3.784 billion, reflecting seasonal trends. The company's strong balance sheet positions it well to navigate ongoing economic uncertainties, as indicated by improved capital ratios and overall financial metrics.

Potential Positives

Net income attributable to common shareowners increased to $16.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, marking a substantial growth compared to both the prior quarter and the same quarter last year.

Improved credit quality metrics were reported, with net loan charge-offs at only nine basis points of average loans, indicating strong risk management.

Noninterest income rose by 6.1% to $19.9 million, driven by increases in mortgage banking revenues and wealth management fees, showcasing revenue diversification.

The company's tangible book value per diluted share increased by 4.0% to $24.59, further strengthening its financial position and shareholder equity.

Potential Negatives

Loan balances decreased by $11.5 million, or 0.4%, from the previous quarter and decreased by $62.7 million, or 2.3%, year-over-year, indicating a potential contraction in lending activity.

The noninterest expense decreased primarily due to a significant $3.5 million reduction in other real estate expenses, which may suggest asset disposal rather than operational efficiency.

The company recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $0.8 million, which is an increase compared to the previous quarter, suggesting concerns about future credit quality.

FAQ

What was Capital City Bank Group's net income for Q1 2025?

Capital City Bank Group reported a net income of $16.9 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did net interest margin change in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin increased to 4.22%, up five basis points from the previous quarter.

What contributed to the increase in noninterest income?

The increase was mainly driven by a $0.7 million rise in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.5 million rise in wealth management fees.

How much did deposits increase in Q1 2025?

Deposits increased by $65.1 million, or 1.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

What is the allowance for credit losses at the end of Q1 2025?

The allowance for credit losses totaled $29.7 million as of March 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income attributable to common shareowners of $16.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $13.1 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $12.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.









QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (1











st











Quarter 2025 versus 4











th











Quarter 2024)













Income Statement













Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $41.6 million compared to $41.2 million for the prior quarter









Net interest margin increased five basis points to 4.22% (earning asset yield up one basis point and total deposit cost down four basis points to 82 basis points)









Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $41.6 million compared to $41.2 million for the prior quarter





Improved credit quality metrics - net loan charge-offs were nine basis points (annualized) of average loans – allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.12% at March 31, 2025





Improved credit quality metrics - net loan charge-offs were nine basis points (annualized) of average loans – allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.12% at March 31, 2025





Noninterest income increased $1.1 million, or 6.1%, and reflected a $0.7 million increase in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.5 million increase in wealth management fees





Noninterest income increased $1.1 million, or 6.1%, and reflected a $0.7 million increase in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.5 million increase in wealth management fees





Noninterest expense decreased $3.1 million, or 7.4%, primarily due to a $3.1 million decrease in other expense which included a higher level of gains from the sale of banking facilities, namely the sale of our operations center building in the first quarter

















Balance Sheet













Loan balances decreased $11.5 million, or 0.4% (average), and increased $9.2 million, or 0.4% (end of period)





Loan balances decreased $11.5 million, or 0.4% (average), and increased $9.2 million, or 0.4% (end of period)





Deposit balances increased by $65.1 million, or 1.8% (average), and increased $111.9 million, or 3.0% (end of period), largely due to the seasonal increase in our public fund balances





Deposit balances increased by $65.1 million, or 1.8% (average), and increased $111.9 million, or 3.0% (end of period), largely due to the seasonal increase in our public fund balances





Tangible book value per diluted share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $0.94, or 4.0%













"I am pleased with our first quarter performance, which reflects strong core fundamentals and strategic execution driven by a 2.6% increase in revenues, solid growth in deposit balances, and improvement in credit quality metrics,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Capital City Bank Group Chairman, President, and CEO. “First quarter earnings also included a $0.17 per diluted share gain from the sale of our operations center building. Our strong balance sheet and revenue diversification provides us with the flexibility to navigate ongoing uncertainty in market and economic conditions."







Discussion of Operating Results









Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin







Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $41.6 million, compared to $41.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $38.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. Compared to both prior periods, the increase was driven by higher investment securities interest due to new investment purchases at higher yields, in addition to lower deposit interest expense, partially offset by lower loan interest due to lower average loan balances and interest rates. Two less calendar days also contributed to the decline in loan interest compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Higher overnight funds interest also contributed to the increase over the first quarter of 2024 reflective of a higher level of average earning assets.





Our net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 4.22%, an increase of five basis points over the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of 21 basis points over the first quarter of 2024. For the month of March 2025, our net interest margin was 4.22%. The increase in net interest margin over the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected a higher yield in the investment portfolio driven by new purchases during the quarter and a lower cost of deposits, partially offset by a lower overnight funds rate. The increase over the first quarter of 2024 reflected favorable investment repricing, a lower cost of deposits, and a higher overnight funds rate, partially offset by lower average loan balances for both prior periods. For the first quarter of 2025, our cost of funds was 84 basis points, a decrease of four basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024. Our cost of deposits (including noninterest bearing accounts) was 82 basis points, 86 basis points, and 85 basis points, respectively, for the same periods.







Provision for Credit Losses







We recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, we recorded a provision expense of $1.1 million for loans held for investment (“HFI”) and a provision benefit of $0.3 million for unfunded loan commitments, which was comparable to the fourth quarter of 2024. We discuss the various factors that impacted our provision expense in detail below under the heading Allowance for Credit Losses.







Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense







Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $19.9 million compared to $18.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $18.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The $1.1 million, or 6.1%, increase over the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.5 million increase in wealth management fees, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in deposits fees. The increase in mortgage revenues was driven by an increase in rate locks and a higher gain on sale margin. The increase in wealth management fees was attributable to a $0.5 million increase in insurance commission revenue. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the $1.8 million, or 10.0%, increase was driven by a $1.1 million increase in wealth management fees and a $0.9 million increase in mortgage banking revenues, partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in deposit fees. The increase in wealth management fees reflected higher retail brokerage fees of $0.6 million, insurance commission revenue of $0.3 million, and trust fees of $0.2 million. The increase in mortgage revenues was driven by an increase in loan fundings and a higher gain on sale margin.





Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $38.7 million compared to $41.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $40.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. The $3.1 million, or 7.4%, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024, reflected a $3.1 million decrease in other expense, a $0.1 million decrease in occupancy expense, and a $0.1 million increase in compensation expense. The decrease in other expense was driven by a $3.5 million decrease in other real estate expense which reflected higher gains from the sale of banking facilities, primarily the sale of our operations center building in the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in charitable contribution expense. The slight decrease in occupancy expense was due to lower maintenance/repairs for buildings and furniture/fixtures. The slight net decrease in compensation expense reflected a $0.2 million increase in salary expense offset by a $0.1 million decrease in associate benefit expense.







Income Taxes







We realized income tax expense of $5.1 million (effective rate of 23.3%) for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $4.2 million (effective rate of 24.3%) for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $3.5 million (effective rate of 23.0%) for the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the decrease in our effective tax rate was primarily due to a discrete item in the first quarter of 2025 related to an excess tax benefit for stock compensation. Absent discrete items, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 24% for 2025.







Discussion of Financial Condition









Earning Assets







Average earning assets totaled $3.994 billion for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $72.0 million, or 1.8%, over the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $144.3 million, or 3.7%, over the first quarter of 2024. The increase over both prior periods was driven by higher deposit balances (see below –



Deposits



). Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the change in the earning asset mix reflected a $67.1 million increase in investment securities and a $22.7 million increase in overnight funds sold partially offset by a $11.5 million decrease in loans HFI and a $6.3 million decrease in loans held for sale (“HFS”). Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the change in the earning asset mix reflected a $180.5 million increase in overnight funds and a $29.1 million increase in investment securities that was partially offset by a $62.7 million decrease in loans HFI and a $2.6 million decrease in HFS.





Average loans HFI decreased $11.5 million, or 0.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 and decreased $62.7 million, or 2.3%, from the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the decrease was primarily attributable to declines in construction loans of $8.6 million, commercial loans of $5.7 million, and consumer loans of $2.1 million, partially offset by a $6.6 million increase in home equity loans. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the decline was driven by decreases in consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $58.8 million, commercial loans of $32.9 million, and commercial real estate mortgage loans of $23.1 million, partially offset by increases in residential real estate loans of $28.9 million, construction loans of $11.5 million, and home equity loans of $10.4 million.





Loans HFI at March 31, 2025 increased $9.2 million, or 0.3%, over December 31, 2024 and decreased $70.4 million, or 2.6%, from March 31, 2024. Compared to December 31, 2024, the increase was primarily attributable to increases in commercial real estate mortgage loans of $27.8 million and residential real estate loans of $12.1 million, consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $6.7 million, and home equity loans of $5.9 million, partially offset by decreases in construction loans of $27.7 million, commercial loans of $4.8 million, and other loans of $10.8 million. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the decline was driven by decreases in consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $48.0 million, commercial loans of $33.9 million, commercial real estate mortgage loans of $16.7 million, and construction loans of $10.4 million, partially offset by increases in residential real estate loans of $27.8 million and home equity loans of $11.4 million.







Allowance for Credit Losses







At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans HFI totaled $29.7 million compared to $29.3 million at December 31, 2024 and $29.3 million at March 31, 2024. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 9. The increase in the allowance over December 31, 2024 reflected higher loan balances and higher loan loss rates, partially offset by a lower level of net loan charge-offs. The increase in the allowance over March 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher loss rates. Net loan charge-offs were nine basis points of average loans for the first quarter of 2025 versus 25 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 22 basis points for the first quarter of 2024. At March 31, 2025, the allowance represented 1.12% of loans HFI compared to 1.10% at December 31, 2024, and 1.07% at March 31, 2024.







Credit Quality







Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate) totaled $4.4 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $6.7 million at December 31, 2024 and $6.8 million at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets was 0.10%, compared to 0.15% at December 31, 2024 and 0.16% at March 31, 2024. Nonaccrual loans totaled $4.3 million at March 31, 2025, a $2.0 million decrease from December 31, 2024 and a $2.5 million decrease from March 31, 2024. Further, classified loans totaled $19.2 million at March 31, 2025, a $0.7 million decrease from December 31, 2024 and a $3.1 million decrease from March 31, 2024.







Deposits







Average total deposits were $3.665 billion for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $65.1 million, or 1.8%, over the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $89.0 million, or 2.5%, over the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the increase was primarily attributable to higher NOW account balances largely due to the seasonal increase in our public fund balances. The increase over the first quarter of 2024 reflected growth in NOW, money market and certificate of deposit account balances which was mainly due to a combination of balances migrating from savings and noninterest bearing accounts, in addition to receiving new deposits from existing and new clients via various deposit strategies.





At March 31, 2025, total deposits were $3.784 billion, an increase of $111.9 million, or 3.0%, over December 31, 2024, and an increase of $129.1 million, or 3.5%, over March 31, 2024. The increase over December 31, 2024 was due to higher balances in all deposit categories. The increase over March 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher NOW account balances, largely due to the seasonal increase in public funds and increases in money market and certificates of deposit, partially offset by lower savings account balances. Total public funds balances were $648.0 million at March 31, 2025, $660.9 million at December 31, 2024, and $615.0 million at March 31, 2024.







Liquidity







The Bank maintained an average net overnight funds (i.e., deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $320.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $298.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $140.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. Compared to both prior periods, the increase reflected higher average deposits (primarily seasonal public funds) and lower average loans.









At March 31, 2025, we had the ability to generate approximately $1.540 billion (excludes overnight funds position of $446 million) in additional liquidity through various sources including various federal funds purchased lines, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, the Federal Reserve Discount Window, and brokered deposits.





We also view our investment portfolio as a liquidity source as we have the option to pledge securities in our portfolio as collateral for borrowings or deposits, and/or to sell selected securities in our portfolio. Our portfolio consists of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. governmental agencies, municipal governments, and corporate entities. At March 31, 2025, the weighted-average maturity and duration of our portfolio were 2.64 years and 2.10 years, respectively, and the available-for-sale portfolio had a net unrealized after-tax loss of $15.4 million.







Capital







Shareowners’ equity was $512.6 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $495.3 million at December 31, 2024 and $448.3 million at March 31, 2024. For the first three months of 2025, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income attributable to shareowners of $16.9 million, a net $3.6 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss, the issuance of stock of $2.4 million, and stock compensation accretion of $0.4 million. The net favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflected a $4.1 million decrease in the investment securities loss that was partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in the fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by a common stock dividend of $4.1 million ($0.24 per share) and net adjustments totaling $1.9 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans.





At March 31, 2025, our total risk-based capital ratio was 19.20% compared to 18.64% at December 31, 2024 and 16.84% at March 31, 2024. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.08%, 15.54%, and 13.82%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 11.17%, 11.05%, and 10.45%, respectively, on these dates. At March 31, 2025, all our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the thresholds to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP financial measure) was 9.61% at March 31, 2025 compared to 9.51% and 8.53% at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. If our unrealized held-to-maturity securities losses of $12.1 million (after-tax) were recognized in accumulated other comprehensive loss, our adjusted tangible capital ratio would be 9.33%.







About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.







Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.5 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 62 banking offices and 105 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit



www.ccbg.com



.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “vision,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our clients and our assessment of that impact; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the outcomes of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as other accounting standard setters; the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; changes in our liquidity position; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; technological changes; the cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers; acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems, or information systems; our ability to increase market share and control expenses; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans; the soundness of other financial institutions; volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets; changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; the effects of natural disasters (including hurricanes), widespread health emergencies (including pandemics), military conflict, terrorism, civil unrest, climate change or other geopolitical events; our ability to declare and pay dividends; structural changes in the markets for origination, sale and servicing of residential mortgages; any inability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and/or disclosure control; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; and the limited trading activity and concentration of ownership of our common stock. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ, except as may be required by law.







For Information Contact:









Jep Larkin









Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer









850.402. 8450









USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES











Unaudited









We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.





The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.











(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)









Mar 31, 2025









Dec 31, 2024









Sep 30, 2024









Jun 30, 2024









Mar 31, 2024











Shareowners' Equity (GAAP)









$





512,575









$





495,317









$





476,499









$





460,999









$





448,314













Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)













92,733













92,773













92,813













92,853













92,893













Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP)





A









419,842













402,544













383,686













368,146













355,421













Total Assets (GAAP)













4,461,233













4,324,932













4,225,316













4,225,695













4,259,922













Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)













92,733













92,773













92,813













92,853













92,893













Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)





B





$





4,368,500









$





4,232,159









$





4,132,503









$





4,132,842









$





4,167,029















Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)









A/B













9.61





%

















9.51





%

















9.28





%

















8.91





%

















8.53





%















Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP)





C









17,072,330













17,018,122













16,980,686













16,970,228













16,947,204















Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP)









A/C









$









24.59













$









23.65













$









22.60













$









21.69













$









20.97





































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.













EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS















Unaudited



























































Three Months Ended

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Mar 31, 2025













Dec 31, 2024













Mar 31, 2024

















EARNINGS







































Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners





$





16,858





$





13,090





$





12,557





$









Diluted Net Income Per Share





$





0.99





$





0.77





$





0.74





$











PERFORMANCE







































Return on Average Assets (annualized)









1.58





%





1.22





%





1.21





%









Return on Average Equity (annualized)









13.32









10.60









11.07













Net Interest Margin









4.22









4.17









4.01













Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue









32.39









31.34









32.06













Efficiency Ratio









62.93





%





69.74





%





71.06





%











CAPITAL ADEQUACY







































Tier 1 Capital









18.01





%





17.46





%





15.67





%









Total Capital









19.20









18.64









16.84













Leverage









11.17









11.05









10.45













Common Equity Tier 1









16.08









15.54









13.82













Tangible Common Equity



(1)











9.61









9.51









8.53













Equity to Assets









11.49





%





11.45





%





10.52





%











ASSET QUALITY







































Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans









692.10





%





464.14





%





431.46





%









Allowance as a % of Loans HFI









1.12









1.10









1.07













Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI









0.09









0.25









0.22













Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO









0.17









0.25









0.25













Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets









0.10





%





0.15





%





0.16





%











STOCK PERFORMANCE







































High





$





38.27





$





40.86





$





31.34





$









Low









33.00









33.00









26.59













Close





$





35.96





$





36.65





$





27.70





$









Average Daily Trading Volume









24,486









27,484









31,023



















































(1)



Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 5.



























































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION















Unaudited



































































2025

















2024

















(Dollars in thousands)









First Quarter













Fourth Quarter













Third Quarter













Second Quarter













First Quarter













ASSETS



















































Cash and Due From Banks





$





78,521









$





70,543









$





83,431









$





75,304









$





73,642













Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits









446,042













321,311













261,779













272,675













231,047













Total Cash and Cash Equivalents









524,563













391,854













345,210













347,979













304,689





























































Investment Securities Available for Sale









461,224













403,345













336,187













310,941













327,338













Investment Securities Held to Maturity









517,176













567,155













561,480













582,984













603,386













Other Equity Securities









2,315













2,399













6,976













2,537













3,445













Total Investment Securities









980,715













972,899













904,643













896,462













934,169





























































Loans Held for Sale ("HFS"):









21,441













28,672













31,251













24,022













24,705





























































Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):

















































Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural









184,393













189,208













194,625













204,990













218,298













Real Estate - Construction









192,282













219,994













218,899













200,754













202,692













Real Estate - Commercial









806,942













779,095













819,955













823,122













823,690













Real Estate - Residential









1,040,594













1,028,498













1,023,485













1,012,541













1,012,791













Real Estate - Home Equity









225,987













220,064













210,988













211,126













214,617













Consumer









206,191













199,479













213,305













234,212













254,168













Other Loans









3,227













14,006













461













2,286













3,789













Overdrafts









1,154













1,206













1,378













1,192













1,127













Total Loans Held for Investment









2,660,770













2,651,550













2,683,096













2,690,223













2,731,172













Allowance for Credit Losses









(29,734





)









(29,251





)









(29,836





)









(29,219





)









(29,329





)









Loans Held for Investment, Net









2,631,036













2,622,299













2,653,260













2,661,004













2,701,843





























































Premises and Equipment, Net









80,043













81,952













81,876













81,414













81,452













Goodwill and Other Intangibles









92,733













92,773













92,813













92,853













92,893













Other Real Estate Owned









132













367













650













650













1













Other Assets









130,570













134,116













115,613













121,311













120,170













Total Other Assets









303,478













309,208













290,952













296,228













294,516













Total Assets





$





4,461,233









$





4,324,932









$





4,225,316









$





4,225,695









$





4,259,922















LIABILITIES



















































Deposits:

















































Noninterest Bearing Deposits





$





1,363,739









$





1,306,254









$





1,330,715









$





1,343,606









$





1,361,939













NOW Accounts









1,292,654













1,285,281













1,174,585













1,177,180













1,212,452













Money Market Accounts









445,999













404,396













401,272













413,594













398,308













Savings Accounts









511,265













506,766













507,604













514,560













530,782













Certificates of Deposit









170,233













169,280













164,901













159,624













151,320













Total Deposits









3,783,890













3,671,977













3,579,077













3,608,564













3,654,801





























































Repurchase Agreements









22,799













26,240













29,339













22,463













23,477













Other Short-Term Borrowings









14,401













2,064













7,929













3,307













8,409













Subordinated Notes Payable









52,887













52,887













52,887













52,887













52,887













Other Long-Term Borrowings









794













794













794













1,009













265













Other Liabilities









73,887













75,653













71,974













69,987













65,181













Total Liabilities









3,948,658













3,829,615













3,742,000













3,758,217













3,805,020





























































Temporary Equity









-













-













6,817













6,479













6,588















SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY



















































Common Stock









171













170













169













169













169













Additional Paid-In Capital









38,576













37,684













36,070













35,547













34,861













Retained Earnings









476,715













463,949













454,342













445,959













435,364













Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax









(2,887





)









(6,486





)









(14,082





)









(20,676





)









(22,080





)









Total Shareowners' Equity









512,575













495,317













476,499













460,999













448,314













Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity





$





4,461,233









$





4,324,932









$





4,225,316









$





4,225,695









$





4,259,922















OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA



















































Earning Assets





$





4,108,969









$





3,974,431









$





3,880,769









$





3,883,382









$





3,921,093













Interest Bearing Liabilities









2,511,032













2,447,708













2,339,311













2,344,624













2,377,900













Book Value Per Diluted Share





$





30.02









$





29.11









$





28.06









$





27.17









$





26.45













Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share



(





1)











24.59













23.65













22.60













21.69













20.97













Actual Basic Shares Outstanding









17,055













16,975













16,944













16,942













16,929













Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding









17,072













17,018













16,981













16,970













16,947























(1)



Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 5.































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS















Unaudited















































































































2025













2024













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













First Quarter













Fourth Quarter













Third Quarter













Second Quarter













First Quarter













INTEREST INCOME



















































Loans, including Fees





$





40,478





$





41,453









$





41,659





$





41,138





$





40,683









Investment Securities









5,808









4,694













4,155









4,004









4,244









Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits









3,496









3,596













3,514









3,624









1,893









Total Interest Income









49,782









49,743













49,328









48,766









46,820











INTEREST EXPENSE



















































Deposits









7,383









7,766













8,223









8,579









7,594









Repurchase Agreements









164









199













221









217









201









Other Short-Term Borrowings









117









83













52









68









39









Subordinated Notes Payable









560









581













610









630









628









Other Long-Term Borrowings









11









11













11









3









3









Total Interest Expense









8,235









8,640













9,117









9,497









8,465









Net Interest Income









41,547









41,103













40,211









39,269









38,355









Provision for Credit Losses









768









701













1,206









1,204









920









Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses









40,779









40,402













39,005









38,065









37,435











NONINTEREST INCOME



















































Deposit Fees









5,061









5,207













5,512









5,377









5,250









Bank Card Fees









3,514









3,697













3,624









3,766









3,620









Wealth Management Fees









5,763









5,222













4,770









4,439









4,682









Mortgage Banking Revenues









3,820









3,118













3,966









4,381









2,878









Other









1,749









1,516













1,641









1,643









1,667









Total Noninterest Income









19,907









18,760













19,513









19,606









18,097











NONINTEREST EXPENSE



















































Compensation









26,248









26,108













25,800









24,406









24,407









Occupancy, Net









6,793









6,893













7,098









6,997









6,994









Other









5,660









8,781













10,023









9,038









8,770









Total Noninterest Expense









38,701









41,782













42,921









40,441









40,171











OPERATING PROFIT











21,985









17,380













15,597









17,230









15,361









Income Tax Expense









5,127









4,219













2,980









3,189









3,536









Net Income









16,858









13,161













12,617









14,041









11,825









Pre-Tax (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest









-









(71





)









501









109









732











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO









COMMON SHAREOWNERS







$





16,858





$





13,090









$





13,118





$





14,150





$





12,557











PER COMMON SHARE



















































Basic Net Income





$





0.99





$





0.77









$





0.77





$





0.84





$





0.74









Diluted Net Income









0.99









0.77













0.77









0.83









0.74









Cash Dividend





$





0.24





$





0.23









$





0.23





$





0.21





$





0.21











AVERAGE SHARES



















































Basic









17,027









16,946













16,943









16,931









16,951









Diluted









17,044









16,990













16,979









16,960









16,969































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.













ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")

















AND CREDIT QUALITY















Unaudited















































































































2025

















2024

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













First Quarter













Fourth Quarter













Third Quarter













Second Quarter













First Quarter













ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS



















































Balance at Beginning of Period





$





29,251









$





29,836









$





29,219









$





29,329









$





29,941













Transfer from Other (Assets) Liabilities









-













-













-













-













(50





)









Provision for Credit Losses









1,083













1,085













1,879













1,129













932













Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)









600













1,670













1,262













1,239













1,494













Balance at End of Period





$





29,734









$





29,251









$





29,836









$





29,219









$





29,329













As a % of Loans HFI









1.12





%









1.10





%









1.11





%









1.09





%









1.07





%









As a % of Nonperforming Loans









692.10





%









464.14





%









452.64





%









529.79





%









431.46





%











ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS



















































Balance at Beginning of Period









2,155









$





2,522









$





3,139









$





3,121









$





3,191













Provision for Credit Losses









(323





)









(367





)









(617





)









18













(70





)









Balance at End of Period



(





1)











1,832













2,155













2,522













3,139













3,121















ACL - DEBT SECURITIES



















































Provision for Credit Losses





$





8









$





(17





)





$





(56





)





$





57









$





58













CHARGE-OFFS

















































Commercial, Financial and Agricultural





$





168









$





499









$





331









$





400









$





282













Real Estate - Construction









-













47













-













-













-













Real Estate - Commercial









-













-













3













-













-













Real Estate - Residential









8













44













-













-













17













Real Estate - Home Equity









-













33













23













-













76













Consumer









865













1,307













1,315













1,061













1,550













Overdrafts









570













574













611













571













638













Total Charge-Offs





$





1,611









$





2,504









$





2,283









$





2,032









$





2,563













RECOVERIES

















































Commercial, Financial and Agricultural





$





75









$





103









$





176









$





59









$





41













Real Estate - Construction









-













3













-













-













-













Real Estate - Commercial









3













33













5













19













204













Real Estate - Residential









119













28













88













23













37













Real Estate - Home Equity









9













17













59













37













24













Consumer









481













352













405













313













410













Overdrafts









324













298













288













342













353













Total Recoveries





$





1,011









$





834









$





1,021









$





793









$





1,069













NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)





$





600









$





1,670









$





1,262









$





1,239









$





1,494













Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI



(





2)











0.09





%









0.25





%









0.19





%









0.18





%









0.22





%











CREDIT QUALITY



















































Nonaccruing Loans





$





4,296









$





6,302









$





6,592









$





5,515









$





6,798













Other Real Estate Owned









132













367













650













650













1













Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs")





$





4,428









$





6,669









$





7,242









$





6,165









$





6,799





























































Past Due Loans 30-89 Days





$





3,735









$





4,311









$





9,388









$





5,672









$





5,392













Classified Loans









19,194













19,896













25,501













25,566













22,305





























































Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI









0.16





%









0.24





%









0.25





%









0.21





%









0.25





%









NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate









0.17





%









0.25





%









0.27





%









0.23





%









0.25





%









NPAs as a % of Total Assets









0.10





%









0.15





%









0.17





%









0.15





%









0.16





%





























































(1)







Recorded in other liabilities















(2)







Annualized









































































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.













AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES















Unaudited











































































































































































First Quarter 2025

















Fourth Quarter 2024

















Third Quarter 2024

















Second Quarter 2024

















First Quarter 2024

















(Dollars in thousands)













Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Rate

















Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Rate

















Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Rate

















Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Rate

















Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Rate

















ASSETS:























































































































































Loans Held for Sale





$





24,726









$





490









8.04





%





$





31,047









$





976









7.89





%





$





24,570









$





720









7.49





%





$





26,281













517









5.26





%





$





27,314









$





563









5.99





%









Loans Held for Investment



(





1)











2,665,910













40,029









6.09













2,677,396













40,521









6.07













2,693,533













40,985









6.09













2,726,748













40,683









6.03













2,728,629













40,196









5.95

































































































































































Investment Securities





















































































































































Taxable Investment Securities









981,485













5,802









2.38













914,353













4,688









2.04













907,610













4,148









1.82













918,989













3,998









1.74













952,328













4,238









1.78













Tax-Exempt Investment Securities



(





1)











845













9









4.32













849













9









4.31













846













10









4.33













843













9









4.36













856













10









4.34

































































































































































Total Investment Securities









982,330













5,811









2.38













915,202













4,697









2.04













908,456













4,158









1.82













919,832













4,007









1.74













953,184













4,248









1.78

































































































































































Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits









320,948













3,496









4.42













298,255













3,596









4.80













256,855













3,514









5.44













262,419













3,624









5.56













140,488













1,893









5.42

































































































































































Total Earning Assets









3,993,914









$





49,826









5.06





%









3,921,900









$





49,790









5.05





%









3,883,414









$





49,377









5.06





%









3,935,280









$





48,831









4.99





%









3,849,615









$





46,900









4.90





%





























































































































































Cash and Due From Banks









73,467

































73,992

































70,994

































74,803

































75,763

































Allowance for Credit Losses









(30,008





)





























(30,107





)





























(29,905





)





























(29,564





)





























(30,030





)





























Other Assets









297,660

































293,884

































291,359

































291,669

































295,275





















































































































































































Total Assets





$





4,335,033





























$





4,259,669





























$





4,215,862





























$





4,272,188





























$





4,190,623























































































































































































LIABILITIES:























































































































































Noninterest Bearing Deposits





$





1,317,425





























$





1,323,556





























$





1,332,305





























$





1,346,546





























$





1,344,188

































NOW Accounts









1,249,955









$





3,854









1.25





%









1,182,073









$





3,826









1.29





%









1,145,544









$





4,087









1.42





%









1,207,643









$





4,425









1.47





%









1,201,032









$





4,497









1.51





%









Money Market Accounts









420,059













2,187









2.11













422,615













2,526









2.38













418,625













2,694









2.56













407,387













2,752









2.72













353,591













1,985









2.26













Savings Accounts









507,676













176









0.14













504,859













179









0.14













512,098













180









0.14













519,374













176









0.14













539,374













188









0.14













Time Deposits









170,367













1,166









2.78













167,321













1,235









2.94













163,462













1,262









3.07













160,078













1,226









3.08













138,328













924









2.69













Total Interest Bearing Deposits









2,348,057













7,383









1.28













2,276,868













7,766









1.36













2,239,729













8,223









1.46













2,294,482













8,579









1.50













2,232,325













7,594









1.37













Total Deposits









3,665,482













7,383









0.82













3,600,424













7,766









0.86













3,572,034













8,223









0.92













3,641,028













8,579









0.95













3,576,513













7,594









0.85













Repurchase Agreements









29,821













164









2.23













28,018













199









2.82













27,126













221









3.24













26,999













217









3.24













25,725













201









3.14













Other Short-Term Borrowings









7,437













117









6.39













6,510













83









5.06













2,673













52









7.63













6,592













68









4.16













3,758













39









4.16













Subordinated Notes Payable









52,887













560









4.23













52,887













581









4.30













52,887













610









4.52













52,887













630









4.71













52,887













628









4.70













Other Long-Term Borrowings









794













11









5.68













794













11









5.57













795













11









5.55













258













3









4.31













281













3









4.80













Total Interest Bearing Liabilities









2,438,996









$





8,235









1.37





%









2,365,077









$





8,640









1.45





%









2,323,210









$





9,117









1.56





%









2,381,218









$





9,497









1.60





%









2,314,976









$





8,465









1.47





%





























































































































































Other Liabilities









65,211

































73,130

































73,767

































72,634

































68,295





















































































































































































Total Liabilities









3,821,632

































3,761,763

































3,729,282

































3,800,398

































3,727,459

































Temporary Equity









-

































6,763

































6,443

































6,493

































7,150























































































































































































SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY:











513,401

































491,143

































480,137

































465,297

































456,014





















































































































































































Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity





$





4,335,033





























$





4,259,669





























$





4,215,862





























$





4,272,188





























$





4,190,623





















































































































































































Interest Rate Spread













$





41,591









3.69





%













$





41,150









3.59





%













$





40,260









3.49





%













$





39,334









3.38





%













$





38,435









3.43





%





























































































































































Interest Income and Rate Earned



(





1)



















49,826









5.06





















49,790









5.05





















49,377









5.06





















48,831









4.99





















46,900









4.90













Interest Expense and Rate Paid



(





2)



















8,235









0.84





















8,640









0.88





















9,117









0.93





















9,497









0.97





















8,465









0.88

































































































































































Net Interest Margin













$





41,591









4.22





%













$





41,150









4.17





%













$





40,260









4.12





%













$





39,334









4.02





%













$





38,435









4.01





%

































































































































































(1)







Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.



















(2)







Rate calculated based on average earning assets.









