Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Strong Earnings and Improved Financial Metrics for First Quarter 2025

April 21, 2025 — 07:14 am EDT

Capital City Bank Group reported Q1 2025 net income of $16.9 million, a significant increase from previous quarters.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. reported a net income of $16.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, showing improvement from both the previous quarter and the same period a year ago. A notable 2.6% increase in revenues was driven by a rise in deposit balances and enhanced credit quality metrics, including a reduction in net loan charge-offs. The company's tax-equivalent net interest income increased to $41.6 million, with a marginal improvement in net interest margin to 4.22%. Noninterest income also rose by 6.1%, largely due to growth in mortgage banking and wealth management fees, while noninterest expenses were reduced by 7.4%. Total deposits increased to $3.784 billion, reflecting seasonal trends. The company's strong balance sheet positions it well to navigate ongoing economic uncertainties, as indicated by improved capital ratios and overall financial metrics.

Potential Positives

  • Net income attributable to common shareowners increased to $16.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, marking a substantial growth compared to both the prior quarter and the same quarter last year.
  • Improved credit quality metrics were reported, with net loan charge-offs at only nine basis points of average loans, indicating strong risk management.
  • Noninterest income rose by 6.1% to $19.9 million, driven by increases in mortgage banking revenues and wealth management fees, showcasing revenue diversification.
  • The company's tangible book value per diluted share increased by 4.0% to $24.59, further strengthening its financial position and shareholder equity.

Potential Negatives

  • Loan balances decreased by $11.5 million, or 0.4%, from the previous quarter and decreased by $62.7 million, or 2.3%, year-over-year, indicating a potential contraction in lending activity.
  • The noninterest expense decreased primarily due to a significant $3.5 million reduction in other real estate expenses, which may suggest asset disposal rather than operational efficiency.
  • The company recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $0.8 million, which is an increase compared to the previous quarter, suggesting concerns about future credit quality.

FAQ

What was Capital City Bank Group's net income for Q1 2025?

Capital City Bank Group reported a net income of $16.9 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did net interest margin change in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin increased to 4.22%, up five basis points from the previous quarter.

What contributed to the increase in noninterest income?

The increase was mainly driven by a $0.7 million rise in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.5 million rise in wealth management fees.

How much did deposits increase in Q1 2025?

Deposits increased by $65.1 million, or 1.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

What is the allowance for credit losses at the end of Q1 2025?

The allowance for credit losses totaled $29.7 million as of March 31, 2025.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income attributable to common shareowners of $16.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $13.1 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $12.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.





QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (1





st





Quarter 2025 versus 4





th





Quarter 2024)






Income Statement






  • Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $41.6 million compared to $41.2 million for the prior quarter




    • Net interest margin increased five basis points to 4.22% (earning asset yield up one basis point and total deposit cost down four basis points to 82 basis points)






  • Improved credit quality metrics - net loan charge-offs were nine basis points (annualized) of average loans – allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.12% at March 31, 2025




  • Noninterest income increased $1.1 million, or 6.1%, and reflected a $0.7 million increase in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.5 million increase in wealth management fees




  • Noninterest expense decreased $3.1 million, or 7.4%, primarily due to a $3.1 million decrease in other expense which included a higher level of gains from the sale of banking facilities, namely the sale of our operations center building in the first quarter








Balance Sheet






  • Loan balances decreased $11.5 million, or 0.4% (average), and increased $9.2 million, or 0.4% (end of period)




  • Deposit balances increased by $65.1 million, or 1.8% (average), and increased $111.9 million, or 3.0% (end of period), largely due to the seasonal increase in our public fund balances




  • Tangible book value per diluted share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $0.94, or 4.0%






"I am pleased with our first quarter performance, which reflects strong core fundamentals and strategic execution driven by a 2.6% increase in revenues, solid growth in deposit balances, and improvement in credit quality metrics,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Capital City Bank Group Chairman, President, and CEO. “First quarter earnings also included a $0.17 per diluted share gain from the sale of our operations center building. Our strong balance sheet and revenue diversification provides us with the flexibility to navigate ongoing uncertainty in market and economic conditions."




Discussion of Operating Results




Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin



Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $41.6 million, compared to $41.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $38.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. Compared to both prior periods, the increase was driven by higher investment securities interest due to new investment purchases at higher yields, in addition to lower deposit interest expense, partially offset by lower loan interest due to lower average loan balances and interest rates. Two less calendar days also contributed to the decline in loan interest compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Higher overnight funds interest also contributed to the increase over the first quarter of 2024 reflective of a higher level of average earning assets.



Our net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 4.22%, an increase of five basis points over the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of 21 basis points over the first quarter of 2024. For the month of March 2025, our net interest margin was 4.22%. The increase in net interest margin over the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected a higher yield in the investment portfolio driven by new purchases during the quarter and a lower cost of deposits, partially offset by a lower overnight funds rate. The increase over the first quarter of 2024 reflected favorable investment repricing, a lower cost of deposits, and a higher overnight funds rate, partially offset by lower average loan balances for both prior periods.   For the first quarter of 2025, our cost of funds was 84 basis points, a decrease of four basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024. Our cost of deposits (including noninterest bearing accounts) was 82 basis points, 86 basis points, and 85 basis points, respectively, for the same periods.




Provision for Credit Losses



We recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, we recorded a provision expense of $1.1 million for loans held for investment (“HFI”) and a provision benefit of $0.3 million for unfunded loan commitments, which was comparable to the fourth quarter of 2024. We discuss the various factors that impacted our provision expense in detail below under the heading Allowance for Credit Losses.




Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense



Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $19.9 million compared to $18.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $18.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The $1.1 million, or 6.1%, increase over the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.5 million increase in wealth management fees, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in deposits fees.   The increase in mortgage revenues was driven by an increase in rate locks and a higher gain on sale margin. The increase in wealth management fees was attributable to a $0.5 million increase in insurance commission revenue.   Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the $1.8 million, or 10.0%, increase was driven by a $1.1 million increase in wealth management fees and a $0.9 million increase in mortgage banking revenues, partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in deposit fees.   The increase in wealth management fees reflected higher retail brokerage fees of $0.6 million, insurance commission revenue of $0.3 million, and trust fees of $0.2 million. The increase in mortgage revenues was driven by an increase in loan fundings and a higher gain on sale margin.



Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $38.7 million compared to $41.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $40.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.   The $3.1 million, or 7.4%, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024, reflected a $3.1 million decrease in other expense, a $0.1 million decrease in occupancy expense, and a $0.1 million increase in compensation expense. The decrease in other expense was driven by a $3.5 million decrease in other real estate expense which reflected higher gains from the sale of banking facilities, primarily the sale of our operations center building in the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in charitable contribution expense. The slight decrease in occupancy expense was due to lower maintenance/repairs for buildings and furniture/fixtures. The slight net decrease in compensation expense reflected a $0.2 million increase in salary expense offset by a $0.1 million decrease in associate benefit expense.




Income Taxes



We realized income tax expense of $5.1 million (effective rate of 23.3%) for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $4.2 million (effective rate of 24.3%) for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $3.5 million (effective rate of 23.0%) for the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the decrease in our effective tax rate was primarily due to a discrete item in the first quarter of 2025 related to an excess tax benefit for stock compensation.   Absent discrete items, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 24% for 2025.




Discussion of Financial Condition




Earning Assets



Average earning assets totaled $3.994 billion for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $72.0 million, or 1.8%, over the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $144.3 million, or 3.7%, over the first quarter of 2024. The increase over both prior periods was driven by higher deposit balances (see below –

Deposits

).   Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the change in the earning asset mix reflected a $67.1 million increase in investment securities and a $22.7 million increase in overnight funds sold partially offset by a $11.5 million decrease in loans HFI and a $6.3 million decrease in loans held for sale (“HFS”).   Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the change in the earning asset mix reflected a $180.5 million increase in overnight funds and a $29.1 million increase in investment securities that was partially offset by a $62.7 million decrease in loans HFI and a $2.6 million decrease in HFS.



Average loans HFI decreased $11.5 million, or 0.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 and decreased $62.7 million, or 2.3%, from the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the decrease was primarily attributable to declines in construction loans of $8.6 million, commercial loans of $5.7 million, and consumer loans of $2.1 million, partially offset by a $6.6 million increase in home equity loans.   Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the decline was driven by decreases in consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $58.8 million, commercial loans of $32.9 million, and commercial real estate mortgage loans of $23.1 million, partially offset by increases in residential real estate loans of $28.9 million, construction loans of $11.5 million, and home equity loans of $10.4 million.



Loans HFI at March 31, 2025 increased $9.2 million, or 0.3%, over December 31, 2024 and decreased $70.4 million, or 2.6%, from March 31, 2024. Compared to December 31, 2024, the increase was primarily attributable to increases in commercial real estate mortgage loans of $27.8 million and residential real estate loans of $12.1 million, consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $6.7 million, and home equity loans of $5.9 million, partially offset by decreases in construction loans of $27.7 million, commercial loans of $4.8 million, and other loans of $10.8 million.   Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the decline was driven by decreases in consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $48.0 million, commercial loans of $33.9 million, commercial real estate mortgage loans of $16.7 million, and construction loans of $10.4 million, partially offset by increases in residential real estate loans of $27.8 million and home equity loans of $11.4 million.




Allowance for Credit Losses



At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans HFI totaled $29.7 million compared to $29.3 million at December 31, 2024 and $29.3 million at March 31, 2024. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 9. The increase in the allowance over December 31, 2024 reflected higher loan balances and higher loan loss rates, partially offset by a lower level of net loan charge-offs.   The increase in the allowance over March 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher loss rates. Net loan charge-offs were nine basis points of average loans for the first quarter of 2025 versus 25 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 22 basis points for the first quarter of 2024. At March 31, 2025, the allowance represented 1.12% of loans HFI compared to 1.10% at December 31, 2024, and 1.07% at March 31, 2024.




Credit Quality



Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate) totaled $4.4 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $6.7 million at December 31, 2024 and $6.8 million at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets was 0.10%, compared to 0.15% at December 31, 2024 and 0.16% at March 31, 2024. Nonaccrual loans totaled $4.3 million at March 31, 2025, a $2.0 million decrease from December 31, 2024 and a $2.5 million decrease from March 31, 2024. Further, classified loans totaled $19.2 million at March 31, 2025, a $0.7 million decrease from December 31, 2024 and a $3.1 million decrease from March 31, 2024.




Deposits



Average total deposits were $3.665 billion for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $65.1 million, or 1.8%, over the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $89.0 million, or 2.5%, over the first quarter of 2024.   Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the increase was primarily attributable to higher NOW account balances largely due to the seasonal increase in our public fund balances.   The increase over the first quarter of 2024 reflected growth in NOW, money market and certificate of deposit account balances which was mainly due to a combination of balances migrating from savings and noninterest bearing accounts, in addition to receiving new deposits from existing and new clients via various deposit strategies.



At March 31, 2025, total deposits were $3.784 billion, an increase of $111.9 million, or 3.0%, over December 31, 2024, and an increase of $129.1 million, or 3.5%, over March 31, 2024.   The increase over December 31, 2024 was due to higher balances in all deposit categories. The increase over March 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher NOW account balances, largely due to the seasonal increase in public funds and increases in money market and certificates of deposit, partially offset by lower savings account balances. Total public funds balances were $648.0 million at March 31, 2025, $660.9 million at December 31, 2024, and $615.0 million at March 31, 2024.




Liquidity



The Bank maintained an average net overnight funds (i.e., deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $320.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $298.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $140.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. Compared to both prior periods, the increase reflected higher average deposits (primarily seasonal public funds) and lower average loans.




At March 31, 2025, we had the ability to generate approximately $1.540 billion (excludes overnight funds position of $446 million) in additional liquidity through various sources including various federal funds purchased lines, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, the Federal Reserve Discount Window, and brokered deposits.



We also view our investment portfolio as a liquidity source as we have the option to pledge securities in our portfolio as collateral for borrowings or deposits, and/or to sell selected securities in our portfolio.  Our portfolio consists of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. governmental agencies, municipal governments, and corporate entities.  At March 31, 2025, the weighted-average maturity and duration of our portfolio were 2.64 years and 2.10 years, respectively, and the available-for-sale portfolio had a net unrealized after-tax loss of $15.4 million.




Capital



Shareowners’ equity was $512.6 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $495.3 million at December 31, 2024 and $448.3 million at March 31, 2024. For the first three months of 2025, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income attributable to shareowners of $16.9 million, a net $3.6 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss, the issuance of stock of $2.4 million, and stock compensation accretion of $0.4 million. The net favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflected a $4.1 million decrease in the investment securities loss that was partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in the fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by a common stock dividend of $4.1 million ($0.24 per share) and net adjustments totaling $1.9 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans.



At March 31, 2025, our total risk-based capital ratio was 19.20% compared to 18.64% at December 31, 2024 and 16.84% at March 31, 2024. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.08%, 15.54%, and 13.82%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 11.17%, 11.05%, and 10.45%, respectively, on these dates. At March 31, 2025, all our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the thresholds to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP financial measure) was 9.61% at March 31, 2025 compared to 9.51% and 8.53% at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. If our unrealized held-to-maturity securities losses of $12.1 million (after-tax) were recognized in accumulated other comprehensive loss, our adjusted tangible capital ratio would be 9.33%.




About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.



Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.5 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 62 banking offices and 105 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit

www.ccbg.com

.




FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “vision,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our clients and our assessment of that impact; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the outcomes of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as other accounting standard setters; the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; changes in our liquidity position; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; technological changes; the cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers; acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems, or information systems; our ability to increase market share and control expenses; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans; the soundness of other financial institutions; volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets; changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; the effects of natural disasters (including hurricanes), widespread health emergencies (including pandemics), military conflict, terrorism, civil unrest, climate change or other geopolitical events; our ability to declare and pay dividends; structural changes in the markets for origination, sale and servicing of residential mortgages; any inability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and/or disclosure control; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; and the limited trading activity and concentration of ownership of our common stock. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ, except as may be required by law.




For Information Contact:




Jep Larkin




Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer




850.402. 8450




USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





Unaudited




We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.



The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.



























































































































































































(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Shareowners' Equity (GAAP)

$
512,575

$
495,317

$
476,499

$
460,999

$
448,314

Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)


92,733


92,773


92,813


92,853


92,893

Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP)
A

419,842


402,544


383,686


368,146


355,421

Total Assets (GAAP)


4,461,233


4,324,932


4,225,316


4,225,695


4,259,922

Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)


92,733


92,773


92,813


92,853


92,893

Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)
B
$
4,368,500

$
4,232,159

$
4,132,503

$
4,132,842

$
4,167,029


Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)

A/B


9.61


%



9.51


%



9.28


%



8.91


%



8.53


%

Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP)
C

17,072,330


17,018,122


16,980,686


16,970,228


16,947,204


Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP)

A/C

$

24.59


$

23.65


$

22.60


$

21.69


$

20.97

















































































































































































































































































































































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.


EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS



Unaudited












Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Mar 31, 2024


EARNINGS







Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners
$
16,858
$
13,090
$
12,557
$

Diluted Net Income Per Share
$
0.99
$
0.77
$
0.74
$


PERFORMANCE







Return on Average Assets (annualized)

1.58
%
1.22
%
1.21
%

Return on Average Equity (annualized)

13.32

10.60

11.07

Net Interest Margin

4.22

4.17

4.01

Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue

32.39

31.34

32.06

Efficiency Ratio

62.93
%
69.74
%
71.06
%


CAPITAL ADEQUACY







Tier 1 Capital

18.01
%
17.46
%
15.67
%

Total Capital

19.20

18.64

16.84

Leverage

11.17

11.05

10.45

Common Equity Tier 1

16.08

15.54

13.82

Tangible Common Equity

(1)

9.61

9.51

8.53

Equity to Assets

11.49
%
11.45
%
10.52
%


ASSET QUALITY







Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans

692.10
%
464.14
%
431.46
%

Allowance as a % of Loans HFI

1.12

1.10

1.07

Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI

0.09

0.25

0.22

Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO

0.17

0.25

0.25

Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets

0.10
%
0.15
%
0.16
%


STOCK PERFORMANCE







High
$
38.27
$
40.86
$
31.34
$

Low

33.00

33.00

26.59

Close
$
35.96
$
36.65
$
27.70
$

Average Daily Trading Volume

24,486

27,484

31,023










(1)

Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 5.



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION



Unaudited














2025



2024


(Dollars in thousands)

First Quarter


Fourth Quarter


Third Quarter


Second Quarter


First Quarter


ASSETS










Cash and Due From Banks
$
78,521

$
70,543

$
83,431

$
75,304

$
73,642

Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits

446,042


321,311


261,779


272,675


231,047

Total Cash and Cash Equivalents

524,563


391,854


345,210


347,979


304,689












Investment Securities Available for Sale

461,224


403,345


336,187


310,941


327,338

Investment Securities Held to Maturity

517,176


567,155


561,480


582,984


603,386

Other Equity Securities

2,315


2,399


6,976


2,537


3,445

Total Investment Securities

980,715


972,899


904,643


896,462


934,169












Loans Held for Sale ("HFS"):

21,441


28,672


31,251


24,022


24,705












Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):










Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural

184,393


189,208


194,625


204,990


218,298

Real Estate - Construction

192,282


219,994


218,899


200,754


202,692

Real Estate - Commercial

806,942


779,095


819,955


823,122


823,690

Real Estate - Residential

1,040,594


1,028,498


1,023,485


1,012,541


1,012,791

Real Estate - Home Equity

225,987


220,064


210,988


211,126


214,617

Consumer

206,191


199,479


213,305


234,212


254,168

Other Loans

3,227


14,006


461


2,286


3,789

Overdrafts

1,154


1,206


1,378


1,192


1,127

Total Loans Held for Investment

2,660,770


2,651,550


2,683,096


2,690,223


2,731,172

Allowance for Credit Losses

(29,734
)

(29,251
)

(29,836
)

(29,219
)

(29,329
)

Loans Held for Investment, Net

2,631,036


2,622,299


2,653,260


2,661,004


2,701,843












Premises and Equipment, Net

80,043


81,952


81,876


81,414


81,452

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

92,733


92,773


92,813


92,853


92,893

Other Real Estate Owned

132


367


650


650


1

Other Assets

130,570


134,116


115,613


121,311


120,170

Total Other Assets

303,478


309,208


290,952


296,228


294,516

Total Assets
$
4,461,233

$
4,324,932

$
4,225,316

$
4,225,695

$
4,259,922


LIABILITIES










Deposits:










Noninterest Bearing Deposits
$
1,363,739

$
1,306,254

$
1,330,715

$
1,343,606

$
1,361,939

NOW Accounts

1,292,654


1,285,281


1,174,585


1,177,180


1,212,452

Money Market Accounts

445,999


404,396


401,272


413,594


398,308

Savings Accounts

511,265


506,766


507,604


514,560


530,782

Certificates of Deposit

170,233


169,280


164,901


159,624


151,320

Total Deposits

3,783,890


3,671,977


3,579,077


3,608,564


3,654,801












Repurchase Agreements

22,799


26,240


29,339


22,463


23,477

Other Short-Term Borrowings

14,401


2,064


7,929


3,307


8,409

Subordinated Notes Payable

52,887


52,887


52,887


52,887


52,887

Other Long-Term Borrowings

794


794


794


1,009


265

Other Liabilities

73,887


75,653


71,974


69,987


65,181

Total Liabilities

3,948,658


3,829,615


3,742,000


3,758,217


3,805,020












Temporary Equity

-


-


6,817


6,479


6,588


SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY










Common Stock

171


170


169


169


169

Additional Paid-In Capital

38,576


37,684


36,070


35,547


34,861

Retained Earnings

476,715


463,949


454,342


445,959


435,364

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax

(2,887
)

(6,486
)

(14,082
)

(20,676
)

(22,080
)

Total Shareowners' Equity

512,575


495,317


476,499


460,999


448,314

Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity
$
4,461,233

$
4,324,932

$
4,225,316

$
4,225,695

$
4,259,922


OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA










Earning Assets
$
4,108,969

$
3,974,431

$
3,880,769

$
3,883,382

$
3,921,093

Interest Bearing Liabilities

2,511,032


2,447,708


2,339,311


2,344,624


2,377,900

Book Value Per Diluted Share
$
30.02

$
29.11

$
28.06

$
27.17

$
26.45

Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share

(


1)

24.59


23.65


22.60


21.69


20.97

Actual Basic Shares Outstanding

17,055


16,975


16,944


16,942


16,929

Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding

17,072


17,018


16,981


16,970


16,947



(1)

Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 5.




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS



Unaudited
























2025


2024


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


First Quarter


Fourth Quarter


Third Quarter


Second Quarter


First Quarter


INTEREST INCOME










Loans, including Fees
$
40,478
$
41,453

$
41,659
$
41,138
$
40,683

Investment Securities

5,808

4,694


4,155

4,004

4,244

Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits

3,496

3,596


3,514

3,624

1,893

Total Interest Income

49,782

49,743


49,328

48,766

46,820


INTEREST EXPENSE










Deposits

7,383

7,766


8,223

8,579

7,594

Repurchase Agreements

164

199


221

217

201

Other Short-Term Borrowings

117

83


52

68

39

Subordinated Notes Payable

560

581


610

630

628

Other Long-Term Borrowings

11

11


11

3

3

Total Interest Expense

8,235

8,640


9,117

9,497

8,465

Net Interest Income

41,547

41,103


40,211

39,269

38,355

Provision for Credit Losses

768

701


1,206

1,204

920

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses

40,779

40,402


39,005

38,065

37,435


NONINTEREST INCOME










Deposit Fees

5,061

5,207


5,512

5,377

5,250

Bank Card Fees

3,514

3,697


3,624

3,766

3,620

Wealth Management Fees

5,763

5,222


4,770

4,439

4,682

Mortgage Banking Revenues

3,820

3,118


3,966

4,381

2,878

Other

1,749

1,516


1,641

1,643

1,667

Total Noninterest Income

19,907

18,760


19,513

19,606

18,097


NONINTEREST EXPENSE










Compensation

26,248

26,108


25,800

24,406

24,407

Occupancy, Net

6,793

6,893


7,098

6,997

6,994

Other

5,660

8,781


10,023

9,038

8,770

Total Noninterest Expense

38,701

41,782


42,921

40,441

40,171


OPERATING PROFIT

21,985

17,380


15,597

17,230

15,361

Income Tax Expense

5,127

4,219


2,980

3,189

3,536

Net Income

16,858

13,161


12,617

14,041

11,825

Pre-Tax (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

-

(71
)

501

109

732


NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO




COMMON SHAREOWNERS
$
16,858
$
13,090

$
13,118
$
14,150
$
12,557


PER COMMON SHARE










Basic Net Income
$
0.99
$
0.77

$
0.77
$
0.84
$
0.74

Diluted Net Income

0.99

0.77


0.77

0.83

0.74

Cash Dividend
$
0.24
$
0.23

$
0.23
$
0.21
$
0.21


AVERAGE SHARES










Basic

17,027

16,946


16,943

16,931

16,951

Diluted

17,044

16,990


16,979

16,960

16,969




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.


ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")


AND CREDIT QUALITY



Unaudited
























2025



2024


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


First Quarter


Fourth Quarter


Third Quarter


Second Quarter


First Quarter


ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS










Balance at Beginning of Period
$
29,251

$
29,836

$
29,219

$
29,329

$
29,941

Transfer from Other (Assets) Liabilities

-


-


-


-


(50
)

Provision for Credit Losses

1,083


1,085


1,879


1,129


932

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)

600


1,670


1,262


1,239


1,494

Balance at End of Period
$
29,734

$
29,251

$
29,836

$
29,219

$
29,329

As a % of Loans HFI

1.12
%

1.10
%

1.11
%

1.09
%

1.07
%

As a % of Nonperforming Loans

692.10
%

464.14
%

452.64
%

529.79
%

431.46
%


ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS










Balance at Beginning of Period

2,155

$
2,522

$
3,139

$
3,121

$
3,191

Provision for Credit Losses

(323
)

(367
)

(617
)

18


(70
)

Balance at End of Period

(


1)

1,832


2,155


2,522


3,139


3,121


ACL - DEBT SECURITIES










Provision for Credit Losses
$
8

$
(17
)
$
(56
)
$
57

$
58

CHARGE-OFFS










Commercial, Financial and Agricultural
$
168

$
499

$
331

$
400

$
282

Real Estate - Construction

-


47


-


-


-

Real Estate - Commercial

-


-


3


-


-

Real Estate - Residential

8


44


-


-


17

Real Estate - Home Equity

-


33


23


-


76

Consumer

865


1,307


1,315


1,061


1,550

Overdrafts

570


574


611


571


638

Total Charge-Offs
$
1,611

$
2,504

$
2,283

$
2,032

$
2,563

RECOVERIES










Commercial, Financial and Agricultural
$
75

$
103

$
176

$
59

$
41

Real Estate - Construction

-


3


-


-


-

Real Estate - Commercial

3


33


5


19


204

Real Estate - Residential

119


28


88


23


37

Real Estate - Home Equity

9


17


59


37


24

Consumer

481


352


405


313


410

Overdrafts

324


298


288


342


353

Total Recoveries
$
1,011

$
834

$
1,021

$
793

$
1,069

NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)
$
600

$
1,670

$
1,262

$
1,239

$
1,494

Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI

(


2)

0.09
%

0.25
%

0.19
%

0.18
%

0.22
%


CREDIT QUALITY










Nonaccruing Loans
$
4,296

$
6,302

$
6,592

$
5,515

$
6,798

Other Real Estate Owned

132


367


650


650


1

Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs")
$
4,428

$
6,669

$
7,242

$
6,165

$
6,799












Past Due Loans 30-89 Days
$
3,735

$
4,311

$
9,388

$
5,672

$
5,392

Classified Loans

19,194


19,896


25,501


25,566


22,305












Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI

0.16
%

0.24
%

0.25
%

0.21
%

0.25
%

NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate

0.17
%

0.25
%

0.27
%

0.23
%

0.25
%

NPAs as a % of Total Assets

0.10
%

0.15
%

0.17
%

0.15
%

0.16
%














(1)



Recorded in other liabilities



(2)



Annualized
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.


AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES



Unaudited








































First Quarter 2025



Fourth Quarter 2024



Third Quarter 2024



Second Quarter 2024



First Quarter 2024


(Dollars in thousands)


Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Rate



Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Rate



Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Rate



Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Rate



Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Rate


ASSETS:



































Loans Held for Sale
$
24,726

$
490

8.04
%
$
31,047

$
976

7.89
%
$
24,570

$
720

7.49
%
$
26,281


517

5.26
%
$
27,314

$
563

5.99
%

Loans Held for Investment

(


1)

2,665,910


40,029

6.09


2,677,396


40,521

6.07


2,693,533


40,985

6.09


2,726,748


40,683

6.03


2,728,629


40,196

5.95





































Investment Securities



































Taxable Investment Securities

981,485


5,802

2.38


914,353


4,688

2.04


907,610


4,148

1.82


918,989


3,998

1.74


952,328


4,238

1.78

Tax-Exempt Investment Securities

(


1)

845


9

4.32


849


9

4.31


846


10

4.33


843


9

4.36


856


10

4.34





































Total Investment Securities

982,330


5,811

2.38


915,202


4,697

2.04


908,456


4,158

1.82


919,832


4,007

1.74


953,184


4,248

1.78





































Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits

320,948


3,496

4.42


298,255


3,596

4.80


256,855


3,514

5.44


262,419


3,624

5.56


140,488


1,893

5.42





































Total Earning Assets

3,993,914

$
49,826

5.06
%

3,921,900

$
49,790

5.05
%

3,883,414

$
49,377

5.06
%

3,935,280

$
48,831

4.99
%

3,849,615

$
46,900

4.90
%





































Cash and Due From Banks

73,467







73,992







70,994







74,803







75,763






Allowance for Credit Losses

(30,008
)






(30,107
)






(29,905
)






(29,564
)






(30,030
)





Other Assets

297,660







293,884







291,359







291,669







295,275










































Total Assets
$
4,335,033






$
4,259,669






$
4,215,862






$
4,272,188






$
4,190,623











































LIABILITIES:



































Noninterest Bearing Deposits
$
1,317,425






$
1,323,556






$
1,332,305






$
1,346,546






$
1,344,188






NOW Accounts

1,249,955

$
3,854

1.25
%

1,182,073

$
3,826

1.29
%

1,145,544

$
4,087

1.42
%

1,207,643

$
4,425

1.47
%

1,201,032

$
4,497

1.51
%

Money Market Accounts

420,059


2,187

2.11


422,615


2,526

2.38


418,625


2,694

2.56


407,387


2,752

2.72


353,591


1,985

2.26

Savings Accounts

507,676


176

0.14


504,859


179

0.14


512,098


180

0.14


519,374


176

0.14


539,374


188

0.14

Time Deposits

170,367


1,166

2.78


167,321


1,235

2.94


163,462


1,262

3.07


160,078


1,226

3.08


138,328


924

2.69

Total Interest Bearing Deposits

2,348,057


7,383

1.28


2,276,868


7,766

1.36


2,239,729


8,223

1.46


2,294,482


8,579

1.50


2,232,325


7,594

1.37

Total Deposits

3,665,482


7,383

0.82


3,600,424


7,766

0.86


3,572,034


8,223

0.92


3,641,028


8,579

0.95


3,576,513


7,594

0.85

Repurchase Agreements

29,821


164

2.23


28,018


199

2.82


27,126


221

3.24


26,999


217

3.24


25,725


201

3.14

Other Short-Term Borrowings

7,437


117

6.39


6,510


83

5.06


2,673


52

7.63


6,592


68

4.16


3,758


39

4.16

Subordinated Notes Payable

52,887


560

4.23


52,887


581

4.30


52,887


610

4.52


52,887


630

4.71


52,887


628

4.70

Other Long-Term Borrowings

794


11

5.68


794


11

5.57


795


11

5.55


258


3

4.31


281


3

4.80

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

2,438,996

$
8,235

1.37
%

2,365,077

$
8,640

1.45
%

2,323,210

$
9,117

1.56
%

2,381,218

$
9,497

1.60
%

2,314,976

$
8,465

1.47
%





































Other Liabilities

65,211







73,130







73,767







72,634







68,295










































Total Liabilities

3,821,632







3,761,763







3,729,282







3,800,398







3,727,459






Temporary Equity

-







6,763







6,443







6,493







7,150











































SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY:

513,401







491,143







480,137







465,297







456,014










































Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity
$
4,335,033






$
4,259,669






$
4,215,862






$
4,272,188






$
4,190,623










































Interest Rate Spread


$
41,591

3.69
%


$
41,150

3.59
%


$
40,260

3.49
%


$
39,334

3.38
%


$
38,435

3.43
%





































Interest Income and Rate Earned

(


1)



49,826

5.06




49,790

5.05




49,377

5.06




48,831

4.99




46,900

4.90

Interest Expense and Rate Paid

(


2)



8,235

0.84




8,640

0.88




9,117

0.93




9,497

0.97




8,465

0.88





































Net Interest Margin


$
41,591

4.22
%


$
41,150

4.17
%


$
40,260

4.12
%


$
39,334

4.02
%


$
38,435

4.01
%







































(1)



Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.



(2)



Rate calculated based on average earning assets.





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

