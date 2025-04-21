Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Strong Earnings and Improved Financial Metrics for First Quarter 2025

Capital City Bank Group reported Q1 2025 net income of $16.9 million, a significant increase from previous quarters.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. reported a net income of $16.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, showing improvement from both the previous quarter and the same period a year ago. A notable 2.6% increase in revenues was driven by a rise in deposit balances and enhanced credit quality metrics, including a reduction in net loan charge-offs. The company's tax-equivalent net interest income increased to $41.6 million, with a marginal improvement in net interest margin to 4.22%. Noninterest income also rose by 6.1%, largely due to growth in mortgage banking and wealth management fees, while noninterest expenses were reduced by 7.4%. Total deposits increased to $3.784 billion, reflecting seasonal trends. The company's strong balance sheet positions it well to navigate ongoing economic uncertainties, as indicated by improved capital ratios and overall financial metrics.
Potential Positives
- Net income attributable to common shareowners increased to $16.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, marking a substantial growth compared to both the prior quarter and the same quarter last year.
- Improved credit quality metrics were reported, with net loan charge-offs at only nine basis points of average loans, indicating strong risk management.
- Noninterest income rose by 6.1% to $19.9 million, driven by increases in mortgage banking revenues and wealth management fees, showcasing revenue diversification.
- The company's tangible book value per diluted share increased by 4.0% to $24.59, further strengthening its financial position and shareholder equity.
Potential Negatives
- Loan balances decreased by $11.5 million, or 0.4%, from the previous quarter and decreased by $62.7 million, or 2.3%, year-over-year, indicating a potential contraction in lending activity.
- The noninterest expense decreased primarily due to a significant $3.5 million reduction in other real estate expenses, which may suggest asset disposal rather than operational efficiency.
- The company recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $0.8 million, which is an increase compared to the previous quarter, suggesting concerns about future credit quality.
FAQ
What was Capital City Bank Group's net income for Q1 2025?
Capital City Bank Group reported a net income of $16.9 million for the first quarter of 2025.
How did net interest margin change in Q1 2025?
The net interest margin increased to 4.22%, up five basis points from the previous quarter.
What contributed to the increase in noninterest income?
The increase was mainly driven by a $0.7 million rise in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.5 million rise in wealth management fees.
How much did deposits increase in Q1 2025?
Deposits increased by $65.1 million, or 1.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
What is the allowance for credit losses at the end of Q1 2025?
The allowance for credit losses totaled $29.7 million as of March 31, 2025.
Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $CCBG stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 70,004 shares (+43.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,565,646
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 54,059 shares (+33.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,981,262
- MURPHY, MIDDLETON, HINKLE & PARKER, INC. added 44,572 shares (+38.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,602,809
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 35,912 shares (+48.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,316,174
- UBS GROUP AG removed 30,184 shares (-65.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,106,243
- AXECAP INVESTMENTS, LLC added 24,552 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $882,889
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 23,113 shares (+42.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $847,091
Full Release
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income attributable to common shareowners of $16.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $13.1 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $12.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.
QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (1
st
Quarter 2025 versus 4
th
Quarter 2024)
Income Statement
Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $41.6 million compared to $41.2 million for the prior quarter
Net interest margin increased five basis points to 4.22% (earning asset yield up one basis point and total deposit cost down four basis points to 82 basis points)
Improved credit quality metrics - net loan charge-offs were nine basis points (annualized) of average loans – allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.12% at March 31, 2025
Noninterest income increased $1.1 million, or 6.1%, and reflected a $0.7 million increase in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.5 million increase in wealth management fees
Noninterest expense decreased $3.1 million, or 7.4%, primarily due to a $3.1 million decrease in other expense which included a higher level of gains from the sale of banking facilities, namely the sale of our operations center building in the first quarter
Balance Sheet
Loan balances decreased $11.5 million, or 0.4% (average), and increased $9.2 million, or 0.4% (end of period)
Deposit balances increased by $65.1 million, or 1.8% (average), and increased $111.9 million, or 3.0% (end of period), largely due to the seasonal increase in our public fund balances
Tangible book value per diluted share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $0.94, or 4.0%
"I am pleased with our first quarter performance, which reflects strong core fundamentals and strategic execution driven by a 2.6% increase in revenues, solid growth in deposit balances, and improvement in credit quality metrics,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Capital City Bank Group Chairman, President, and CEO. “First quarter earnings also included a $0.17 per diluted share gain from the sale of our operations center building. Our strong balance sheet and revenue diversification provides us with the flexibility to navigate ongoing uncertainty in market and economic conditions."
Discussion of Operating Results
Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin
Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $41.6 million, compared to $41.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $38.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. Compared to both prior periods, the increase was driven by higher investment securities interest due to new investment purchases at higher yields, in addition to lower deposit interest expense, partially offset by lower loan interest due to lower average loan balances and interest rates. Two less calendar days also contributed to the decline in loan interest compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Higher overnight funds interest also contributed to the increase over the first quarter of 2024 reflective of a higher level of average earning assets.
Our net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 4.22%, an increase of five basis points over the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of 21 basis points over the first quarter of 2024. For the month of March 2025, our net interest margin was 4.22%. The increase in net interest margin over the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected a higher yield in the investment portfolio driven by new purchases during the quarter and a lower cost of deposits, partially offset by a lower overnight funds rate. The increase over the first quarter of 2024 reflected favorable investment repricing, a lower cost of deposits, and a higher overnight funds rate, partially offset by lower average loan balances for both prior periods. For the first quarter of 2025, our cost of funds was 84 basis points, a decrease of four basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024. Our cost of deposits (including noninterest bearing accounts) was 82 basis points, 86 basis points, and 85 basis points, respectively, for the same periods.
Provision for Credit Losses
We recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, we recorded a provision expense of $1.1 million for loans held for investment (“HFI”) and a provision benefit of $0.3 million for unfunded loan commitments, which was comparable to the fourth quarter of 2024. We discuss the various factors that impacted our provision expense in detail below under the heading Allowance for Credit Losses.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $19.9 million compared to $18.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $18.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The $1.1 million, or 6.1%, increase over the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.5 million increase in wealth management fees, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in deposits fees. The increase in mortgage revenues was driven by an increase in rate locks and a higher gain on sale margin. The increase in wealth management fees was attributable to a $0.5 million increase in insurance commission revenue. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the $1.8 million, or 10.0%, increase was driven by a $1.1 million increase in wealth management fees and a $0.9 million increase in mortgage banking revenues, partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in deposit fees. The increase in wealth management fees reflected higher retail brokerage fees of $0.6 million, insurance commission revenue of $0.3 million, and trust fees of $0.2 million. The increase in mortgage revenues was driven by an increase in loan fundings and a higher gain on sale margin.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $38.7 million compared to $41.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $40.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. The $3.1 million, or 7.4%, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024, reflected a $3.1 million decrease in other expense, a $0.1 million decrease in occupancy expense, and a $0.1 million increase in compensation expense. The decrease in other expense was driven by a $3.5 million decrease in other real estate expense which reflected higher gains from the sale of banking facilities, primarily the sale of our operations center building in the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in charitable contribution expense. The slight decrease in occupancy expense was due to lower maintenance/repairs for buildings and furniture/fixtures. The slight net decrease in compensation expense reflected a $0.2 million increase in salary expense offset by a $0.1 million decrease in associate benefit expense.
Income Taxes
We realized income tax expense of $5.1 million (effective rate of 23.3%) for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $4.2 million (effective rate of 24.3%) for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $3.5 million (effective rate of 23.0%) for the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the decrease in our effective tax rate was primarily due to a discrete item in the first quarter of 2025 related to an excess tax benefit for stock compensation. Absent discrete items, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 24% for 2025.
Discussion of Financial Condition
Earning Assets
Average earning assets totaled $3.994 billion for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $72.0 million, or 1.8%, over the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $144.3 million, or 3.7%, over the first quarter of 2024. The increase over both prior periods was driven by higher deposit balances (see below –
Deposits
). Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the change in the earning asset mix reflected a $67.1 million increase in investment securities and a $22.7 million increase in overnight funds sold partially offset by a $11.5 million decrease in loans HFI and a $6.3 million decrease in loans held for sale (“HFS”). Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the change in the earning asset mix reflected a $180.5 million increase in overnight funds and a $29.1 million increase in investment securities that was partially offset by a $62.7 million decrease in loans HFI and a $2.6 million decrease in HFS.
Average loans HFI decreased $11.5 million, or 0.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 and decreased $62.7 million, or 2.3%, from the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the decrease was primarily attributable to declines in construction loans of $8.6 million, commercial loans of $5.7 million, and consumer loans of $2.1 million, partially offset by a $6.6 million increase in home equity loans. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the decline was driven by decreases in consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $58.8 million, commercial loans of $32.9 million, and commercial real estate mortgage loans of $23.1 million, partially offset by increases in residential real estate loans of $28.9 million, construction loans of $11.5 million, and home equity loans of $10.4 million.
Loans HFI at March 31, 2025 increased $9.2 million, or 0.3%, over December 31, 2024 and decreased $70.4 million, or 2.6%, from March 31, 2024. Compared to December 31, 2024, the increase was primarily attributable to increases in commercial real estate mortgage loans of $27.8 million and residential real estate loans of $12.1 million, consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $6.7 million, and home equity loans of $5.9 million, partially offset by decreases in construction loans of $27.7 million, commercial loans of $4.8 million, and other loans of $10.8 million. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the decline was driven by decreases in consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $48.0 million, commercial loans of $33.9 million, commercial real estate mortgage loans of $16.7 million, and construction loans of $10.4 million, partially offset by increases in residential real estate loans of $27.8 million and home equity loans of $11.4 million.
Allowance for Credit Losses
At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans HFI totaled $29.7 million compared to $29.3 million at December 31, 2024 and $29.3 million at March 31, 2024. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 9. The increase in the allowance over December 31, 2024 reflected higher loan balances and higher loan loss rates, partially offset by a lower level of net loan charge-offs. The increase in the allowance over March 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher loss rates. Net loan charge-offs were nine basis points of average loans for the first quarter of 2025 versus 25 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 22 basis points for the first quarter of 2024. At March 31, 2025, the allowance represented 1.12% of loans HFI compared to 1.10% at December 31, 2024, and 1.07% at March 31, 2024.
Credit Quality
Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate) totaled $4.4 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $6.7 million at December 31, 2024 and $6.8 million at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets was 0.10%, compared to 0.15% at December 31, 2024 and 0.16% at March 31, 2024. Nonaccrual loans totaled $4.3 million at March 31, 2025, a $2.0 million decrease from December 31, 2024 and a $2.5 million decrease from March 31, 2024. Further, classified loans totaled $19.2 million at March 31, 2025, a $0.7 million decrease from December 31, 2024 and a $3.1 million decrease from March 31, 2024.
Deposits
Average total deposits were $3.665 billion for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $65.1 million, or 1.8%, over the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $89.0 million, or 2.5%, over the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the increase was primarily attributable to higher NOW account balances largely due to the seasonal increase in our public fund balances. The increase over the first quarter of 2024 reflected growth in NOW, money market and certificate of deposit account balances which was mainly due to a combination of balances migrating from savings and noninterest bearing accounts, in addition to receiving new deposits from existing and new clients via various deposit strategies.
At March 31, 2025, total deposits were $3.784 billion, an increase of $111.9 million, or 3.0%, over December 31, 2024, and an increase of $129.1 million, or 3.5%, over March 31, 2024. The increase over December 31, 2024 was due to higher balances in all deposit categories. The increase over March 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher NOW account balances, largely due to the seasonal increase in public funds and increases in money market and certificates of deposit, partially offset by lower savings account balances. Total public funds balances were $648.0 million at March 31, 2025, $660.9 million at December 31, 2024, and $615.0 million at March 31, 2024.
Liquidity
The Bank maintained an average net overnight funds (i.e., deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $320.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $298.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $140.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. Compared to both prior periods, the increase reflected higher average deposits (primarily seasonal public funds) and lower average loans.
At March 31, 2025, we had the ability to generate approximately $1.540 billion (excludes overnight funds position of $446 million) in additional liquidity through various sources including various federal funds purchased lines, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, the Federal Reserve Discount Window, and brokered deposits.
We also view our investment portfolio as a liquidity source as we have the option to pledge securities in our portfolio as collateral for borrowings or deposits, and/or to sell selected securities in our portfolio. Our portfolio consists of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. governmental agencies, municipal governments, and corporate entities. At March 31, 2025, the weighted-average maturity and duration of our portfolio were 2.64 years and 2.10 years, respectively, and the available-for-sale portfolio had a net unrealized after-tax loss of $15.4 million.
Capital
Shareowners’ equity was $512.6 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $495.3 million at December 31, 2024 and $448.3 million at March 31, 2024. For the first three months of 2025, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income attributable to shareowners of $16.9 million, a net $3.6 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss, the issuance of stock of $2.4 million, and stock compensation accretion of $0.4 million. The net favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflected a $4.1 million decrease in the investment securities loss that was partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in the fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by a common stock dividend of $4.1 million ($0.24 per share) and net adjustments totaling $1.9 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans.
At March 31, 2025, our total risk-based capital ratio was 19.20% compared to 18.64% at December 31, 2024 and 16.84% at March 31, 2024. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.08%, 15.54%, and 13.82%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 11.17%, 11.05%, and 10.45%, respectively, on these dates. At March 31, 2025, all our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the thresholds to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP financial measure) was 9.61% at March 31, 2025 compared to 9.51% and 8.53% at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. If our unrealized held-to-maturity securities losses of $12.1 million (after-tax) were recognized in accumulated other comprehensive loss, our adjusted tangible capital ratio would be 9.33%.
About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.5 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 62 banking offices and 105 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “vision,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our clients and our assessment of that impact; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the outcomes of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as other accounting standard setters; the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; changes in our liquidity position; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; technological changes; the cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers; acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems, or information systems; our ability to increase market share and control expenses; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans; the soundness of other financial institutions; volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets; changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; the effects of natural disasters (including hurricanes), widespread health emergencies (including pandemics), military conflict, terrorism, civil unrest, climate change or other geopolitical events; our ability to declare and pay dividends; structural changes in the markets for origination, sale and servicing of residential mortgages; any inability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and/or disclosure control; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; and the limited trading activity and concentration of ownership of our common stock. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ, except as may be required by law.
For Information Contact:
Jep Larkin
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402. 8450
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Unaudited
We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.
The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.
(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Shareowners' Equity (GAAP)
$
512,575
$
495,317
$
476,499
$
460,999
$
448,314
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)
92,733
92,773
92,813
92,853
92,893
Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP)
A
419,842
402,544
383,686
368,146
355,421
Total Assets (GAAP)
4,461,233
4,324,932
4,225,316
4,225,695
4,259,922
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)
92,733
92,773
92,813
92,853
92,893
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)
B
$
4,368,500
$
4,232,159
$
4,132,503
$
4,132,842
$
4,167,029
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)
A/B
9.61
%
9.51
%
9.28
%
8.91
%
8.53
%
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP)
C
17,072,330
17,018,122
16,980,686
16,970,228
16,947,204
Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP)
A/C
$
24.59
$
23.65
$
22.60
$
21.69
$
20.97
CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
EARNINGS
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners
$
16,858
$
13,090
$
12,557
$
Diluted Net Income Per Share
$
0.99
$
0.77
$
0.74
$
PERFORMANCE
Return on Average Assets (annualized)
1.58
%
1.22
%
1.21
%
Return on Average Equity (annualized)
13.32
10.60
11.07
Net Interest Margin
4.22
4.17
4.01
Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue
32.39
31.34
32.06
Efficiency Ratio
62.93
%
69.74
%
71.06
%
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
Tier 1 Capital
18.01
%
17.46
%
15.67
%
Total Capital
19.20
18.64
16.84
Leverage
11.17
11.05
10.45
Common Equity Tier 1
16.08
15.54
13.82
Tangible Common Equity
(1)
9.61
9.51
8.53
Equity to Assets
11.49
%
11.45
%
10.52
%
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans
692.10
%
464.14
%
431.46
%
Allowance as a % of Loans HFI
1.12
1.10
1.07
Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI
0.09
0.25
0.22
Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO
0.17
0.25
0.25
Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets
0.10
%
0.15
%
0.16
%
STOCK PERFORMANCE
High
$
38.27
$
40.86
$
31.34
$
Low
33.00
33.00
26.59
Close
$
35.96
$
36.65
$
27.70
$
Average Daily Trading Volume
24,486
27,484
31,023
(1)
Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 5.
CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
Unaudited
2025
2024
(Dollars in thousands)
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
ASSETS
Cash and Due From Banks
$
78,521
$
70,543
$
83,431
$
75,304
$
73,642
Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits
446,042
321,311
261,779
272,675
231,047
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
524,563
391,854
345,210
347,979
304,689
Investment Securities Available for Sale
461,224
403,345
336,187
310,941
327,338
Investment Securities Held to Maturity
517,176
567,155
561,480
582,984
603,386
Other Equity Securities
2,315
2,399
6,976
2,537
3,445
Total Investment Securities
980,715
972,899
904,643
896,462
934,169
Loans Held for Sale ("HFS"):
21,441
28,672
31,251
24,022
24,705
Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):
Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural
184,393
189,208
194,625
204,990
218,298
Real Estate - Construction
192,282
219,994
218,899
200,754
202,692
Real Estate - Commercial
806,942
779,095
819,955
823,122
823,690
Real Estate - Residential
1,040,594
1,028,498
1,023,485
1,012,541
1,012,791
Real Estate - Home Equity
225,987
220,064
210,988
211,126
214,617
Consumer
206,191
199,479
213,305
234,212
254,168
Other Loans
3,227
14,006
461
2,286
3,789
Overdrafts
1,154
1,206
1,378
1,192
1,127
Total Loans Held for Investment
2,660,770
2,651,550
2,683,096
2,690,223
2,731,172
Allowance for Credit Losses
(29,734
)
(29,251
)
(29,836
)
(29,219
)
(29,329
)
Loans Held for Investment, Net
2,631,036
2,622,299
2,653,260
2,661,004
2,701,843
Premises and Equipment, Net
80,043
81,952
81,876
81,414
81,452
Goodwill and Other Intangibles
92,733
92,773
92,813
92,853
92,893
Other Real Estate Owned
132
367
650
650
1
Other Assets
130,570
134,116
115,613
121,311
120,170
Total Other Assets
303,478
309,208
290,952
296,228
294,516
Total Assets
$
4,461,233
$
4,324,932
$
4,225,316
$
4,225,695
$
4,259,922
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest Bearing Deposits
$
1,363,739
$
1,306,254
$
1,330,715
$
1,343,606
$
1,361,939
NOW Accounts
1,292,654
1,285,281
1,174,585
1,177,180
1,212,452
Money Market Accounts
445,999
404,396
401,272
413,594
398,308
Savings Accounts
511,265
506,766
507,604
514,560
530,782
Certificates of Deposit
170,233
169,280
164,901
159,624
151,320
Total Deposits
3,783,890
3,671,977
3,579,077
3,608,564
3,654,801
Repurchase Agreements
22,799
26,240
29,339
22,463
23,477
Other Short-Term Borrowings
14,401
2,064
7,929
3,307
8,409
Subordinated Notes Payable
52,887
52,887
52,887
52,887
52,887
Other Long-Term Borrowings
794
794
794
1,009
265
Other Liabilities
73,887
75,653
71,974
69,987
65,181
Total Liabilities
3,948,658
3,829,615
3,742,000
3,758,217
3,805,020
Temporary Equity
-
-
6,817
6,479
6,588
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY
Common Stock
171
170
169
169
169
Additional Paid-In Capital
38,576
37,684
36,070
35,547
34,861
Retained Earnings
476,715
463,949
454,342
445,959
435,364
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax
(2,887
)
(6,486
)
(14,082
)
(20,676
)
(22,080
)
Total Shareowners' Equity
512,575
495,317
476,499
460,999
448,314
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity
$
4,461,233
$
4,324,932
$
4,225,316
$
4,225,695
$
4,259,922
OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA
Earning Assets
$
4,108,969
$
3,974,431
$
3,880,769
$
3,883,382
$
3,921,093
Interest Bearing Liabilities
2,511,032
2,447,708
2,339,311
2,344,624
2,377,900
Book Value Per Diluted Share
$
30.02
$
29.11
$
28.06
$
27.17
$
26.45
Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share
(
1)
24.59
23.65
22.60
21.69
20.97
Actual Basic Shares Outstanding
17,055
16,975
16,944
16,942
16,929
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding
17,072
17,018
16,981
16,970
16,947
(1)
Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 5.
CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
Unaudited
2025
2024
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including Fees
$
40,478
$
41,453
$
41,659
$
41,138
$
40,683
Investment Securities
5,808
4,694
4,155
4,004
4,244
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits
3,496
3,596
3,514
3,624
1,893
Total Interest Income
49,782
49,743
49,328
48,766
46,820
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
7,383
7,766
8,223
8,579
7,594
Repurchase Agreements
164
199
221
217
201
Other Short-Term Borrowings
117
83
52
68
39
Subordinated Notes Payable
560
581
610
630
628
Other Long-Term Borrowings
11
11
11
3
3
Total Interest Expense
8,235
8,640
9,117
9,497
8,465
Net Interest Income
41,547
41,103
40,211
39,269
38,355
Provision for Credit Losses
768
701
1,206
1,204
920
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
40,779
40,402
39,005
38,065
37,435
NONINTEREST INCOME
Deposit Fees
5,061
5,207
5,512
5,377
5,250
Bank Card Fees
3,514
3,697
3,624
3,766
3,620
Wealth Management Fees
5,763
5,222
4,770
4,439
4,682
Mortgage Banking Revenues
3,820
3,118
3,966
4,381
2,878
Other
1,749
1,516
1,641
1,643
1,667
Total Noninterest Income
19,907
18,760
19,513
19,606
18,097
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Compensation
26,248
26,108
25,800
24,406
24,407
Occupancy, Net
6,793
6,893
7,098
6,997
6,994
Other
5,660
8,781
10,023
9,038
8,770
Total Noninterest Expense
38,701
41,782
42,921
40,441
40,171
OPERATING PROFIT
21,985
17,380
15,597
17,230
15,361
Income Tax Expense
5,127
4,219
2,980
3,189
3,536
Net Income
16,858
13,161
12,617
14,041
11,825
Pre-Tax (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
-
(71
)
501
109
732
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREOWNERS
$
16,858
$
13,090
$
13,118
$
14,150
$
12,557
PER COMMON SHARE
Basic Net Income
$
0.99
$
0.77
$
0.77
$
0.84
$
0.74
Diluted Net Income
0.99
0.77
0.77
0.83
0.74
Cash Dividend
$
0.24
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.21
$
0.21
AVERAGE SHARES
Basic
17,027
16,946
16,943
16,931
16,951
Diluted
17,044
16,990
16,979
16,960
16,969
CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")
AND CREDIT QUALITY
Unaudited
2025
2024
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS
Balance at Beginning of Period
$
29,251
$
29,836
$
29,219
$
29,329
$
29,941
Transfer from Other (Assets) Liabilities
-
-
-
-
(50
)
Provision for Credit Losses
1,083
1,085
1,879
1,129
932
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
600
1,670
1,262
1,239
1,494
Balance at End of Period
$
29,734
$
29,251
$
29,836
$
29,219
$
29,329
As a % of Loans HFI
1.12
%
1.10
%
1.11
%
1.09
%
1.07
%
As a % of Nonperforming Loans
692.10
%
464.14
%
452.64
%
529.79
%
431.46
%
ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
Balance at Beginning of Period
2,155
$
2,522
$
3,139
$
3,121
$
3,191
Provision for Credit Losses
(323
)
(367
)
(617
)
18
(70
)
Balance at End of Period
(
1)
1,832
2,155
2,522
3,139
3,121
ACL - DEBT SECURITIES
Provision for Credit Losses
$
8
$
(17
)
$
(56
)
$
57
$
58
CHARGE-OFFS
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural
$
168
$
499
$
331
$
400
$
282
Real Estate - Construction
-
47
-
-
-
Real Estate - Commercial
-
-
3
-
-
Real Estate - Residential
8
44
-
-
17
Real Estate - Home Equity
-
33
23
-
76
Consumer
865
1,307
1,315
1,061
1,550
Overdrafts
570
574
611
571
638
Total Charge-Offs
$
1,611
$
2,504
$
2,283
$
2,032
$
2,563
RECOVERIES
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural
$
75
$
103
$
176
$
59
$
41
Real Estate - Construction
-
3
-
-
-
Real Estate - Commercial
3
33
5
19
204
Real Estate - Residential
119
28
88
23
37
Real Estate - Home Equity
9
17
59
37
24
Consumer
481
352
405
313
410
Overdrafts
324
298
288
342
353
Total Recoveries
$
1,011
$
834
$
1,021
$
793
$
1,069
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)
$
600
$
1,670
$
1,262
$
1,239
$
1,494
Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI
(
2)
0.09
%
0.25
%
0.19
%
0.18
%
0.22
%
CREDIT QUALITY
Nonaccruing Loans
$
4,296
$
6,302
$
6,592
$
5,515
$
6,798
Other Real Estate Owned
132
367
650
650
1
Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs")
$
4,428
$
6,669
$
7,242
$
6,165
$
6,799
Past Due Loans 30-89 Days
$
3,735
$
4,311
$
9,388
$
5,672
$
5,392
Classified Loans
19,194
19,896
25,501
25,566
22,305
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI
0.16
%
0.24
%
0.25
%
0.21
%
0.25
%
NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate
0.17
%
0.25
%
0.27
%
0.23
%
0.25
%
NPAs as a % of Total Assets
0.10
%
0.15
%
0.17
%
0.15
%
0.16
%
(1)
Recorded in other liabilities
(2)
Annualized
CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES
Unaudited
First Quarter 2025
Fourth Quarter 2024
Third Quarter 2024
Second Quarter 2024
First Quarter 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
ASSETS:
Loans Held for Sale
$
24,726
$
490
8.04
%
$
31,047
$
976
7.89
%
$
24,570
$
720
7.49
%
$
26,281
517
5.26
%
$
27,314
$
563
5.99
%
Loans Held for Investment
(
1)
2,665,910
40,029
6.09
2,677,396
40,521
6.07
2,693,533
40,985
6.09
2,726,748
40,683
6.03
2,728,629
40,196
5.95
Investment Securities
Taxable Investment Securities
981,485
5,802
2.38
914,353
4,688
2.04
907,610
4,148
1.82
918,989
3,998
1.74
952,328
4,238
1.78
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities
(
1)
845
9
4.32
849
9
4.31
846
10
4.33
843
9
4.36
856
10
4.34
Total Investment Securities
982,330
5,811
2.38
915,202
4,697
2.04
908,456
4,158
1.82
919,832
4,007
1.74
953,184
4,248
1.78
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits
320,948
3,496
4.42
298,255
3,596
4.80
256,855
3,514
5.44
262,419
3,624
5.56
140,488
1,893
5.42
Total Earning Assets
3,993,914
$
49,826
5.06
%
3,921,900
$
49,790
5.05
%
3,883,414
$
49,377
5.06
%
3,935,280
$
48,831
4.99
%
3,849,615
$
46,900
4.90
%
Cash and Due From Banks
73,467
73,992
70,994
74,803
75,763
Allowance for Credit Losses
(30,008
)
(30,107
)
(29,905
)
(29,564
)
(30,030
)
Other Assets
297,660
293,884
291,359
291,669
295,275
Total Assets
$
4,335,033
$
4,259,669
$
4,215,862
$
4,272,188
$
4,190,623
LIABILITIES:
Noninterest Bearing Deposits
$
1,317,425
$
1,323,556
$
1,332,305
$
1,346,546
$
1,344,188
NOW Accounts
1,249,955
$
3,854
1.25
%
1,182,073
$
3,826
1.29
%
1,145,544
$
4,087
1.42
%
1,207,643
$
4,425
1.47
%
1,201,032
$
4,497
1.51
%
Money Market Accounts
420,059
2,187
2.11
422,615
2,526
2.38
418,625
2,694
2.56
407,387
2,752
2.72
353,591
1,985
2.26
Savings Accounts
507,676
176
0.14
504,859
179
0.14
512,098
180
0.14
519,374
176
0.14
539,374
188
0.14
Time Deposits
170,367
1,166
2.78
167,321
1,235
2.94
163,462
1,262
3.07
160,078
1,226
3.08
138,328
924
2.69
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
2,348,057
7,383
1.28
2,276,868
7,766
1.36
2,239,729
8,223
1.46
2,294,482
8,579
1.50
2,232,325
7,594
1.37
Total Deposits
3,665,482
7,383
0.82
3,600,424
7,766
0.86
3,572,034
8,223
0.92
3,641,028
8,579
0.95
3,576,513
7,594
0.85
Repurchase Agreements
29,821
164
2.23
28,018
199
2.82
27,126
221
3.24
26,999
217
3.24
25,725
201
3.14
Other Short-Term Borrowings
7,437
117
6.39
6,510
83
5.06
2,673
52
7.63
6,592
68
4.16
3,758
39
4.16
Subordinated Notes Payable
52,887
560
4.23
52,887
581
4.30
52,887
610
4.52
52,887
630
4.71
52,887
628
4.70
Other Long-Term Borrowings
794
11
5.68
794
11
5.57
795
11
5.55
258
3
4.31
281
3
4.80
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
2,438,996
$
8,235
1.37
%
2,365,077
$
8,640
1.45
%
2,323,210
$
9,117
1.56
%
2,381,218
$
9,497
1.60
%
2,314,976
$
8,465
1.47
%
Other Liabilities
65,211
73,130
73,767
72,634
68,295
Total Liabilities
3,821,632
3,761,763
3,729,282
3,800,398
3,727,459
Temporary Equity
-
6,763
6,443
6,493
7,150
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY:
513,401
491,143
480,137
465,297
456,014
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity
$
4,335,033
$
4,259,669
$
4,215,862
$
4,272,188
$
4,190,623
Interest Rate Spread
$
41,591
3.69
%
$
41,150
3.59
%
$
40,260
3.49
%
$
39,334
3.38
%
$
38,435
3.43
%
Interest Income and Rate Earned
(
1)
49,826
5.06
49,790
5.05
49,377
5.06
48,831
4.99
46,900
4.90
Interest Expense and Rate Paid
(
2)
8,235
0.84
8,640
0.88
9,117
0.93
9,497
0.97
8,465
0.88
Net Interest Margin
$
41,591
4.22
%
$
41,150
4.17
%
$
40,260
4.12
%
$
39,334
4.02
%
$
38,435
4.01
%
(1)
Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.
(2)
Rate calculated based on average earning assets.
