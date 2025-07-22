Stocks
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Q2 2025 Net Income of $15.0 Million, Reflecting Increased Net Interest Income and Continued Credit Strength

July 22, 2025 — 07:13 am EDT

Capital City Bank Group reports Q2 2025 net income of $15 million, marking a decrease from Q1 2025 but an increase from Q2 2024.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. reported a net income of $15.0 million or $0.88 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025, a decline compared to $16.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 but an increase from $14.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The bank's tax-equivalent net interest income rose to $43.2 million, driven by higher investment securities income and an improvement in the net interest margin to 4.30%. Although the provision for credit losses decreased slightly, noninterest income saw minor growth, while noninterest expenses increased, largely due to previous gains from asset sales not repeating. Deposits averaged $3.681 billion, reflecting a seasonal decline in public funds. The report highlights the bank's solid financial health, increasing capital ratios, and a strategic focus on profitable growth amidst ongoing challenges in the market.

Potential Positives

  • Reported net income of $15.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, a significant increase compared to $14.2 million for the same period in 2024.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest income increased to $43.2 million from $41.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, marking a positive trend in revenue generation.
  • Increased tangible book value per diluted share by 3.2%, reflecting improved shareholder equity and financial health.
  • Strengthened capital position with a tangible capital ratio increase to 10.1%, indicating effective capital management and resilience in the balance sheet.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased from $16.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $15.0 million in the second quarter, indicating a decline of over 11% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Loan balances decreased by $13.3 million, or 0.5% (average), and down $29.3 million, or 1.1% (end of period), which could suggest weakening demand for loans.
  • Nonperforming assets increased to $6.6 million at June 30, 2025, up from $4.4 million at March 31, 2025, indicating a potential deterioration in asset quality.

FAQ

What were Capital City Bank Group's net income figures for Q2 2025?

Capital City Bank Group reported a net income of $15.0 million, or $0.88 per diluted share for Q2 2025.

How did the net interest margin change in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin increased by eight basis points to 4.30% in Q2 2025.

What contributed to the increase in noninterest income?

The increase in noninterest income was driven by higher deposit, bankcard, and mortgage fees in Q2 2025.

What was the provision for credit losses in Q2 2025?

The provision for credit losses decreased to $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How did Capital City Bank's tangible book value per share perform?

Tangible book value per diluted share increased by $0.78, or 3.2%, in Q2 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income attributable to common shareowners of $15.0 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $16.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $14.2 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.





QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (2





nd





Quarter 2025 versus 1





st





Quarter 2025)






Income Statement






  • Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $43.2 million compared to $41.6 million for the first quarter of 2025




    • Net interest margin increased eight basis points to 4.30% (earning asset yield increased by six basis points and cost of funds decreased two basis points to 82 basis points)






  • Provision for credit losses decreased by $0.1 million to $0.6 million for the second quarter - net loan charge-offs were comparable to the first quarter of 2025 at nine basis points (annualized) of average loans – allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.13% at June 30, 2025




  • Noninterest income increased by $0.1 million, or 0.5%, reflecting higher deposit and bankcard fees as well as mortgage fees partially offset by lower wealth management fees




  • Noninterest expense increased by $3.8 million, or 9.9%, primarily due to a $3.9 million net gain from the sale of our operations center building (reflected in other expense) in the first quarter of 2025








Balance Sheet






  • Loan balances decreased by $13.3 million, or 0.5% (average), and decreased by $29.3 million, or 1.1% (end of period)




  • Deposit balances increased by $15.2 million, or 0.4% (average), and decreased by $79.0 million, or 2.1% (end of period) due to the seasonal decrease in our public fund balances




    • Noninterest bearing deposits averaged 36.5% of total deposits for the second quarter and 36.2% for the year






  • Tangible book value per diluted share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased by $0.78, or 3.2%




“Capital City delivered another strong quarter, highlighted by sustained revenue growth and continued credit strength,” said William G. Smith, Jr, Capital City Bank Group Chairman and CEO. “Our second quarter results reflect a 3.9% increase in net interest income and an 8 basis point expansion in the net interest margin to 4.30%. Tangible book value per share increased by 3.2%, and we further strengthened our capital position, with our tangible capital ratio increasing to 10.1%. We remain focused on executing strategies that drive consistent, profitable growth, supported by a fortress balance sheet that provides resilience and strategic flexibility.”




Discussion of Operating Results




Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin



Tax-equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $43.2 million compared to $41.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $39.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the increase was driven by a $0.9 million increase in investment securities income and a $0.4 million increase in overnight funds income. One additional calendar day in the second quarter of 2025 contributed to the increase. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the increase was primarily due to a $2.7 million increase in investment securities income and a $1.2 million decrease in deposit interest expense. New investment purchases at higher yields drove the increase in investment securities income for both prior period comparisons. Further, the decrease in deposit interest expense from the prior year period reflected the gradual decrease in our deposit rates, as short term rates began declining in the second half of 2024.



For the first six months of 2025, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $84.8 million compared to $77.8 million for the same period of 2024 with the increase primarily attributable to a $4.2 million increase in investment securities income, a $1.9 million increase in overnight funds income, and a $1.4 million decrease in deposit interest expense. New investment purchases at higher yields drove the increase in investment securities income. Higher average deposit balances contributed to the increase in overnight funds income. The decrease in deposit interest expense reflected the aforementioned decrease in our deposit rates.



Our net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 4.30%, an increase of eight basis points over the first quarter of 2025 and an increase of 28 basis points over the second quarter of 2024. For the month of June 2025, our net interest margin was 4.36%. For the first six months of 2025, our net interest margin increased by 25 basis points to 4.26% compared to the same period of 2024. The increase in net interest margin over all prior periods reflected a higher yield in the investment portfolio driven by new purchases at higher yields. Lower deposit cost also contributed to the improvement over both prior year periods. For the second quarter of 2025, our cost of funds was 82 basis points, a decrease of two basis points from the first quarter of 2025 and a 15-basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2024. Our cost of deposits (including noninterest bearing accounts) was 81 basis points, 82 basis points, and 95 basis points, respectively, for the same periods.




Provision for Credit Losses



We recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. For the first six months of 2025, we recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $1.4 million compared to $2.1 million for the first six months of 2024. Activity within the components of the provision (loans held for investment (“HFI”) and unfunded loan commitments) for each reported period is provided in the table on page 14. We discuss the various factors that impacted our provision expense for Loans HFI in further detail below under the heading

Allowance for Credit Losses

.




Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense



Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $20.0 million compared to $19.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $19.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. The $0.1 million, or 0.5%, increase over the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $0.4 million increase in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.3 million increase in deposit fees, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in wealth management fees. The increase in mortgage revenues was driven by an increase in production volume. Fee adjustments made late in the second quarter of 2025 led to the increase in deposit fees. The decrease in wealth management fees was attributable to a decrease in insurance commission revenue. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the $0.4 million, or 2.1%, increase was primarily due to a $0.8 million increase in wealth management fees, partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.1 million decrease in other income. The increase in wealth management fees reflected a $0.5 million increase in trust fees and a $0.4 million increase in retail brokerage fees, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in insurance commission revenue. A combination of new business, higher account valuations, and fee increases implemented in early 2025 drove the improvement in trust and retail brokerage fees.



For the first six months of 2025, noninterest income totaled $39.9 million compared to $37.7 million for the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to a $1.8 million increase in wealth management fees and a $0.7 million increase in mortgage banking revenues that was partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in deposit fees. The increase in wealth management fees reflected increases in retail brokerage fees of $1.0 million, trust fees of $0.7 million, and insurance commission revenue of $0.1 million. The increases in retail brokerage and trust fees were attributable to a combination of new business, higher account valuations, and fee increases implemented in early 2025. The increase in mortgage banking revenues was due to a higher gain on sale margin.



Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $42.5 million compared to $38.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $40.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. The $3.8 million, or 9.9%, increase over the first quarter of 2025, reflected a $3.3 million increase in other expense, a $0.3 million increase in occupancy expense, and a $0.2 million increase in compensation expense. The increase in other expense was driven by a $4.5 million increase in other real estate expense which reflected lower gains from the sale of banking facilities, primarily the sale of our operations center building in the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in charitable contribution expense and a $0.6 million decrease in miscellaneous expense. The slight increase in occupancy expense was due to higher software maintenance agreement expense and maintenance/repairs for buildings and furniture/fixtures. The slight increase in compensation expense reflected a $0.1 million increase in salary expense and a $0.1 million increase in associate benefit expense.   Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the $2.1 million, or 5.2%, increase was primarily due to a $2.1 million increase in compensation expense which reflected a $1.3 million increase in salary expense and a $0.8 million increase in associate benefit expense. The increase in salary expense was primarily due to increases in incentive plan expense of $0.9 million and base salaries of $0.4 million (merit based). The increase in associate benefit expense was attributable to a $0.6 million increase in associate insurance expense and a $0.2 million increase in stock compensation expense.



For the first six months of 2025, noninterest expense totaled $81.2 million compared to $80.6 million for the same period of 2024 with the $0.6 million, or 0.8%, increase due to a $3.9 million increase in compensation expense that was partially offset by a $3.2 million decrease in other expense and a $0.1 million decrease in occupancy expense. The increase in compensation was due to a $2.5 million increase in salary expense and a $1.4 million increase in associate benefit expense. The increase in salary expense was primarily due to increases in incentive plan expense of $1.2 million, base salaries of $0.9 million (merit based), and commissions of $0.7 million (retail brokerage and mortgage). The increase in associate benefit expense was attributable to a higher cost for associate insurance. The decrease in other expense was primarily due to a $4.5 million decrease in other real estate expense due to lower gains from the sale of banking facilities, and a $1.0 million decrease in miscellaneous expense (non-service component of pension expense), partially offset by increases in processing expense of $1.1 million (outsource of core processing system), charitable contribution expense of $0.7 million, and professional fees of $0.5 million.




Income Taxes



We realized income tax expense of $5.0 million (effective rate of 24.9%) for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $5.1 million (effective rate of 23.3%) for the first quarter of 2025 and $3.2 million (effective rate of 18.5%) for the second quarter of 2024. For the first six months of 2025, we realized income tax expense of $10.1 million (effective rate of 24.1%) compared to $6.7 million (effective rate of 20.6%) for the same period of 2024. A lower level of tax benefit accrued from a solar tax credit equity fund drove the increase in our effective tax rate for all prior period comparisons. Absent discrete items or new tax credit investments, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 24% for 2025.




Discussion of Financial Condition




Earning Assets



Average earning assets totaled $4.032 billion for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $38.1 million, or 1.0%, over the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $110.1 million, or 2.8%, over the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase over both prior periods was driven by higher average deposit balances (see below –

Deposits

). Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the change in the earning asset mix reflected a $27.8 million increase in overnight funds and a $25.7 million increase in investment securities that was partially offset by a $13.3 million decrease in loans HFI and a $2.1 million decrease in loans held for sale (“HFS”). Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the change in the earning asset mix reflected a $92.8 million increase in investment securities and a $50.5 million increase in overnight funds sold partially offset by a $24.8 million decrease in loans HFI and a $8.4 million decrease in loans HFS.



Average loans HFI decreased by $13.3 million, or 0.5%, from the first quarter of 2025 and decreased by $24.8 million, or 0.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the decrease was due to decreases in construction loans of $24.6 million, consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $1.9 million, and commercial loans of $3.4 million, partially offset by increases to residential real estate loans of $10.2 million, commercial real estate loans of $2.1 million, and home equity loans of $4.1 million. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the decline was primarily attributable to decreases in construction loans of $33.2 million, commercial loans of $9.2 million, and consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $4.0 million, partially offset by increases in home equity loans of $10.8 million, residential real estate loans of $9.9 million, and commercial real estate loans of $1.9 million.



Loans HFI at June 30, 2025 decreased by $29.3 million, or 1.1%, from March 31, 2025 and decreased by $20.1 million, or 0.8%, from December 31, 2024. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the decline was primarily due to decreases in construction loans of $18.2 million, consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $8.7 million, commercial loans of $4.4 million, and commercial real estate loans of $4.4 million, partially offset by increases in residential real estate loans of $5.8 million and home equity loans of $2.2 million. Compared to December 31, 2024, the decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in construction loans of $45.9 million, commercial loans of $9.2 million, and consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $2.0 million, partially offset by increases in commercial real estate loans of $23.4 million, residential real estate loans of $17.9 million, and home equity loans of $8.1 million.




Allowance for Credit Losses



At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans HFI totaled $29.9 million compared to $29.7 million at March 31, 2025 and $29.3 million at December 31, 2024. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 14. The slight increase in the allowance over March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to qualitative factor adjustments that were partially offset by lower loan balances. Net loan charge-offs for both the second quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025 were comparable at nine basis points of average loans. At June 30, 2025, the allowance represented 1.13% of loans HFI compared to 1.12% at March 31, 2025, and 1.10% at December 31, 2024.




Credit Quality



Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate) totaled $6.6 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $4.4 million at March 31, 2025 and $6.7 million at December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2025, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.15%, compared to 0.10% at March 31, 2025 and 0.15% at December 31, 2024. Nonaccrual loans totaled $6.4 million at June 30, 2025, a $2.2 million increase over March 31, 2025 and a $0.1 million increase over December 31, 2024 with the increase over the first quarter of 2025 primarily attributable to two home equity loans totaling $1.8 million. Classified loans totaled $28.6 million at June 30, 2025, a $9.4 million increase over March 31, 2025 and a $8.7 million increase over December 31, 2024. The increase over the prior periods was primarily due to the downgrade of four residential real estate loans totaling $4.2 million and two commercial real estate loans totaling $4.3 million.




Deposits



Average total deposits were $3.681 billion for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $15.2 million, or 0.4%, over the first quarter of 2025 and an increase of $80.3 million, or 2.2%, over the fourth quarter of 2024.   Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the increase was attributable to higher core deposit balances (primarily noninterest bearing checking and money market), partially offset by a decline in public funds balances (primarily NOW accounts) due to the seasonal reduction in those balances. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected strong growth in core deposit balances and a seasonal increase in public funds balances (primarily NOW) which are received/deposited by those clients starting in December and peak on average in the first quarter.



At June 30, 2025, total deposits were $3.705 billion, a decrease of $79.0 million, or 2.1%, from March 31, 2025, and an increase of $32.9 million, or 0.9%, over December 31, 2024. The decrease from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to a seasonal decline in public funds balances, (primarily money market and noninterest bearing). The increase over December 31, 2024 reflected higher core deposit balances, primarily noninterest bearing accounts. Public funds totaled $596.6 million at June 30, 2025, $648.0 million at March 31, 2025, and $660.9 million at December 31, 2024.




Liquidity



We maintained an average net overnight funds (i.e., deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $348.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $320.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $298.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to both prior periods, the increase reflected higher average deposits and lower average loans.



At June 30, 2025, we had the ability to generate approximately $1.603 billion (excludes overnight funds position of $395 million) in additional liquidity through various sources including various federal funds purchased lines, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, the Federal Reserve Discount Window, and brokered deposits.



We also view our investment portfolio as a liquidity source, as we have the option to pledge securities in our portfolio as collateral for borrowings or deposits and/or to sell selected securities in our portfolio. Our portfolio consists of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. governmental agencies, municipal governments, and corporate entities. At June 30, 2025, the weighted-average maturity and duration of our portfolio were 2.66 years and 2.14 years, respectively, and the available-for-sale portfolio had a net unrealized after-tax loss of $13.4 million.




Capital



Shareowners’ equity was $526.4 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $512.6 million at March 31, 2025 and $495.3 million at December 31, 2024. For the first six months of 2025, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income attributable to shareowners of $31.9 million, a net $5.5 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss, the issuance of common stock of $2.8 million, and stock compensation accretion of $0.9 million. The net favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflected a $6.4 million decrease in the investment securities loss that was partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease in the fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by common stock dividends of $8.2 million ($0.48 per share) and net adjustments totaling $1.8 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans.



At June 30, 2025, our total risk-based capital ratio was 19.60% compared to 19.20% at March 31, 2025 and 18.64% at December 31, 2024. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.81%, 16.08%, and 15.54%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 11.14%, 11.17%, and 11.05%, respectively, on these dates. At June 30, 2025, all our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the thresholds to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP financial measure) was 10.09% at June 30, 2025 compared to 9.61% and 9.51% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. If the unrealized loss for held-to-maturity securities of $9.9 million (after-tax) was recognized in accumulated other comprehensive loss, our adjusted tangible capital ratio would be 9.86%.




About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.



Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.4 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services, and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 62 banking offices and 107 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit

https://www.ccbg.com/

.




FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “vision,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our clients and our assessment of that impact; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the outcomes of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as other accounting standard setters; the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; changes in our liquidity position; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; technological changes; the costs and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers; acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems, or information systems; our ability to increase market share and control expenses; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans; the soundness of other financial institutions; volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets; changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; the effects of natural disasters (including hurricanes), widespread health emergencies (including pandemics), military conflict, terrorism, civil unrest, climate change or other geopolitical events; our ability to declare and pay dividends; structural changes in the markets for origination, sale and servicing of residential mortgages; any inability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and/or disclosure control; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; and the limited trading activity and concentration of ownership of our common stock. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (

https://www.sec.gov

). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ, except as may be required by law.




For Information Contact:




Jep Larkin




Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer




850.402.8450




USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





Unaudited




We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently.



The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.














































































































































(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Shareowners' Equity (GAAP)

$
526,423
$
512,575
$
495,317

476,499
$
460,999

Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)


92,693

92,733

92,773

92,813

92,853

Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP)
A

433,730

419,842

402,544

383,686

368,146

Total Assets (GAAP)


4,391,753

4,461,233

4,324,932

4,225,316

4,225,695

Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)


92,693

92,733

92,773

92,813

92,853

Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)
B
$
4,299,060
$
4,368,500
$
4,232,159

4,132,503
$
4,132,842


Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)

A/B


10.09


%


9.61


%


9.51


%


9.28


%


8.91


%

Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP)
C

17,097,986

17,072,330

17,018,122

16,980,686

16,970,228


Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP)

A/C

$

25.37

$

24.59

$

23.65


22.60

$

21.69









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.












EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS













Unaudited


























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Jun 30, 2025


Mar 31, 2025


Jun 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2024


EARNINGS











Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners
$
15,044
$
16,858
$
14,150
$
31,902
$
26,707

Diluted Net Income Per Share
$
0.88
$
0.99
$
0.83
$
1.87
$
1.57


PERFORMANCE











Return on Average Assets (annualized)

1.38
%
1.58
%
1.33
%
1.48
%
1.27
%

Return on Average Equity (annualized)

11.44

13.32

12.23

12.36

11.66

Net Interest Margin

4.30

4.22

4.02

4.26

4.01

Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue

31.67

32.39

33.30

32.03

32.69

Efficiency Ratio

67.26
%
62.93
%
68.61
%
65.13
%
69.81
%


CAPITAL ADEQUACY











Tier 1 Capital

18.38
%
18.01
%
16.31
%
18.38
%
16.31
%

Total Capital

19.60

19.20

17.50

19.60

17.50

Leverage

11.14

11.17

10.51

11.14

10.51

Common Equity Tier 1

16.81

16.08

14.44

16.81

14.44

Tangible Common Equity

(1)

10.09

9.61

8.91

10.09

8.91

Equity to Assets

11.99
%
11.49
%
10.91
%
11.99
%
10.91
%


ASSET QUALITY











Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans

463.01
%
692.10
%
529.79
%
463.01
%
529.79
%

Allowance as a % of Loans HFI

1.13

1.12

1.09

1.13

1.09

Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI

0.09

0.09

0.18

0.09

0.20

Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO

0.25

0.17

0.23

0.25

0.23

Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets

0.15
%
0.10
%
0.15
%
0.15
%
0.15
%


STOCK PERFORMANCE











High
$
39.82
$
38.27
$
28.58
$
39.82
$
31.34

Low

32.38

33.00

25.45

32.38

25.45

Close
$
39.35
$
35.96
$
28.44
$
39.35
$
28.44

Average Daily Trading Volume

27,397

24,486

29,861

25,988

30,433














(1)

Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 10.




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION








Unaudited























2025


2024


(Dollars in thousands)

Second Quarter


First Quarter


Fourth Quarter


Third Quarter


Second Quarter


ASSETS










Cash and Due From Banks
$
78,485

$
78,521

$
70,543

$
83,431

$
75,304

Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits

394,917


446,042


321,311


261,779


272,675

Total Cash and Cash Equivalents

473,402


524,563


391,854


345,210


347,979












Investment Securities Available for Sale

533,457


461,224


403,345


336,187


310,941

Investment Securities Held to Maturity

462,599


517,176


567,155


561,480


582,984

Other Equity Securities

3,242


2,315


2,399


6,976


2,537

Total Investment Securities

999,298


980,715


972,899


904,643


896,462












Loans Held for Sale ("HFS"):

19,181


21,441


28,672


31,251


24,022












Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):










Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural

180,008


184,393


189,208


194,625


204,990

Real Estate - Construction

174,115


192,282


219,994


218,899


200,754

Real Estate - Commercial

802,504


806,942


779,095


819,955


823,122

Real Estate - Residential

1,046,368


1,040,594


1,028,498


1,023,485


1,012,541

Real Estate - Home Equity

228,201


225,987


220,064


210,988


211,126

Consumer

197,483


206,191


199,479


213,305


234,212

Other Loans

1,552


3,227


14,006


461


2,286

Overdrafts

1,259


1,154


1,206


1,378


1,192

Total Loans Held for Investment

2,631,490


2,660,770


2,651,550


2,683,096


2,690,223

Allowance for Credit Losses

(29,862
)

(29,734
)

(29,251
)

(29,836
)

(29,219
)

Loans Held for Investment, Net

2,601,628


2,631,036


2,622,299


2,653,260


2,661,004












Premises and Equipment, Net

79,906


80,043


81,952


81,876


81,414

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

92,693


92,733


92,773


92,813


92,853

Other Real Estate Owned

132


132


367


650


650

Other Assets

125,513


130,570


134,116


115,613


121,311

Total Other Assets

298,244


303,478


309,208


290,952


296,228

Total Assets
$
4,391,753

$
4,461,233

$
4,324,932

$
4,225,316

$
4,225,695


LIABILITIES










Deposits:










Noninterest Bearing Deposits
$
1,332,080

$
1,363,739

$
1,306,254

$
1,330,715

$
1,343,606

NOW Accounts

1,284,137


1,292,654


1,285,281


1,174,585


1,177,180

Money Market Accounts

408,666


445,999


404,396


401,272


413,594

Savings Accounts

504,331


511,265


506,766


507,604


514,560

Certificates of Deposit

175,639


170,233


169,280


164,901


159,624

Total Deposits

3,704,853


3,783,890


3,671,977


3,579,077


3,608,564












Repurchase Agreements

21,800


22,799


26,240


29,339


22,463

Other Short-Term Borrowings

12,741


14,401


2,064


7,929


3,307

Subordinated Notes Payable

42,582


52,887


52,887


52,887


52,887

Other Long-Term Borrowings

680


794


794


794


1,009

Other Liabilities

82,674


73,887


75,653


71,974


69,987

Total Liabilities

3,865,330


3,948,658


3,829,615


3,742,000


3,758,217












Temporary Equity

-


-


-


6,817


6,479


SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY










Common Stock

171


171


170


169


169

Additional Paid-In Capital

39,527


38,576


37,684


36,070


35,547

Retained Earnings

487,665


476,715


463,949


454,342


445,959

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax

(940
)

(2,887
)

(6,486
)

(14,082
)

(20,676
)

Total Shareowners' Equity

526,423


512,575


495,317


476,499


460,999

Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity
$
4,391,753

$
4,461,233

$
4,324,932

$
4,225,316

$
4,225,695


OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA










Earning Assets
$
4,044,886

$
4,108,969

$
3,974,431

$
3,880,769

$
3,883,382

Interest Bearing Liabilities

2,450,576


2,511,032


2,447,708


2,339,311


2,344,624

Book Value Per Diluted Share
$
30.79

$
30.02

$
29.11

$
28.06

$
27.17

Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share

(


1)

25.37


24.59


23.65


22.60


21.69

Actual Basic Shares Outstanding

17,066


17,055


16,975


16,944


16,942

Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding

17,098


17,072


17,018


16,981


16,970


(1)

Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 10.































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS













Unaudited
































2025


2024


Six Months Ended June 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Second Quarter


First Quarter


Fourth Quarter


Third Quarter


Second Quarter


2025


2024


INTEREST INCOME














Loans, including Fees
$
40,872
$
40,478
$
41,453

$
41,659
$
41,138
$
81,350
$
81,821

Investment Securities

6,678

5,808

4,694


4,155

4,004

12,486

8,248

Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits

3,909

3,496

3,596


3,514

3,624

7,405

5,517

Total Interest Income

51,459

49,782

49,743


49,328

48,766

101,241

95,586


INTEREST EXPENSE














Deposits

7,405

7,383

7,766


8,223

8,579

14,788

16,173

Repurchase Agreements

156

164

199


221

217

320

418

Other Short-Term Borrowings

179

117

83


52

68

296

107

Subordinated Notes Payable

530

560

581


610

630

1,090

1,258

Other Long-Term Borrowings

5

11

11


11

3

16

6

Total Interest Expense

8,275

8,235

8,640


9,117

9,497

16,510

17,962

Net Interest Income

43,184

41,547

41,103


40,211

39,269

84,731

77,624

Provision for Credit Losses

620

768

701


1,206

1,204

1,388

2,124

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses

42,564

40,779

40,402


39,005

38,065

83,343

75,500


NONINTEREST INCOME














Deposit Fees

5,320

5,061

5,207


5,512

5,377

10,381

10,627

Bank Card Fees

3,774

3,514

3,697


3,624

3,766

7,288

7,386

Wealth Management Fees

5,206

5,763

5,222


4,770

4,439

10,969

9,121

Mortgage Banking Revenues

4,190

3,820

3,118


3,966

4,381

8,010

7,259

Other

1,524

1,749

1,516


1,641

1,643

3,273

3,310

Total Noninterest Income

20,014

19,907

18,760


19,513

19,606

39,921

37,703


NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Compensation

26,490

26,248

26,108


25,800

24,406

52,738

48,813

Occupancy, Net

7,071

6,793

6,893


7,098

6,997

13,864

13,991

Other

8,977

5,660

8,781


10,023

9,038

14,637

17,808

Total Noninterest Expense

42,538

38,701

41,782


42,921

40,441

81,239

80,612


OPERATING PROFIT

20,040

21,985

17,380


15,597

17,230

42,025

32,591

Income Tax Expense

4,996

5,127

4,219


2,980

3,189

10,123

6,725

Net Income

15,044

16,858

13,161


12,617

14,041

31,902

25,866

Pre-Tax (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

-

-

(71
)

501

109

-

841


NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO




COMMON SHAREOWNERS
$
15,044
$
16,858
$
13,090

$
13,118
$
14,150
$
31,902
$
26,707


PER COMMON SHARE














Basic Net Income
$
0.88
$
0.99
$
0.77

$
0.77
$
0.84
$
1.87
$
1.58

Diluted Net Income

0.88

0.99

0.77


0.77

0.83

1.87

1.57

Cash Dividend
$
0.24
$
0.24
$
0.23

$
0.23
$
0.21
$
0.48
$
0.42


AVERAGE SHARES














Basic

17,056

17,027

16,946


16,943

16,931

17,042

16,941

Diluted

17,088

17,044

16,990


16,979

16,960

17,067

16,964
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.















ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")













AND CREDIT QUALITY
















Unaudited
































2025



2024



Six Months Ended June 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Second Quarter


First Quarter


Fourth Quarter


Third Quarter


Second Quarter


2025



2024


ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS














Balance at Beginning of Period
$
29,734

$
29,251

$
29,836

$
29,219

$
29,329

$
29,251

$
29,941

Transfer from Other (Assets) Liabilities

-


-


-


-


-


-


(50
)

Provision for Credit Losses

718


1,083


1,085


1,879


1,129


1,801


2,061

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)

590


600


1,670


1,262


1,239


1,190


2,733

Balance at End of Period
$
29,862

$
29,734

$
29,251

$
29,836

$
29,219

$
29,862

$
29,219

As a % of Loans HFI

1.13
%

1.12
%

1.10
%

1.11
%

1.09
%

1.13
%

1.09
%

As a % of Nonperforming Loans

463.01
%

692.10
%

464.14
%

452.64
%

529.79
%

463.01
%

529.79
%


ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS














Balance at Beginning of Period

1,832

$
2,155

$
2,522

$
3,139

$
3,121

$
2,155

$
3,191

Provision for Credit Losses

(94
)

(323
)

(367
)

(617
)

18


(417
)

(52
)

Balance at End of Period

(


1)

1,738


1,832


2,155


2,522


3,139


1,738


3,139


ACL - DEBT SECURITIES














Provision for Credit Losses
$
(4
)
$
8

$
(17
)
$
(56
)
$
57

$
4

$
115

CHARGE-OFFS














Commercial, Financial and Agricultural
$
74

$
168

$
499

$
331

$
400

$
242

$
682

Real Estate - Construction

-


-


47


-


-


-


-

Real Estate - Commercial

-


-


-


3


-


-


-

Real Estate - Residential

49


8


44


-


-


57


17

Real Estate - Home Equity

24


-


33


23


-


24


76

Consumer

914


865


1,307


1,315


1,061


1,779


2,611

Overdrafts

437


570


574


611


571


1,007


1,209

Total Charge-Offs
$
1,498

$
1,611

$
2,504

$
2,283

$
2,032

$
3,109

$
4,595

RECOVERIES














Commercial, Financial and Agricultural
$
117

$
75

$
103

$
176

$
59

$
192

$
100

Real Estate - Construction

-


-


3


-


-


-


-

Real Estate - Commercial

6


3


33


5


19


9


223

Real Estate - Residential

65


119


28


88


23


184


60

Real Estate - Home Equity

42


9


17


59


37


51


61

Consumer

456


481


352


405


313


937


723

Overdrafts

222


324


298


288


342


546


695

Total Recoveries
$
908

$
1,011

$
834

$
1,021

$
793

$
1,919

$
1,862

NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)
$
590

$
600

$
1,670

$
1,262

$
1,239

$
1,190

$
2,733

Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI

(


2)

0.09
%

0.09
%

0.25
%

0.19
%

0.18
%

0.09
%

0.20
%


CREDIT QUALITY














Nonaccruing Loans
$
6,449

$
4,296

$
6,302

$
6,592

$
5,515





Other Real Estate Owned

132


132


367


650


650





Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs")
$
6,581

$
4,428

$
6,669

$
7,242

$
6,165




















Past Due Loans 30-89 Days
$
4,523

$
3,735

$
4,311

$
9,388

$
5,672





Classified Loans

28,623


19,194


19,896


25,501


25,566




















Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI

0.25
%

0.16
%

0.24
%

0.25
%

0.21
%




NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate

0.25
%

0.17
%

0.25
%

0.27
%

0.23
%




NPAs as a % of Total Assets

0.15
%

0.10
%

0.15
%

0.17
%

0.15
%





















(1)



Recorded in other liabilities
















(2)



Annualized


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.













































AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES














































Unaudited








































































































Second Quarter 2025



First Quarter 2025



Fourth Quarter 2024



Third Quarter 2024



Second Quarter 2024




June 2025 YTD



June 2024 YTD


(Dollars in thousands)


Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Rate



Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Rate



Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Rate



Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Rate



Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Rate




Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Rate



Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Rate


ASSETS:


















































Loans Held for Sale
$
22,668

$
475

8.40
%
$
24,726

$
490

8.04
%
$
31,047

$
976

7.89
%
$
24,570


720

7.49
%
$
26,281

$
517

5.26
%

$
23,692

$
965

8.21
%
$
26,797

$
1,080

5.62
%

Loans Held for Investment

(


1)

2,652,572


40,436

6.11


2,665,910


40,029

6.09


2,677,396


40,521

6.07


2,693,533


40,985

6.09


2,726,748


40,683

6.03



2,659,204


80,465

6.10


2,727,688


80,879

5.99




















































Investment Securities


















































Taxable Investment Securities

1,006,514


6,666

2.65


981,485


5,802

2.38


914,353


4,688

2.04


907,610


4,148

1.82


918,989


3,998

1.74



994,068


12,468

2.52


935,658


8,237

1.76

Tax-Exempt Investment Securities

(


1)

1,467


17

4.50


845


9

4.32


849


9

4.31


846


10

4.33


843


9

4.36



1,158


26

4.43


850


18

4.35




















































Total Investment Securities

1,007,981


6,683

2.65


982,330


5,811

2.38


915,202


4,697

2.04


908,456


4,158

1.82


919,832


4,007

1.74



995,226


12,494

2.52


936,508


8,255

1.76




















































Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits

348,787


3,909

4.49


320,948


3,496

4.42


298,255


3,596

4.80


256,855


3,514

5.44


262,419


3,624

5.56



334,944


7,405

4.46


201,454


5,517

5.51




















































Total Earning Assets

4,032,008

$
51,503

5.12
%

3,993,914

$
49,826

5.06
%

3,921,900

$
49,790

5.05
%

3,883,414

$
49,377

5.06
%

3,935,280

$
48,831

4.99
%


4,013,066

$
101,329

5.09
%

3,892,447

$
95,731

4.94
%




















































Cash and Due From Banks

65,761







73,467







73,992







70,994







74,803








69,593







75,283






Allowance for Credit Losses

(30,492
)






(30,008
)






(30,107
)






(29,905
)






(29,564
)







(30,251
)






(29,797
)





Other Assets

302,984







297,660







293,884







291,359







291,669








300,336







293,473

























































Total Assets
$
4,370,261






$
4,335,033






$
4,259,669






$
4,215,862






$
4,272,188







$
4,352,744






$
4,231,406


























































LIABILITIES:


















































Noninterest Bearing Deposits
$
1,342,304






$
1,317,425






$
1,323,556






$
1,332,305






$
1,346,546







$
1,329,933






$
1,345,367






NOW Accounts

1,225,697

$
3,750

1.23
%

1,249,955

$
3,854

1.25
%

1,182,073

$
3,826

1.29
%

1,145,544

$
4,087

1.42
%

1,207,643

$
4,425

1.47
%


1,237,759

$
7,604

1.24
%

1,204,337

$
8,922

1.49
%

Money Market Accounts

431,774


2,340

2.17


420,059


2,187

2.11


422,615


2,526

2.38


418,625


2,694

2.56


407,387


2,752

2.72



425,949


4,527

2.14


380,489


4,737

2.50

Savings Accounts

507,950


174

0.14


507,676


176

0.14


504,859


179

0.14


512,098


180

0.14


519,374


176

0.14



507,813


350

0.14


529,374


364

0.14

Time Deposits

172,982


1,141

2.65


170,367


1,166

2.78


167,321


1,235

2.94


163,462


1,262

3.07


160,078


1,226

3.08



171,682


2,307

2.71


149,203


2,150

2.90

Total Interest Bearing Deposits

2,338,403


7,405

1.27


2,348,057


7,383

1.28


2,276,868


7,766

1.36


2,239,729


8,223

1.46


2,294,482


8,579

1.50



2,343,203


14,788

1.27


2,263,403


16,173

1.44

Total Deposits

3,680,707


7,405

0.81


3,665,482


7,383

0.82


3,600,424


7,766

0.86


3,572,034


8,223

0.92


3,641,028


8,579

0.95



3,673,136


14,788

0.81


3,608,770


16,173

0.90

Repurchase Agreements

22,557


156

2.78


29,821


164

2.23


28,018


199

2.82


27,126


221

3.24


26,999


217

3.24



26,169


320

2.47


26,362


418

3.19

Other Short-Term Borrowings

10,503


179

6.82


7,437


117

6.39


6,510


83

5.06


2,673


52

7.63


6,592


68

4.16



8,978


296

6.64


5,176


107

4.16

Subordinated Notes Payable

51,981


530

4.03


52,887


560

4.23


52,887


581

4.30


52,887


610

4.52


52,887


630

4.71



52,432


1,090

4.13


52,887


1,258

4.70

Other Long-Term Borrowings

792


5

2.41


794


11

5.68


794


11

5.57


795


11

5.55


258


3

4.31



793


16

4.04


270


6

4.56

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

2,424,236

$
8,275

1.37
%

2,438,996

$
8,235

1.37
%

2,365,077

$
8,640

1.45
%

2,323,210

$
9,117

1.56
%

2,381,218

$
9,497

1.60
%


2,431,575

$
16,510

1.37
%

2,348,098

$
17,962

1.54
%




















































Other Liabilities

76,138







65,211







73,130







73,767







72,634








70,705







70,464

























































Total Liabilities

3,842,678







3,821,632







3,761,763







3,729,282







3,800,398








3,832,213







3,763,929






Temporary Equity

-







-







6,763







6,443







6,493








-







6,821


























































SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY:

527,583







513,401







491,143







480,137







465,297








520,531







460,656

























































Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity
$
4,370,261






$
4,335,033






$
4,259,669






$
4,215,862






$
4,272,188







$
4,352,744






$
4,231,406

























































Interest Rate Spread


$
43,228

3.75
%


$
41,591

3.69
%


$
41,150

3.59
%


$
40,260

3.49
%


$
39,334

3.38
%



$
84,819

3.72
%


$
77,769

3.40
%




















































Interest Income and Rate Earned

(


1)



51,503

5.12




49,826

5.06




49,790

5.05




49,377

5.06




48,831

4.99





101,329

5.09




95,731

4.94

Interest Expense and Rate Paid

(


2)



8,275

0.82




8,235

0.84




8,640

0.88




9,117

0.93




9,497

0.97





16,510

0.83




17,962

0.93




















































Net Interest Margin


$
43,228

4.30
%


$
41,591

4.22
%


$
41,150

4.17
%


$
40,260

4.12
%


$
39,334

4.02
%



$
84,819

4.26
%


$
77,769

4.01
%






















































(1)



Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.



































(2)



Rate calculated based on average earning assets.





































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

