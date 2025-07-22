Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Q2 2025 Net Income of $15.0 Million, Reflecting Increased Net Interest Income and Continued Credit Strength

Capital City Bank Group reports Q2 2025 net income of $15 million, marking a decrease from Q1 2025 but an increase from Q2 2024.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income attributable to common shareowners of $15.0 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $16.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $14.2 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.









QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (2











nd











Quarter 2025 versus 1











st











Quarter 2025)













Income Statement













Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $43.2 million compared to $41.6 million for the first quarter of 2025









Net interest margin increased eight basis points to 4.30% (earning asset yield increased by six basis points and cost of funds decreased two basis points to 82 basis points)









Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $43.2 million compared to $41.6 million for the first quarter of 2025





Provision for credit losses decreased by $0.1 million to $0.6 million for the second quarter - net loan charge-offs were comparable to the first quarter of 2025 at nine basis points (annualized) of average loans – allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.13% at June 30, 2025





Provision for credit losses decreased by $0.1 million to $0.6 million for the second quarter - net loan charge-offs were comparable to the first quarter of 2025 at nine basis points (annualized) of average loans – allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.13% at June 30, 2025





Noninterest income increased by $0.1 million, or 0.5%, reflecting higher deposit and bankcard fees as well as mortgage fees partially offset by lower wealth management fees





Noninterest income increased by $0.1 million, or 0.5%, reflecting higher deposit and bankcard fees as well as mortgage fees partially offset by lower wealth management fees





Noninterest expense increased by $3.8 million, or 9.9%, primarily due to a $3.9 million net gain from the sale of our operations center building (reflected in other expense) in the first quarter of 2025

















Balance Sheet













Loan balances decreased by $13.3 million, or 0.5% (average), and decreased by $29.3 million, or 1.1% (end of period)





Loan balances decreased by $13.3 million, or 0.5% (average), and decreased by $29.3 million, or 1.1% (end of period)





Deposit balances increased by $15.2 million, or 0.4% (average), and decreased by $79.0 million, or 2.1% (end of period) due to the seasonal decrease in our public fund balances









Noninterest bearing deposits averaged 36.5% of total deposits for the second quarter and 36.2% for the year









Deposit balances increased by $15.2 million, or 0.4% (average), and decreased by $79.0 million, or 2.1% (end of period) due to the seasonal decrease in our public fund balances





Tangible book value per diluted share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased by $0.78, or 3.2%









“Capital City delivered another strong quarter, highlighted by sustained revenue growth and continued credit strength,” said William G. Smith, Jr, Capital City Bank Group Chairman and CEO. “Our second quarter results reflect a 3.9% increase in net interest income and an 8 basis point expansion in the net interest margin to 4.30%. Tangible book value per share increased by 3.2%, and we further strengthened our capital position, with our tangible capital ratio increasing to 10.1%. We remain focused on executing strategies that drive consistent, profitable growth, supported by a fortress balance sheet that provides resilience and strategic flexibility.”







Discussion of Operating Results









Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin







Tax-equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $43.2 million compared to $41.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $39.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the increase was driven by a $0.9 million increase in investment securities income and a $0.4 million increase in overnight funds income. One additional calendar day in the second quarter of 2025 contributed to the increase. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the increase was primarily due to a $2.7 million increase in investment securities income and a $1.2 million decrease in deposit interest expense. New investment purchases at higher yields drove the increase in investment securities income for both prior period comparisons. Further, the decrease in deposit interest expense from the prior year period reflected the gradual decrease in our deposit rates, as short term rates began declining in the second half of 2024.





For the first six months of 2025, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $84.8 million compared to $77.8 million for the same period of 2024 with the increase primarily attributable to a $4.2 million increase in investment securities income, a $1.9 million increase in overnight funds income, and a $1.4 million decrease in deposit interest expense. New investment purchases at higher yields drove the increase in investment securities income. Higher average deposit balances contributed to the increase in overnight funds income. The decrease in deposit interest expense reflected the aforementioned decrease in our deposit rates.





Our net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 4.30%, an increase of eight basis points over the first quarter of 2025 and an increase of 28 basis points over the second quarter of 2024. For the month of June 2025, our net interest margin was 4.36%. For the first six months of 2025, our net interest margin increased by 25 basis points to 4.26% compared to the same period of 2024. The increase in net interest margin over all prior periods reflected a higher yield in the investment portfolio driven by new purchases at higher yields. Lower deposit cost also contributed to the improvement over both prior year periods. For the second quarter of 2025, our cost of funds was 82 basis points, a decrease of two basis points from the first quarter of 2025 and a 15-basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2024. Our cost of deposits (including noninterest bearing accounts) was 81 basis points, 82 basis points, and 95 basis points, respectively, for the same periods.







Provision for Credit Losses







We recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. For the first six months of 2025, we recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $1.4 million compared to $2.1 million for the first six months of 2024. Activity within the components of the provision (loans held for investment (“HFI”) and unfunded loan commitments) for each reported period is provided in the table on page 14. We discuss the various factors that impacted our provision expense for Loans HFI in further detail below under the heading



Allowance for Credit Losses



.







Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense







Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $20.0 million compared to $19.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $19.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. The $0.1 million, or 0.5%, increase over the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $0.4 million increase in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.3 million increase in deposit fees, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in wealth management fees. The increase in mortgage revenues was driven by an increase in production volume. Fee adjustments made late in the second quarter of 2025 led to the increase in deposit fees. The decrease in wealth management fees was attributable to a decrease in insurance commission revenue. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the $0.4 million, or 2.1%, increase was primarily due to a $0.8 million increase in wealth management fees, partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.1 million decrease in other income. The increase in wealth management fees reflected a $0.5 million increase in trust fees and a $0.4 million increase in retail brokerage fees, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in insurance commission revenue. A combination of new business, higher account valuations, and fee increases implemented in early 2025 drove the improvement in trust and retail brokerage fees.





For the first six months of 2025, noninterest income totaled $39.9 million compared to $37.7 million for the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to a $1.8 million increase in wealth management fees and a $0.7 million increase in mortgage banking revenues that was partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in deposit fees. The increase in wealth management fees reflected increases in retail brokerage fees of $1.0 million, trust fees of $0.7 million, and insurance commission revenue of $0.1 million. The increases in retail brokerage and trust fees were attributable to a combination of new business, higher account valuations, and fee increases implemented in early 2025. The increase in mortgage banking revenues was due to a higher gain on sale margin.





Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $42.5 million compared to $38.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $40.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. The $3.8 million, or 9.9%, increase over the first quarter of 2025, reflected a $3.3 million increase in other expense, a $0.3 million increase in occupancy expense, and a $0.2 million increase in compensation expense. The increase in other expense was driven by a $4.5 million increase in other real estate expense which reflected lower gains from the sale of banking facilities, primarily the sale of our operations center building in the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in charitable contribution expense and a $0.6 million decrease in miscellaneous expense. The slight increase in occupancy expense was due to higher software maintenance agreement expense and maintenance/repairs for buildings and furniture/fixtures. The slight increase in compensation expense reflected a $0.1 million increase in salary expense and a $0.1 million increase in associate benefit expense. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the $2.1 million, or 5.2%, increase was primarily due to a $2.1 million increase in compensation expense which reflected a $1.3 million increase in salary expense and a $0.8 million increase in associate benefit expense. The increase in salary expense was primarily due to increases in incentive plan expense of $0.9 million and base salaries of $0.4 million (merit based). The increase in associate benefit expense was attributable to a $0.6 million increase in associate insurance expense and a $0.2 million increase in stock compensation expense.





For the first six months of 2025, noninterest expense totaled $81.2 million compared to $80.6 million for the same period of 2024 with the $0.6 million, or 0.8%, increase due to a $3.9 million increase in compensation expense that was partially offset by a $3.2 million decrease in other expense and a $0.1 million decrease in occupancy expense. The increase in compensation was due to a $2.5 million increase in salary expense and a $1.4 million increase in associate benefit expense. The increase in salary expense was primarily due to increases in incentive plan expense of $1.2 million, base salaries of $0.9 million (merit based), and commissions of $0.7 million (retail brokerage and mortgage). The increase in associate benefit expense was attributable to a higher cost for associate insurance. The decrease in other expense was primarily due to a $4.5 million decrease in other real estate expense due to lower gains from the sale of banking facilities, and a $1.0 million decrease in miscellaneous expense (non-service component of pension expense), partially offset by increases in processing expense of $1.1 million (outsource of core processing system), charitable contribution expense of $0.7 million, and professional fees of $0.5 million.







Income Taxes







We realized income tax expense of $5.0 million (effective rate of 24.9%) for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $5.1 million (effective rate of 23.3%) for the first quarter of 2025 and $3.2 million (effective rate of 18.5%) for the second quarter of 2024. For the first six months of 2025, we realized income tax expense of $10.1 million (effective rate of 24.1%) compared to $6.7 million (effective rate of 20.6%) for the same period of 2024. A lower level of tax benefit accrued from a solar tax credit equity fund drove the increase in our effective tax rate for all prior period comparisons. Absent discrete items or new tax credit investments, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 24% for 2025.







Discussion of Financial Condition









Earning Assets







Average earning assets totaled $4.032 billion for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $38.1 million, or 1.0%, over the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $110.1 million, or 2.8%, over the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase over both prior periods was driven by higher average deposit balances (see below –



Deposits



). Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the change in the earning asset mix reflected a $27.8 million increase in overnight funds and a $25.7 million increase in investment securities that was partially offset by a $13.3 million decrease in loans HFI and a $2.1 million decrease in loans held for sale (“HFS”). Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the change in the earning asset mix reflected a $92.8 million increase in investment securities and a $50.5 million increase in overnight funds sold partially offset by a $24.8 million decrease in loans HFI and a $8.4 million decrease in loans HFS.





Average loans HFI decreased by $13.3 million, or 0.5%, from the first quarter of 2025 and decreased by $24.8 million, or 0.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the decrease was due to decreases in construction loans of $24.6 million, consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $1.9 million, and commercial loans of $3.4 million, partially offset by increases to residential real estate loans of $10.2 million, commercial real estate loans of $2.1 million, and home equity loans of $4.1 million. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the decline was primarily attributable to decreases in construction loans of $33.2 million, commercial loans of $9.2 million, and consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $4.0 million, partially offset by increases in home equity loans of $10.8 million, residential real estate loans of $9.9 million, and commercial real estate loans of $1.9 million.





Loans HFI at June 30, 2025 decreased by $29.3 million, or 1.1%, from March 31, 2025 and decreased by $20.1 million, or 0.8%, from December 31, 2024. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the decline was primarily due to decreases in construction loans of $18.2 million, consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $8.7 million, commercial loans of $4.4 million, and commercial real estate loans of $4.4 million, partially offset by increases in residential real estate loans of $5.8 million and home equity loans of $2.2 million. Compared to December 31, 2024, the decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in construction loans of $45.9 million, commercial loans of $9.2 million, and consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $2.0 million, partially offset by increases in commercial real estate loans of $23.4 million, residential real estate loans of $17.9 million, and home equity loans of $8.1 million.







Allowance for Credit Losses







At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans HFI totaled $29.9 million compared to $29.7 million at March 31, 2025 and $29.3 million at December 31, 2024. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 14. The slight increase in the allowance over March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to qualitative factor adjustments that were partially offset by lower loan balances. Net loan charge-offs for both the second quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025 were comparable at nine basis points of average loans. At June 30, 2025, the allowance represented 1.13% of loans HFI compared to 1.12% at March 31, 2025, and 1.10% at December 31, 2024.







Credit Quality







Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate) totaled $6.6 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $4.4 million at March 31, 2025 and $6.7 million at December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2025, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.15%, compared to 0.10% at March 31, 2025 and 0.15% at December 31, 2024. Nonaccrual loans totaled $6.4 million at June 30, 2025, a $2.2 million increase over March 31, 2025 and a $0.1 million increase over December 31, 2024 with the increase over the first quarter of 2025 primarily attributable to two home equity loans totaling $1.8 million. Classified loans totaled $28.6 million at June 30, 2025, a $9.4 million increase over March 31, 2025 and a $8.7 million increase over December 31, 2024. The increase over the prior periods was primarily due to the downgrade of four residential real estate loans totaling $4.2 million and two commercial real estate loans totaling $4.3 million.







Deposits







Average total deposits were $3.681 billion for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $15.2 million, or 0.4%, over the first quarter of 2025 and an increase of $80.3 million, or 2.2%, over the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the increase was attributable to higher core deposit balances (primarily noninterest bearing checking and money market), partially offset by a decline in public funds balances (primarily NOW accounts) due to the seasonal reduction in those balances. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected strong growth in core deposit balances and a seasonal increase in public funds balances (primarily NOW) which are received/deposited by those clients starting in December and peak on average in the first quarter.





At June 30, 2025, total deposits were $3.705 billion, a decrease of $79.0 million, or 2.1%, from March 31, 2025, and an increase of $32.9 million, or 0.9%, over December 31, 2024. The decrease from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to a seasonal decline in public funds balances, (primarily money market and noninterest bearing). The increase over December 31, 2024 reflected higher core deposit balances, primarily noninterest bearing accounts. Public funds totaled $596.6 million at June 30, 2025, $648.0 million at March 31, 2025, and $660.9 million at December 31, 2024.







Liquidity







We maintained an average net overnight funds (i.e., deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $348.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $320.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $298.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to both prior periods, the increase reflected higher average deposits and lower average loans.





At June 30, 2025, we had the ability to generate approximately $1.603 billion (excludes overnight funds position of $395 million) in additional liquidity through various sources including various federal funds purchased lines, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, the Federal Reserve Discount Window, and brokered deposits.





We also view our investment portfolio as a liquidity source, as we have the option to pledge securities in our portfolio as collateral for borrowings or deposits and/or to sell selected securities in our portfolio. Our portfolio consists of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. governmental agencies, municipal governments, and corporate entities. At June 30, 2025, the weighted-average maturity and duration of our portfolio were 2.66 years and 2.14 years, respectively, and the available-for-sale portfolio had a net unrealized after-tax loss of $13.4 million.







Capital







Shareowners’ equity was $526.4 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $512.6 million at March 31, 2025 and $495.3 million at December 31, 2024. For the first six months of 2025, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income attributable to shareowners of $31.9 million, a net $5.5 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss, the issuance of common stock of $2.8 million, and stock compensation accretion of $0.9 million. The net favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflected a $6.4 million decrease in the investment securities loss that was partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease in the fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by common stock dividends of $8.2 million ($0.48 per share) and net adjustments totaling $1.8 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans.





At June 30, 2025, our total risk-based capital ratio was 19.60% compared to 19.20% at March 31, 2025 and 18.64% at December 31, 2024. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.81%, 16.08%, and 15.54%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 11.14%, 11.17%, and 11.05%, respectively, on these dates. At June 30, 2025, all our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the thresholds to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP financial measure) was 10.09% at June 30, 2025 compared to 9.61% and 9.51% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. If the unrealized loss for held-to-maturity securities of $9.9 million (after-tax) was recognized in accumulated other comprehensive loss, our adjusted tangible capital ratio would be 9.86%.







About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.







Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.4 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services, and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 62 banking offices and 107 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit



https://www.ccbg.com/



.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “vision,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our clients and our assessment of that impact; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the outcomes of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as other accounting standard setters; the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; changes in our liquidity position; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; technological changes; the costs and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers; acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems, or information systems; our ability to increase market share and control expenses; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans; the soundness of other financial institutions; volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets; changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; the effects of natural disasters (including hurricanes), widespread health emergencies (including pandemics), military conflict, terrorism, civil unrest, climate change or other geopolitical events; our ability to declare and pay dividends; structural changes in the markets for origination, sale and servicing of residential mortgages; any inability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and/or disclosure control; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; and the limited trading activity and concentration of ownership of our common stock. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (



https://www.sec.gov



). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ, except as may be required by law.







For Information Contact:









Jep Larkin









Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer









850.402.8450









USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES











Unaudited









We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently.





The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.











(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)









Jun 30, 2025









Mar 31, 2025









Dec 31, 2024









Sep 30, 2024









Jun 30, 2024











Shareowners' Equity (GAAP)









$





526,423





$





512,575





$





495,317









476,499





$





460,999









Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)













92,693









92,733









92,773









92,813









92,853









Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP)





A









433,730









419,842









402,544









383,686









368,146









Total Assets (GAAP)













4,391,753









4,461,233









4,324,932









4,225,316









4,225,695









Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)













92,693









92,733









92,773









92,813









92,853









Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)





B





$





4,299,060





$





4,368,500





$





4,232,159









4,132,503





$





4,132,842











Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)









A/B













10.09





%













9.61





%













9.51





%













9.28





%













8.91





%











Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP)





C









17,097,986









17,072,330









17,018,122









16,980,686









16,970,228











Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP)









A/C









$









25.37









$









24.59









$









23.65













22.60









$









21.69

































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.

























































EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS



























































Unaudited























































































































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Jun 30, 2025













Mar 31, 2025













Jun 30, 2024













Jun 30, 2025













Jun 30, 2024

















EARNINGS























































Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners





$





15,044





$





16,858





$





14,150





$





31,902





$





26,707













Diluted Net Income Per Share





$





0.88





$





0.99





$





0.83





$





1.87





$





1.57















PERFORMANCE























































Return on Average Assets (annualized)









1.38





%





1.58





%





1.33





%





1.48





%





1.27





%









Return on Average Equity (annualized)









11.44









13.32









12.23









12.36









11.66













Net Interest Margin









4.30









4.22









4.02









4.26









4.01













Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue









31.67









32.39









33.30









32.03









32.69













Efficiency Ratio









67.26





%





62.93





%





68.61





%





65.13





%





69.81





%











CAPITAL ADEQUACY























































Tier 1 Capital









18.38





%





18.01





%





16.31





%





18.38





%





16.31





%









Total Capital









19.60









19.20









17.50









19.60









17.50













Leverage









11.14









11.17









10.51









11.14









10.51













Common Equity Tier 1









16.81









16.08









14.44









16.81









14.44













Tangible Common Equity



(1)











10.09









9.61









8.91









10.09









8.91













Equity to Assets









11.99





%





11.49





%





10.91





%





11.99





%





10.91





%











ASSET QUALITY























































Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans









463.01





%





692.10





%





529.79





%





463.01





%





529.79





%









Allowance as a % of Loans HFI









1.13









1.12









1.09









1.13









1.09













Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI









0.09









0.09









0.18









0.09









0.20













Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO









0.25









0.17









0.23









0.25









0.23













Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets









0.15





%





0.10





%





0.15





%





0.15





%





0.15





%











STOCK PERFORMANCE























































High





$





39.82





$





38.27





$





28.58





$





39.82





$





31.34













Low









32.38









33.00









25.45









32.38









25.45













Close





$





39.35





$





35.96





$





28.44





$





39.35





$





28.44













Average Daily Trading Volume









27,397









24,486









29,861









25,988









30,433



































































(1)



Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 10.















































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.





















































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION







































Unaudited











































































































2025













2024













(Dollars in thousands)









Second Quarter













First Quarter













Fourth Quarter













Third Quarter













Second Quarter













ASSETS



















































Cash and Due From Banks





$





78,485









$





78,521









$





70,543









$





83,431









$





75,304













Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits









394,917













446,042













321,311













261,779













272,675













Total Cash and Cash Equivalents









473,402













524,563













391,854













345,210













347,979





























































Investment Securities Available for Sale









533,457













461,224













403,345













336,187













310,941













Investment Securities Held to Maturity









462,599













517,176













567,155













561,480













582,984













Other Equity Securities









3,242













2,315













2,399













6,976













2,537













Total Investment Securities









999,298













980,715













972,899













904,643













896,462





























































Loans Held for Sale ("HFS"):









19,181













21,441













28,672













31,251













24,022





























































Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):

















































Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural









180,008













184,393













189,208













194,625













204,990













Real Estate - Construction









174,115













192,282













219,994













218,899













200,754













Real Estate - Commercial









802,504













806,942













779,095













819,955













823,122













Real Estate - Residential









1,046,368













1,040,594













1,028,498













1,023,485













1,012,541













Real Estate - Home Equity









228,201













225,987













220,064













210,988













211,126













Consumer









197,483













206,191













199,479













213,305













234,212













Other Loans









1,552













3,227













14,006













461













2,286













Overdrafts









1,259













1,154













1,206













1,378













1,192













Total Loans Held for Investment









2,631,490













2,660,770













2,651,550













2,683,096













2,690,223













Allowance for Credit Losses









(29,862





)









(29,734





)









(29,251





)









(29,836





)









(29,219





)









Loans Held for Investment, Net









2,601,628













2,631,036













2,622,299













2,653,260













2,661,004





























































Premises and Equipment, Net









79,906













80,043













81,952













81,876













81,414













Goodwill and Other Intangibles









92,693













92,733













92,773













92,813













92,853













Other Real Estate Owned









132













132













367













650













650













Other Assets









125,513













130,570













134,116













115,613













121,311













Total Other Assets









298,244













303,478













309,208













290,952













296,228













Total Assets





$





4,391,753









$





4,461,233









$





4,324,932









$





4,225,316









$





4,225,695















LIABILITIES



















































Deposits:

















































Noninterest Bearing Deposits





$





1,332,080









$





1,363,739









$





1,306,254









$





1,330,715









$





1,343,606













NOW Accounts









1,284,137













1,292,654













1,285,281













1,174,585













1,177,180













Money Market Accounts









408,666













445,999













404,396













401,272













413,594













Savings Accounts









504,331













511,265













506,766













507,604













514,560













Certificates of Deposit









175,639













170,233













169,280













164,901













159,624













Total Deposits









3,704,853













3,783,890













3,671,977













3,579,077













3,608,564





























































Repurchase Agreements









21,800













22,799













26,240













29,339













22,463













Other Short-Term Borrowings









12,741













14,401













2,064













7,929













3,307













Subordinated Notes Payable









42,582













52,887













52,887













52,887













52,887













Other Long-Term Borrowings









680













794













794













794













1,009













Other Liabilities









82,674













73,887













75,653













71,974













69,987













Total Liabilities









3,865,330













3,948,658













3,829,615













3,742,000













3,758,217





























































Temporary Equity









-













-













-













6,817













6,479















SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY



















































Common Stock









171













171













170













169













169













Additional Paid-In Capital









39,527













38,576













37,684













36,070













35,547













Retained Earnings









487,665













476,715













463,949













454,342













445,959













Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax









(940





)









(2,887





)









(6,486





)









(14,082





)









(20,676





)









Total Shareowners' Equity









526,423













512,575













495,317













476,499













460,999













Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity





$





4,391,753









$





4,461,233









$





4,324,932









$





4,225,316









$





4,225,695















OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA



















































Earning Assets





$





4,044,886









$





4,108,969









$





3,974,431









$





3,880,769









$





3,883,382













Interest Bearing Liabilities









2,450,576













2,511,032













2,447,708













2,339,311













2,344,624













Book Value Per Diluted Share





$





30.79









$





30.02









$





29.11









$





28.06









$





27.17













Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share



(





1)











25.37













24.59













23.65













22.60













21.69













Actual Basic Shares Outstanding









17,066













17,055













16,975













16,944













16,942













Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding









17,098













17,072













17,018













16,981













16,970















(1)



Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 10.































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.





































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS



























































Unaudited















































































































































2025













2024













Six Months Ended June 30,













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Second Quarter













First Quarter













Fourth Quarter













Third Quarter













Second Quarter













2025













2024













INTEREST INCOME



































































Loans, including Fees





$





40,872





$





40,478





$





41,453









$





41,659





$





41,138





$





81,350





$





81,821









Investment Securities









6,678









5,808









4,694













4,155









4,004









12,486









8,248









Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits









3,909









3,496









3,596













3,514









3,624









7,405









5,517









Total Interest Income









51,459









49,782









49,743













49,328









48,766









101,241









95,586











INTEREST EXPENSE



































































Deposits









7,405









7,383









7,766













8,223









8,579









14,788









16,173









Repurchase Agreements









156









164









199













221









217









320









418









Other Short-Term Borrowings









179









117









83













52









68









296









107









Subordinated Notes Payable









530









560









581













610









630









1,090









1,258









Other Long-Term Borrowings









5









11









11













11









3









16









6









Total Interest Expense









8,275









8,235









8,640













9,117









9,497









16,510









17,962









Net Interest Income









43,184









41,547









41,103













40,211









39,269









84,731









77,624









Provision for Credit Losses









620









768









701













1,206









1,204









1,388









2,124









Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses









42,564









40,779









40,402













39,005









38,065









83,343









75,500











NONINTEREST INCOME



































































Deposit Fees









5,320









5,061









5,207













5,512









5,377









10,381









10,627









Bank Card Fees









3,774









3,514









3,697













3,624









3,766









7,288









7,386









Wealth Management Fees









5,206









5,763









5,222













4,770









4,439









10,969









9,121









Mortgage Banking Revenues









4,190









3,820









3,118













3,966









4,381









8,010









7,259









Other









1,524









1,749









1,516













1,641









1,643









3,273









3,310









Total Noninterest Income









20,014









19,907









18,760













19,513









19,606









39,921









37,703











NONINTEREST EXPENSE



































































Compensation









26,490









26,248









26,108













25,800









24,406









52,738









48,813









Occupancy, Net









7,071









6,793









6,893













7,098









6,997









13,864









13,991









Other









8,977









5,660









8,781













10,023









9,038









14,637









17,808









Total Noninterest Expense









42,538









38,701









41,782













42,921









40,441









81,239









80,612











OPERATING PROFIT











20,040









21,985









17,380













15,597









17,230









42,025









32,591









Income Tax Expense









4,996









5,127









4,219













2,980









3,189









10,123









6,725









Net Income









15,044









16,858









13,161













12,617









14,041









31,902









25,866









Pre-Tax (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest









-









-









(71





)









501









109









-









841











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO









COMMON SHAREOWNERS







$





15,044





$





16,858





$





13,090









$





13,118





$





14,150





$





31,902





$





26,707











PER COMMON SHARE



































































Basic Net Income





$





0.88





$





0.99





$





0.77









$





0.77





$





0.84





$





1.87





$





1.58









Diluted Net Income









0.88









0.99









0.77













0.77









0.83









1.87









1.57









Cash Dividend





$





0.24





$





0.24





$





0.23









$





0.23





$





0.21





$





0.48





$





0.42











AVERAGE SHARES



































































Basic









17,056









17,027









16,946













16,943









16,931









17,042









16,941









Diluted









17,088









17,044









16,990













16,979









16,960









17,067









16,964































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.





































































ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")





























































AND CREDIT QUALITY







































































Unaudited















































































































































2025

















2024

















Six Months Ended June 30,













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Second Quarter













First Quarter













Fourth Quarter













Third Quarter













Second Quarter













2025

















2024

















ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS



































































Balance at Beginning of Period





$





29,734









$





29,251









$





29,836









$





29,219









$





29,329









$





29,251









$





29,941













Transfer from Other (Assets) Liabilities









-













-













-













-













-













-













(50





)









Provision for Credit Losses









718













1,083













1,085













1,879













1,129













1,801













2,061













Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)









590













600













1,670













1,262













1,239













1,190













2,733













Balance at End of Period





$





29,862









$





29,734









$





29,251









$





29,836









$





29,219









$





29,862









$





29,219













As a % of Loans HFI









1.13





%









1.12





%









1.10





%









1.11





%









1.09





%









1.13





%









1.09





%









As a % of Nonperforming Loans









463.01





%









692.10





%









464.14





%









452.64





%









529.79





%









463.01





%









529.79





%











ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS



































































Balance at Beginning of Period









1,832









$





2,155









$





2,522









$





3,139









$





3,121









$





2,155









$





3,191













Provision for Credit Losses









(94





)









(323





)









(367





)









(617





)









18













(417





)









(52





)









Balance at End of Period



(





1)











1,738













1,832













2,155













2,522













3,139













1,738













3,139















ACL - DEBT SECURITIES



































































Provision for Credit Losses





$





(4





)





$





8









$





(17





)





$





(56





)





$





57









$





4









$





115













CHARGE-OFFS

































































Commercial, Financial and Agricultural





$





74









$





168









$





499









$





331









$





400









$





242









$





682













Real Estate - Construction









-













-













47













-













-













-













-













Real Estate - Commercial









-













-













-













3













-













-













-













Real Estate - Residential









49













8













44













-













-













57













17













Real Estate - Home Equity









24













-













33













23













-













24













76













Consumer









914













865













1,307













1,315













1,061













1,779













2,611













Overdrafts









437













570













574













611













571













1,007













1,209













Total Charge-Offs





$





1,498









$





1,611









$





2,504









$





2,283









$





2,032









$





3,109









$





4,595













RECOVERIES

































































Commercial, Financial and Agricultural





$





117









$





75









$





103









$





176









$





59









$





192









$





100













Real Estate - Construction









-













-













3













-













-













-













-













Real Estate - Commercial









6













3













33













5













19













9













223













Real Estate - Residential









65













119













28













88













23













184













60













Real Estate - Home Equity









42













9













17













59













37













51













61













Consumer









456













481













352













405













313













937













723













Overdrafts









222













324













298













288













342













546













695













Total Recoveries





$





908









$





1,011









$





834









$





1,021









$





793









$





1,919









$





1,862













NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)





$





590









$





600









$





1,670









$





1,262









$





1,239









$





1,190









$





2,733













Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI



(





2)











0.09





%









0.09





%









0.25





%









0.19





%









0.18





%









0.09





%









0.20





%











CREDIT QUALITY



































































Nonaccruing Loans





$





6,449









$





4,296









$





6,302









$





6,592









$





5,515





























Other Real Estate Owned









132













132













367













650













650





























Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs")





$





6,581









$





4,428









$





6,669









$





7,242









$





6,165





























































































Past Due Loans 30-89 Days





$





4,523









$





3,735









$





4,311









$





9,388









$





5,672





























Classified Loans









28,623













19,194













19,896













25,501













25,566





























































































Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI









0.25





%









0.16





%









0.24





%









0.25





%









0.21





%

























NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate









0.25





%









0.17





%









0.25





%









0.27





%









0.23





%

























NPAs as a % of Total Assets









0.15





%









0.10





%









0.15





%









0.17





%









0.15





%





























































































(1)







Recorded in other liabilities







































































(2)







Annualized

























































































CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.





























































































































































































AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES































































































































































































Unaudited















































































































































































































































































































































































































































Second Quarter 2025

















First Quarter 2025

















Fourth Quarter 2024

















Third Quarter 2024

















Second Quarter 2024





















June 2025 YTD

















June 2024 YTD

















(Dollars in thousands)













Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Rate

















Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Rate

















Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Rate

















Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Rate

















Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Rate





















Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Rate

















Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Rate

















ASSETS:



















































































































































































































Loans Held for Sale





$





22,668









$





475









8.40





%





$





24,726









$





490









8.04





%





$





31,047









$





976









7.89





%





$





24,570













720









7.49





%





$





26,281









$





517









5.26





%









$





23,692









$





965









8.21





%





$





26,797









$





1,080









5.62





%









Loans Held for Investment



(





1)











2,652,572













40,436









6.11













2,665,910













40,029









6.09













2,677,396













40,521









6.07













2,693,533













40,985









6.09













2,726,748













40,683









6.03

















2,659,204













80,465









6.10













2,727,688













80,879









5.99





























































































































































































































Investment Securities

















































































































































































































Taxable Investment Securities









1,006,514













6,666









2.65













981,485













5,802









2.38













914,353













4,688









2.04













907,610













4,148









1.82













918,989













3,998









1.74

















994,068













12,468









2.52













935,658













8,237









1.76













Tax-Exempt Investment Securities



(





1)











1,467













17









4.50













845













9









4.32













849













9









4.31













846













10









4.33













843













9









4.36

















1,158













26









4.43













850













18









4.35





























































































































































































































Total Investment Securities









1,007,981













6,683









2.65













982,330













5,811









2.38













915,202













4,697









2.04













908,456













4,158









1.82













919,832













4,007









1.74

















995,226













12,494









2.52













936,508













8,255









1.76





























































































































































































































Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits









348,787













3,909









4.49













320,948













3,496









4.42













298,255













3,596









4.80













256,855













3,514









5.44













262,419













3,624









5.56

















334,944













7,405









4.46













201,454













5,517









5.51





























































































































































































































Total Earning Assets









4,032,008









$





51,503









5.12





%









3,993,914









$





49,826









5.06





%









3,921,900









$





49,790









5.05





%









3,883,414









$





49,377









5.06





%









3,935,280









$





48,831









4.99





%













4,013,066









$





101,329









5.09





%









3,892,447









$





95,731









4.94





%

























































































































































































































Cash and Due From Banks









65,761

































73,467

































73,992

































70,994

































74,803





































69,593

































75,283

































Allowance for Credit Losses









(30,492





)





























(30,008





)





























(30,107





)





























(29,905





)





























(29,564





)

































(30,251





)





























(29,797





)





























Other Assets









302,984

































297,660

































293,884

































291,359

































291,669





































300,336

































293,473

















































































































































































































































Total Assets





$





4,370,261





























$





4,335,033





























$





4,259,669





























$





4,215,862





























$





4,272,188

































$





4,352,744





























$





4,231,406



















































































































































































































































LIABILITIES:



















































































































































































































Noninterest Bearing Deposits





$





1,342,304





























$





1,317,425





























$





1,323,556





























$





1,332,305





























$





1,346,546

































$





1,329,933





























$





1,345,367

































NOW Accounts









1,225,697









$





3,750









1.23





%









1,249,955









$





3,854









1.25





%









1,182,073









$





3,826









1.29





%









1,145,544









$





4,087









1.42





%









1,207,643









$





4,425









1.47





%













1,237,759









$





7,604









1.24





%









1,204,337









$





8,922









1.49





%









Money Market Accounts









431,774













2,340









2.17













420,059













2,187









2.11













422,615













2,526









2.38













418,625













2,694









2.56













407,387













2,752









2.72

















425,949













4,527









2.14













380,489













4,737









2.50













Savings Accounts









507,950













174









0.14













507,676













176









0.14













504,859













179









0.14













512,098













180









0.14













519,374













176









0.14

















507,813













350









0.14













529,374













364









0.14













Time Deposits









172,982













1,141









2.65













170,367













1,166









2.78













167,321













1,235









2.94













163,462













1,262









3.07













160,078













1,226









3.08

















171,682













2,307









2.71













149,203













2,150









2.90













Total Interest Bearing Deposits









2,338,403













7,405









1.27













2,348,057













7,383









1.28













2,276,868













7,766









1.36













2,239,729













8,223









1.46













2,294,482













8,579









1.50

















2,343,203













14,788









1.27













2,263,403













16,173









1.44













Total Deposits









3,680,707













7,405









0.81













3,665,482













7,383









0.82













3,600,424













7,766









0.86













3,572,034













8,223









0.92













3,641,028













8,579









0.95

















3,673,136













14,788









0.81













3,608,770













16,173









0.90













Repurchase Agreements









22,557













156









2.78













29,821













164









2.23













28,018













199









2.82













27,126













221









3.24













26,999













217









3.24

















26,169













320









2.47













26,362













418









3.19













Other Short-Term Borrowings









10,503













179









6.82













7,437













117









6.39













6,510













83









5.06













2,673













52









7.63













6,592













68









4.16

















8,978













296









6.64













5,176













107









4.16













Subordinated Notes Payable









51,981













530









4.03













52,887













560









4.23













52,887













581









4.30













52,887













610









4.52













52,887













630









4.71

















52,432













1,090









4.13













52,887













1,258









4.70













Other Long-Term Borrowings









792













5









2.41













794













11









5.68













794













11









5.57













795













11









5.55













258













3









4.31

















793













16









4.04













270













6









4.56













Total Interest Bearing Liabilities









2,424,236









$





8,275









1.37





%









2,438,996









$





8,235









1.37





%









2,365,077









$





8,640









1.45





%









2,323,210









$





9,117









1.56





%









2,381,218









$





9,497









1.60





%













2,431,575









$





16,510









1.37





%









2,348,098









$





17,962









1.54





%

























































































































































































































Other Liabilities









76,138

































65,211

































73,130

































73,767

































72,634





































70,705

































70,464

















































































































































































































































Total Liabilities









3,842,678

































3,821,632

































3,761,763

































3,729,282

































3,800,398





































3,832,213

































3,763,929

































Temporary Equity









-

































-

































6,763

































6,443

































6,493





































-

































6,821



















































































































































































































































SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY:











527,583

































513,401

































491,143

































480,137

































465,297





































520,531

































460,656

















































































































































































































































Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity





$





4,370,261





























$





4,335,033





























$





4,259,669





























$





4,215,862





























$





4,272,188

































$





4,352,744





























$





4,231,406

















































































































































































































































Interest Rate Spread













$





43,228









3.75





%













$





41,591









3.69





%













$





41,150









3.59





%













$





40,260









3.49





%













$





39,334









3.38





%

















$





84,819









3.72





%













$





77,769









3.40





%

























































































































































































































Interest Income and Rate Earned



(





1)



















51,503









5.12





















49,826









5.06





















49,790









5.05





















49,377









5.06





















48,831









4.99

























101,329









5.09





















95,731









4.94













Interest Expense and Rate Paid



(





2)



















8,275









0.82





















8,235









0.84





















8,640









0.88





















9,117









0.93





















9,497









0.97

























16,510









0.83





















17,962









0.93





























































































































































































































Net Interest Margin













$





43,228









4.30





%













$





41,591









4.22





%













$





41,150









4.17





%













$





40,260









4.12





%













$





39,334









4.02





%

















$





84,819









4.26





%













$





77,769









4.01





%





























































































































































































































(1)







Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.



















































































































































(2)







Rate calculated based on average earning assets.













































































































































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.