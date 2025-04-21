Capital City Bank Group Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $16.86 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $12.56 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Capital City Bank Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.86 Mln. vs. $12.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $0.74 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.