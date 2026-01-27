Capital City Bank Group Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $13.70 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $13.09 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $51.72 million from $49.74 million last year.

Capital City Bank Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.70 Mln. vs. $13.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $51.72 Mln vs. $49.74 Mln last year.

