Capital City Bank Group Inc. Q1 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $15.81 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $16.85 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $51.02 million from $49.78 million last year.

Capital City Bank Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.81 Mln. vs. $16.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $51.02 Mln vs. $49.78 Mln last year.

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