Capital City Bank Group Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $15.950 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $13.118 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $51.431 million from $49.328 million last year.

Capital City Bank Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

