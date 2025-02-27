Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share, Marking 4.35% Increase

Capital City Bank Group declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, a 4.35% increase from the previous quarter.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend increase from $0.23 to $0.24 per share, reflecting a 4.35% rise. The annualized dividend totals $0.96 per share, with payments scheduled for March 24, 2025, to shareholders on record by March 10, 2025. Based on the stock price of $36.44 as of February 26, 2025, this results in an annualized dividend yield of 2.63%. Capital City Bank Group, headquartered in Florida, is a major financial holding company with around $4.3 billion in assets and offers a comprehensive range of banking services across Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share indicates the company's financial strength and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The 4.35% increase in the dividend over the previous quarter demonstrates positive growth and confidence in future earnings.

The annualized dividend yield of 2.63% based on the stock price suggests an attractive return for investors, which may enhance shareholder interest and market perception.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the dividend declared by Capital City Bank Group?

Capital City Bank Group declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, a 4.35% increase over the previous dividend.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on March 24, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2025.

What is the annualized dividend yield for Capital City Bank Group?

The annualized dividend yield is 2.63%, based on a closing stock price of $36.44 on February 26, 2025.

What services does Capital City Bank Group offer?

Capital City Bank Group offers traditional banking services, mortgage banking, asset management, and financial advisory services, among others.

Where is Capital City Bank Group headquartered?

Capital City Bank Group is headquartered in Florida and operates 63 banking offices across Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

$CCBG Insider Trading Activity

$CCBG insiders have traded $CCBG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCBG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS A BARRON (TREASURER) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $101,430

$CCBG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $CCBG stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.24 per share. It represents a 4.35% increase over the prior quarter dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend produces an annualized rate of $0.96 per common share and is payable on March 24, 2025 to shareowners of record as of March 10, 2025. The annualized dividend yield is 2.63% based on a closing stock price of $36.44 on February 26, 2025.







About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.







Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.3 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 63 banking offices and 104 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.







Jep Larkin









Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer









850.402.8450





