Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share

Capital City Bank Group declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, payable June 23, 2025.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on May 29, 2025, resulting in an annualized dividend of $0.96 per share. This dividend will be payable on June 23, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of June 9, 2025, and represents an annualized yield of 2.52% based on the stock's closing price of $38.06 on May 28, 2025. Capital City Bank Group, headquartered in Florida, is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies in the state, with around $4.5 billion in assets and a diverse range of banking services. The bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, has been in operation since 1895 and has a network of 62 banking offices and 105 ATMs/ITMs across Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share showcases the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The annualized dividend yield of 2.52% indicates a competitive return relative to typical market rates, which may attract more investors.

The company's robust asset base of approximately $4.5 billion highlights its financial stability and operational strength in the banking sector.

Potential Negatives

The annualized dividend yield of 2.52% may be perceived as low, potentially indicating financial constraints or a lack of growth opportunities compared to peers.

The announcement of a cash dividend may suggest that the company has limited options for reinvesting profits in growth initiatives, which could raise concerns among investors about future profitability.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend declared by Capital City Bank Group?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend is payable on June 23, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 9, 2025.

What is the annualized dividend yield for Capital City Bank Group?

The annualized dividend yield is 2.52%, based on a closing stock price of $38.06 on May 28, 2025.

What services does Capital City Bank Group offer?

Capital City Bank Group offers banking services, mortgage banking, asset management, and financial advisory services, among others.

How many banking offices does Capital City Bank have?

Capital City Bank operates 62 banking offices and 105 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

$CCBG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $CCBG stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.24 per share. The dividend produces an annualized rate of $0.96 per common share and is payable on June 23, 2025 to shareowners of record as of June 9, 2025. The annualized dividend yield is 2.52% based on a closing stock price of $38.06 on May 28, 2025.







About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.







Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.5 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 62 banking offices and 105 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit



