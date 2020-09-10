Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2020

Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CCBG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CCBG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.68, the dividend yield is 2.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCBG was $19.68, representing a -36.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.95 and a 26.07% increase over the 52 week low of $15.61.

CCBG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CCBG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.81. Zacks Investment Research reports CCBG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.02%, compared to an industry average of -24.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCBG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.