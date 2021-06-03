Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2021

Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCBG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CCBG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.94, the dividend yield is 2.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCBG was $26.94, representing a -7.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.98 and a 53.5% increase over the 52 week low of $17.55.

CCBG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CCBG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.19. Zacks Investment Research reports CCBG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.75%, compared to an industry average of 24.3%.

