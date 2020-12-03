Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2020

Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CCBG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.23, the dividend yield is 2.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCBG was $24.23, representing a -21.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.95 and a 55.22% increase over the 52 week low of $15.61.

CCBG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CCBG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.93. Zacks Investment Research reports CCBG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.92%, compared to an industry average of -16.8%.

