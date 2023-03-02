Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Capital City Bank Group said on February 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 will receive the payment on March 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $36.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.08%, the lowest has been 1.06%, and the highest has been 3.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.89% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capital City Bank Group is $38.76. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.89% from its latest reported closing price of $36.26.

The projected annual revenue for Capital City Bank Group is $252MM, an increase of 18.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital City Bank Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCBG is 0.07%, a decrease of 5.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 9,150K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Heartland Advisors holds 556K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCBG by 11.65% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 500K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 394K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCBG by 0.00% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 339K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing an increase of 11.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCBG by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 281K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital City Bank Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.8 billion in assets. the company provides a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services. Its bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.