Capital City Bank Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CCBG

In trading on Monday, shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (Symbol: CCBG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.17, changing hands as high as $32.41 per share. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCBG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCBG's low point in its 52 week range is $28.03 per share, with $36.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.