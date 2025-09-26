Capital City Bank (CCBG) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Headquartered in Tallahassee, Capital City Bank (CCBG) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 15.99% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.26 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.45%. In comparison, the Banks - Southeast industry's yield is 2.29%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.54%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.04 is up 18.2% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Capital City Bank has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 12.29%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Capital City Bank's current payout ratio is 28%, meaning it paid out 28% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

CCBG is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $3.43 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 9.94%.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CCBG is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

