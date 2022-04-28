Capital City Bank (CCBG) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Capital City Bank in Focus

Capital City Bank (CCBG) is headquartered in Tallahassee, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 0.57% since the start of the year. The bank holding company is paying out a dividend of $0.16 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.41% compared to the Banks - Southeast industry's yield of 2.08% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.5%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.64 is up 3.2% from last year. In the past five-year period, Capital City Bank has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 25.86%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Capital City Bank's payout ratio is 32%, which means it paid out 32% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for CCBG for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $2.08 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 5.05%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CCBG is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

