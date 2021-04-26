Capital Calls: Westpac stumbles toward true north

Reuters Reuters

AUTUMN CLEANING. Westpac is tidying up before the big scrub. A week ahead of its half-year results, when investors expect to hear details https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=278CE5AMyCM about a three-year cost-cutting plan, the Australian bank on Monday warned https://yourir.info/resources/af4e3362f19eeecc/announcements/wbc.asx/2A1294249/WBC_Items_affecting_Westpacs_First_Half_2021.pdf that after-tax cash earnings would suffer a A$282 million ($219 million) hit despite a windfall from the value of its stake in recently listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global. Customer refunds and litigation expenses piled up as Westpac also wrote down capitalised software.

The announcement omitted any mention of restructuring costs, which could be hefty given the scope of possible regulatory, strategic and technological fixes, along with the potential sale of its New Zealand business. A 72% increase in Westpac’s market capitalisation over the past year, to A$92 billion and a valuation of 1.3 times expected book value over the next 12 months, suggest a degree of sanguinity about Chief Executive Peter King’s forthcoming financial update. One warning, however, may yet beget another. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

