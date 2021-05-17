Capital Calls: Valuing GoAir’s IPO will be a turbulent exercise

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own)

MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

UP IN THE AIR. Plans for an initial public offering by GoAir offer a cockpit view of Indian aviation misery. The ultra-low-cost carrier is looking to raise $491 million through a Mumbai listing, and a further potential $204 million through a pre-IPO placement of shares. It’s earmarked at least half of the proceeds to trim debt, replace letters of credit and repay unpaid bills to its fuel provider, the $13 billion state-backed Indian Oil. There’s no other good reason to take an airline public at this time.

GoAir carried 16.2 million passengers in the full fiscal year before the pandemic, but only 15% of that figure in the subsequent nine months. If it prices at the same trailing 18 times EBITDA multiple of Interglobe Aviation, the owner of top rival Indigo, GoAir’s enterprise might be worth $841 million based on its pre-pandemic performance in the year to March 2020 – even though its profit margins collapsed that year. Applying the same multiple to the prior year’s performance yields a valuation over $2 billion. Valuing an airline during India’s fresh lockdowns will be a turbulent exercise. (By Una Galani).

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Crown regains its swagger in Blackstone rebuff

Trains deal goes into high gear

Fisker and Foxconn make a promising match

Disney misses the mark

Airbnb cleans up

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Pete Sweeney and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.