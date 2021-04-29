Capital Calls: Unilever planned profitability gain is optimistic

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

PRICE PROMISES. Unilever is picking up the pace. The maker of Marmite spread reported https://www.unilever.com/Images/ir-q1-2021-full-announcement_tcm244-561145_en.pdf a 5.7% underlying year-on-year sales growth in the first quarter to 12.3 billion euros, beating analyst expectations of 3.9%, thanks to cooking at home and growth in China. The added boost has allowed it to return an additional 3 billion euros to shareholders through buybacks, pushing up the shares by 3% on Thursday.

It's not all good news, though. Chief Executive Alan Jope expects the group’s underlying operating margin to fall in the first half of the year, thanks to higher cost inflation and increased marketing spend. His hope is that the margin will then fully recover and exceed 2020’s 18.5% level. Yet that’s at odds with the longer-term spectre of increasing commodity costs which made rival Procter & Gamble decide to increase some prices in September. To reach Jope’s aim of increasing the operating margin slightly for the year, he will need to show he can follow P&G’s example and hike prices, without losing customers. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

