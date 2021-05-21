Capital Calls: UK’s retail surge papers over hidden nasties

Reuters Reuters

RETAIL THERAPY. British shoppers are back in force but maybe not for long. Retail sales jumped https://www.ons.gov.uk/businessindustryandtrade/retailindustry/bulletins/retailsales/april2021 9.2% in April when physical stores reopened after months of Covid-related restrictions. The surge was more than double the 4.5% rise economists had expected. Pent-up demand from shoppers confined to their homes, unseasonably chilly weather and a burst of consumer confidence following better-than-expected unemployment data all explain the spending splurge.

The spree may fizzle out. Although UK unemployment fell unexpectedly to 4.8% between January and March, this doesn’t give the full picture. Some 4.2 million people remain on furlough support measures. In the United States, where the economy has been open for longer, unemployment is far above https://www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/empsit.pdf pre-pandemic levels. And the rapid spread in Britain of the so-called Indian variant could mean a return of some lockdown restrictions, which would dent confidence anew. Retailers should enjoy the good times while they last. (By Aimee Donnellan)

