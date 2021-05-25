Capital Calls: UK trendy-sofa IPO looks overly plumped up

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

SOFA STRAIN. Made.com may not get an armchair ride from stock market investors. The online furniture retailer popular with young professionals announced plans https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/market-news/expected-intention-to-float/14989832 on Tuesday to list 25% of its shares on the London Stock Exchange. It wants to sell 100 million pounds worth of new stock. Meanwhile, some existing investors are getting out.

Given its loss-making past, its ambitions look suspiciously well-sprung. The company co-founded in 2010 by lastminute.com entrepreneur Brent Hoberman reckons it can nearly quadruple gross annual sales to 1.2 billion pounds by the end of 2025. That’s based on it taking a chunk of the 504 billion pound global furniture market when it expands beyond Europe in 2023. But muscling in on rivals like $33 billion Wayfair will be tricky, and the likes of Germany’s Westwing are already competing on its home turf. U.S. online mattress seller Casper Sleep’s post-IPO woes https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/the-big-vc-giveaway-is-going-up-in-smoke show what can happen when hype and reality misalign. Investors may want to haggle over the price. (By Aimee Donnellan)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Nintendo scion animates philanthropy

China’s bitcoin crackdown redux is welcome

Congress seems relaxed over SPACs

“Friends” reunion bookends AT&T too

Latest shale deal worse than none

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Ed Cropley and Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.