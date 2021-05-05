Capital Calls: UK bank suffers unfamiliar altitude sickness

Markets

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

FLASH CRASH. Virgin Money UK’s David Duffy is experiencing an unfamiliar problem for bank chief executives: investors are worried about his company’s toppy valuation. Shares in the 2.7 billion pound ($3.8 billion) lender on Wednesday slumped by 6% even though there was nothing alarming in its earnings. Granted, Duffy’s full-year cost target of 890 million pounds was a little higher than the 872 million pounds analysts expected, but that’s hardly enough to justify the fall.

A recent run-up in the shares offers a more plausible explanation. Virgin Money rose by more than 50% between the start of the year and Tuesday. Investors have been betting on eventual higher interest rates and a UK recovery. But that left it valued at almost 80% of tangible book value. Analysts expect a mere 6.6% return on tangible equity next year, in theory meriting a much lower share price. It’s currently at 73% of book value – arguably a tad high. Still, it’s a nice problem for Duffy to have. (By Liam Proud)

