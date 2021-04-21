Capital Calls: Uber wants a slice of Just Eat’s bratwurst

Reuters Reuters

GULP! Uber Technologies is trying to grab a slice of Just Eat Takeaway.com’s lunch. According to the Financial Times, the $103 billion technology group is unleashing https://www.ft.com/content/b9de1752-80b1-402b-abb1-d8ad8a95e970 its food delivery unit in Germany, one of its rival’s most lucrative markets. Just Eat Takeaway.com shares fell more than 4% on Wednesday morning.

Last year, Germany accounted for 374 million euros of sales, or 16% of the combined revenue of the group, which was created a year ago from the merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com. More importantly, it is profitable, generating 125 million euros in adjusted EBITDA in a market where others have struggled. Rival Deliveroo raised the white flag in 2019 and exited. Uber’s incursion, however, may be well timed as boss Jitse Groen focuses his efforts on cracking the United Kingdom and the United States. Trying to fend off a deep-pocketed competitor in another major market might be enough to spoil his dinner. (By Karen Kwok)

