Capital Calls: U.S. GDP goes big

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

TURNAROUND. The U.S. recovery is on fire. The economy grew https://www.bea.gov/news/2021/gross-domestic-product-first-quarter-2021-advance-estimate at an annualized rate of 6.4% in the first quarter of 2021, according to initial government estimates released on Thursday. That beat projections by economists surveyed by Reuters and is the second-fastest pace since the third quarter of 2003.

Economic data keeps improving. Weekly jobless claims https://www.dol.gov/sites/dolgov/files/OPA/newsreleases/ui-claims/20210772.pdf have been dropping, and the unemployment rate was at 6% in March, well off its high of nearly 15%. Consumer spending hit a 14-month high in April. President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion package, with $1,400 checks to individuals, was key.

This stimulus was about twice the size of what Barack Obama pushed in 2009. And it has contributed to a quick rebound compared to the long slog after the financial crisis. They were different calamities. But it took almost four years after the Great Recession for GDP to recover. This economy is already approaching pre-pandemic levels.

It’s a lesson for the next government in crisis: Go big, or go home. (By Gina Chon)

