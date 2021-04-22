Capital Calls: Time to put Hermès’ cash pile to use

Reuters Reuters

EMBARRASSMENT OF RICHES. Hermès International has a nice problem. Frantic Asian shoppers helped lift first-quarter sales https://assets-finance.hermes.com/s3fs-public/node/pdf_file/2021-04/1619019928/hermes_20210422_ca1t_en.pdf at the maker of $10,000 Birkin bags to 2.1 billion euros, up 38% year-on-year. That was almost double JPMorgan analysts’ growth forecast, and beat LVMH’s already chunky 32% sales rise over the same period.

While some rivals struggled with liquidity, Hermès is piling up financial reserves. Its net cash grew by more than 300 million euros last year to reach 4.7 billion euros, and is set to expand further in 2021. Shareholders will clamour for extra dividends or buybacks. But Hermès could equally easily pick up a pandemic-hit competitor, like 2.7 billion euro Hugo Boss or 3 billion euro Salvatore Ferragamo. So far, the 110 billion euro luxury heavyweight has shown no inclination to follow rivals Kering and LVMH by building a conglomerate. Now could be the time to change its approach. (By Lisa Jucca)

