Capital Calls: Tencent's loud ESG pitch may fall on deaf ears

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own)

Hong KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

LOYALTY FEES. Tencent’s low-profile boss Pony Ma is having to spend more time in the spotlight. On Monday he pledged an initial 50 billion yuan ($7.7 billion) of the social-media giant’s money, roughly 40% of its 2020 adjusted earnings, for “socially valuable” projects ranging from scientific projects to rural development to carbon neutrality.

The sudden largesse – 19 times Tencent’s donations last year – includes investments in startups, which could keep investors happy. It also happens to align with President Xi Jinping’s blueprint for national development. And it comes a week after the country sought to rein in the sweeping dominance of Alibaba and 33 other so-called platform companies, including $775 billion Tencent.

Xi may just dismiss Pony Ma’s new generosity as window-dressing. Philanthropy has not been an effective shield in the past: Alibaba’s gift of medical equipment last year didn’t prevent founder Jack Ma from becoming a political target after he publicly criticized regulators. At least Pony Ma cannot be accused of not trying. [By Yawen Chen]

