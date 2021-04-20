Capital Calls: Tencent's loud ESG pitch may fall on deaf ears
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own)
Hong KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.
------------------------------------------------
LOYALTY FEES. Tencent’s low-profile boss Pony Ma is having to spend more time in the spotlight. On Monday he pledged an initial 50 billion yuan ($7.7 billion) of the social-media giant’s money, roughly 40% of its 2020 adjusted earnings, for “socially valuable” projects ranging from scientific projects to rural development to carbon neutrality.
The sudden largesse – 19 times Tencent’s donations last year – includes investments in startups, which could keep investors happy. It also happens to align with President Xi Jinping’s blueprint for national development. And it comes a week after the country sought to rein in the sweeping dominance of Alibaba and 33 other so-called platform companies, including $775 billion Tencent.
Xi may just dismiss Pony Ma’s new generosity as window-dressing. Philanthropy has not been an effective shield in the past: Alibaba’s gift of medical equipment last year didn’t prevent founder Jack Ma from becoming a political target after he publicly criticized regulators. At least Pony Ma cannot be accused of not trying. [By Yawen Chen]
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
SXSW’s partial savior
Big Chair emerges from pandemic office shutdowns
UK’s late-mover “Britcoin” advantage
Tribune trophy hunter setback
Nvidia-Arm deal
(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Antony Currie and Sharon Lam)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.