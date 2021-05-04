Capital Calls: Telenor’s tricky Myanmar call

Reuters Reuters

MILITARY MIGHT. Writing down its $783 million investment https://www.telenor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Telenor-Group-Q1-2021-Presentation-9ac7149b48d7fe191cd28238f69c42ed.pdf in Myanmar may be one of Telenor’s easier decisions after February’s military coup. Now the $25 billion Norwegian telecommunications operator must work out what to do with its business in the southeast Asian country.

In the first three months of last year, Telenor’s Myanmar operations generated $130 million of EBITDA, roughly 8% of the parent company’s total. That figure fell by nearly a third this year following political turmoil, including the military junta turning off mobile data services last month. Chief Executive Sigve Brekke is thus unlikely to find a buyer. But keeping his head down also carries risks. Even if the situation normalises and business picks up, Myanmar’s generals are likely to keep a firm grip on power. Bringing telecom services to the country’s impoverished citizens is a good look; operating under a military regime whose leaders are subject to Western sanctions is not. (By Ed Cropley)

