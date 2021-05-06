Capital Calls: Telecom Italia’s singular problem

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

READING THE TIM LEAVES. What a difference a letter makes. Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) fell as much as 9% on Thursday amid speculation about a change of heart by new Prime Minister Mario Draghi over national broadband strategy. The reason is admittedly tenuous. Newspaper La Repubblica jumped on a reference in a 269-page document https://www.governo.it/sites/governo.it/files/PNRR.pdf outlining the government’s investment plans to broadband “networks” (reti, in Italian), as opposed to “network” (rete). The implication is that Draghi wants to nix a long-planned merger between TIM’s network and smaller state-backed rival Open Fiber.

True, Draghi, a former Goldman Sachs banker and European Central Bank chief, probably lacks the interventionist instincts of his predecessor, Giuseppe Conte. And it would have been quick and easy to clear up any confusion over the wording. The fact Rome is yet to do so suggests Draghi may indeed be lukewarm about an idea that always looked good for TIM shareholders and less so for Italian broadband users. (By Ed Cropley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Euro zone bank laggards flatter to deceive

Aussie bank’s good deeds punished

Hong Kong bourse sweats small stuff

Peloton breakaway fades on recall

Honest IPO pop

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.