Markets

Capital Calls: Tata Motors hits leadership pothole

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

DRIVERLESS CARMAKER. Tata Motors is struggling to get a grip on the steering wheel. Ex-Daimler executive Marc Llistosella will no longer be joining the $15 billion owner of Jaguar Land Rover as chief executive of its Indian business in July due to "personal reasons", the company revealed on Friday.

Llistosella was to be the fifth boss in a decade – or sixth counting Cyrus Mistry who, following Karl Slym’s death in 2014, effectively assumed the role while also running the wider salt-to-hotels conglomerate. By contrast, top passenger-vehicle rival Maruti Suzuki has had the same boss since 2013.

The CEO potholes draw attention to Tata Motors’ lacklustre shareholder returns which for the past decade have trailed both Maruti and JLR rival BMW. After burning cash for two financial years, Tata Motors’ Indian business is finally getting back on track. It would be a bad time to leave the driver’s seat empty. (By Una Galani)

(Editing by Antony Currie and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular