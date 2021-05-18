Capital Calls: Stellantis spins wheels with Foxconn tech deal

Markets

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

FALSE START. Stellantis,, boss Carlos Tavares’s big technology reveal https://www.stellantis.com/en/news/press-releases/2021/may/stellantis-foxconn-announce-mobile-drive landed flatly. Shares in the $57 billion carmaker barely moved on Tuesday after Tavares confirmed a 50-50 joint venture with iPhone assembler Foxconn Technology, dubbed “Mobile Drive”, to develop in-car software and, in the Jeep maker’s peerless phrase, “enrich automobile centric lifestyle”.

Silly jargon aside, it’s a smart move. By 2025 UBS estimates car software, like self-driving downloads, could generate $81 billion in operating profit globally – a sum which could more than quintuple by 2030, vastly outpacing comparable earnings from vehicle sales. Assume Stellantis accounts for 8% of that - in line with last year’s market share according to LMC Auto - and the JV may add nearly $7 billion in 2025 operating profit, about four-fifths of its result last year.

That Tavares has chosen to partner with an established tech player – rather than go-it-alone like Volkswagen, – might also streamline his company’s route to market. With shares valued at 7 times forward earnings, a discount to VW, shareholders could yet receive a welcome jolt. (By Christopher Thompson)

