Capital Calls: Scor succession mess may have M&A silver lining

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

COUP DE THÉÂTRE. Scor’s botched succession could yet have a happy M&A ending. Shares in the 5.1 billion euro French insurer rose by 4% on Tuesday after a sudden decision https://www.scor.com/en/press-release/scor-board-directors-chooses-laurent-rousseau-succeed-d-kessler-chief-executive by the board to pick Laurent Rousseau to replace Chief Executive Denis Kessler, who is standing down for personal reasons, and separate the CEO and chair roles a year earlier than planned. If shareholders feel befuddled, spare a thought for poor Benoit Ribadeau-Dumas: the man only became deputy CEO in January as a prerequisite to replace Kessler in 2022. He now can’t, the board says, due to his lack of industry experience.

The rushed appointment of 42-year-old Rousseau, a former JPMorgan investment banker, is compounded by Kessler remaining as chairman. Scor looks pretty silly. Still, its governance shortcomings may yet invite predators: since Kessler rebuffed an 8.2 billion euro takeover https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/all-sides-scor-poorly-in-french-takeover-debacle/?bved=NTE%3D&bvshr=MTQwMDMy by Covea in 2018, Scor shares have fallen by roughly one-quarter and trade at 8 times estimated 2022 earnings, a discount to peers, according to Refinitiv data. The debacle might persuade Covea, which already owns 8% of Scor, to take another look. (By Christopher Thompson)

