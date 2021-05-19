Capital Calls: Ryanair’s legal win lacks victory lap

Reuters Reuters

LEGAL AID. Ryanair has scored half a legal victory over state aid to its rivals. Europe’s second-highest court ruled on Wednesday that the European Commission was wrong to approve a 3.4 billion euro Dutch government bailout for KLM and a similar 1.2 billion euro Portuguese package for local carrier TAP. That sounds like an important affirmation of the rules governing the fairness of the bloc’s internal market. The snag is that there’s no chance of either airline having to pay back the money.

With European governments calling for the creation of national champions in everything from media to microchips, such rulings don’t exist in a vacuum. The same is true of the court’s recognition https://curia.europa.eu/juris/document/document.jsf?text=&docid=241444&pageIndex=0&doclang=EN&mode=req&dir=&occ=first&part=1&cid=4435813 that unwinding the Dutch aid would have “particularly damaging consequences” for the Netherlands’ economy. Ryanair’s consolation prize is knowing that its lawyers probably helped keep the bailouts within the bounds of acceptability. (By Ed Cropley)

