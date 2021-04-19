Capital Calls: Rosatom suffers fallout from Kremlin meddling

Reuters Reuters

NUCLEAR OPTION. The diplomatic crisis between Prague and Moscow will hit Russia’s wallet. The Czech Republic on Saturday expelled 18 Russian diplomats after saying two Russian spies accused of a nerve agent attack in Britain in 2018 were also responsible for an earlier explosion at a Czech ammunition depot that killed two people. Prague added that Russian nuclear giant Rosatom is now unlikely to take part in building a new power station in the European state, worth at least $7 billion.

The state-owned company boasts $140 billion in overseas orders and relied on foreign projects for almost half of its $15 billion revenue in 2019 https://rosatom.ru/upload/iblock/0c1/0c106b40899f365fd8c2a6be935b092b.pdf. Sales in countries like Finland and Hungary could also come under pressure over Russian misbehaviour, though projects in countries like India and Bangladesh are less likely to be derailed. Still, the fallout could still be enough to make Rosatom, and President Vladimir Putin, squirm. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

